Hillsborough County, FL

St. Pete Police Department awards grants to 13 local programs from forfeiture fund

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Pete Police Department awarded 13 local programs a total of $58,000 Monday. It’s money that was part of the department’s forfeiture fund. "Any felony cases that we can prove that either the money the property or the vehicle used in commission of that crime, we can seize that vehicle," St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. "Our legal team can take it to the court proceedings and if they can take the assets back, it’s given to the police department. Under state law, the police department is allowed to give back 25% to the community, to these programs."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa shines blue in recognition of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa shined blue on Monday night in appreciation of law enforcement. The Old City Hall, the Tampa Riverwalk and downtown bridges lit up in blue to commemorate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. "It means a lot to not just me, but to all of...
TAMPA, FL
How nationwide paramedic shortage is impacting the Bay Area

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Paramedics and EMTs are in demand across the country, making emergency medical response another industry facing a worker shortage since the pandemic. "Pretty much everyone is suffering from the paramedic shortage nationwide, as well as EMTs. Us at Sunstar Paramedics, we’re probably closer to having enough EMTs but the paramedics we’re still struggling to find because it takes almost two years to grow a paramedic," said Malachi White, the director of recruitment for Sunstar Paramedics based in Pinellas County. "Since COVID, there was a loss in training time for paramedics and EMTs, and we’re still suffering from that gap in training that new students were graduating from paramedic’s school."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
New COVID-19 omicron subvariant spreads rapidly across the country

TAMPA, Fla. - A new COVID-19 omicron subvariant, known as XBB.1.5, is spreading rapidly across the United States. "We saw it first in December, it was only two percent of cases, but it quickly rose, and it’s causing like 25% of cases per the CDC at the beginning of January," said Dr. Antonio Luis, a private practice internal medicine specialist in Pinellas County.
TAMPA, FL
Dru Hill among headliners for the 2023 Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Fest

TAMPA, Fla. - The 23d annual Tampa Bay Black Heritage Music Fest will return to Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in Tampa on Saturday, January 14th and Sunday, January 15th. Featured headliners for the music festival include Dru Hill, Jazz Funk Soul, DJ Grandmaster Dee and Nathan Mitchell. The event will...
TAMPA, FL
Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
TAMPA, FL
Man shot, killed by relative in Riverview, deputies say

RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A homicide investigation is underway in Hillsborough County after deputies say a man was shot and killed Saturday night in Riverview. According to investigators, deputies were called to the 10200 block of Strawberry Tetra Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived...
RIVERVIEW, FL

