Judge dismisses Mass. Republican rep's challenge of one-vote loss
By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceA Superior Court judge dismissed Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra's legal challenge after a recount flipped his 10-vote reelection victory to a single-vote loss, while another Republican House candidate defeated narrowly has launched his own lawsuit.Essex Superior Court Associate Justice Thomas Dreschler tossed Mirra's complaint Friday, one day after writing a 10-page order denying Mirra's motion for a preliminary injunction that would have prevented Democrat Kristin Kassner from being sworn in as the next state representative for the Second Essex District on Wednesday.Dreschler said he believes the court does not have jurisdiction at this point, after the...
iheart.com
Mass. Supreme Court Hears Appeals On Holyoke Soldiers' Home Case
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Criminal charges for two former heads of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home were the subject of debate for officials in the state's top court on Wednesday. Assistant Attorney General Anna Lumelsky argued before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court that the former superintendent of the Holyoke...
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Trump Attorney Sides With Supreme Court Knocking Down Case to Reinstate Him
One of former President Donald Trump's former legal advisers praised the court's decision as "the right call."
Supreme Court again declines to take up appeal from GOP-led states seeking to intervene in case over 'public charge' immigration policy
The Supreme Court declined once again on Monday to take up an appeal from a group of Republican-led states seeking to intervene in a case challenging the Trump-era "public charge" immigration policy, a version of which the Biden administration has abandoned.
Request for $1.8B in federal funding to replace Bourne and Sagamore Bridges denied, MassDOT says
BOURNE, Mass. — A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers grant application requesting $1.8 billion in federal funding to replace the Bourne and Sagamore Bridges has been denied, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. The money would have come from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration first...
Gov.-elect Maura Healey names Mary Beckman acting health secretary
Gov.-elect Maura Healey has selected Mary Beckman to serve as senior advisor and temporary health chief, with the decision coming just weeks after Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, appointed under outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker, announced her retirement. Beckman, who previously lead the nonprofit organizations and public charities division...
Gov. Healey swears in one of the most diverse cabinets in Massachusetts history
BOSTON -- After an inaugural celebration, the hard work begins at the Statehouse. Gov. Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll's first order of business on their first full day in office was swearing in their cabinet secretaries. "I think Massachusetts is really going to love this team," said Governor Maura Healey (D-Mass). Women are leading much of the Executive Office. "We just had our first incredibly productive first cabinet meeting, giving us a chance to get to know each other," said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll (D-Mass). Healey added, "excited, of course, excited there are some firsts...
Project to replace Bourne and Sagamore bridges faces another federal funding setback
“The Baker-Polito Administration is disappointed that this latest funding application has been denied.”. Efforts to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges hit another setback this week when the federal government denied a grant request for funding the project. CAPE BRIDGES:. What could the new Cape Cod Canal bridges look like?
New Hampshire lawmakers file pot legalization bill
(The Center Square) – Marijuana advocates are continuing a push to legalize the drug for recreational use in New Hampshire, but the perennial effort faces an uncertain path. A bipartisan bill filed in the state House of Representatives last week would, if approved, legalize recreational pot for adults over 21, and set up a system of regulation and taxation for the drug that would allow retail sales. It's similar to proposals filed in previous legislative sessions, all of which have failed to win approval. ...
Baker and Healey showed how power should be transferred (Editorial)
As Maura Healey was succeeding Charlie Baker as governor of Massachusetts, it’s fair to say some of Baker’s critics in his own party saw him behaving exactly as they expected, not how they wanted. The Baker-Healey transition, though, was an example of what civic responsibility and behavior should...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?
Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
