fox13news.com
St. Pete Police Department awards grants to 13 local programs from forfeiture fund
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Pete Police Department awarded 13 local programs a total of $58,000 Monday. It’s money that was part of the department’s forfeiture fund. "Any felony cases that we can prove that either the money the property or the vehicle used in commission of that crime, we can seize that vehicle," St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. "Our legal team can take it to the court proceedings and if they can take the assets back, it’s given to the police department. Under state law, the police department is allowed to give back 25% to the community, to these programs."
