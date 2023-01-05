ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

CBS Boston

Judge dismisses Mass. Republican rep's challenge of one-vote loss

By Chris Lisinski, State House News ServiceA Superior Court judge dismissed Republican Rep. Lenny Mirra's legal challenge after a recount flipped his 10-vote reelection victory to a single-vote loss, while another Republican House candidate defeated narrowly has launched his own lawsuit.Essex Superior Court Associate Justice Thomas Dreschler tossed Mirra's complaint Friday, one day after writing a 10-page order denying Mirra's motion for a preliminary injunction that would have prevented Democrat Kristin Kassner from being sworn in as the next state representative for the Second Essex District on Wednesday.Dreschler said he believes the court does not have jurisdiction at this point, after the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Mass. Supreme Court Hears Appeals On Holyoke Soldiers' Home Case

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Criminal charges for two former heads of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home were the subject of debate for officials in the state's top court on Wednesday. Assistant Attorney General Anna Lumelsky argued before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court that the former superintendent of the Holyoke...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Gov.-elect Maura Healey names Mary Beckman acting health secretary

Gov.-elect Maura Healey has selected Mary Beckman to serve as senior advisor and temporary health chief, with the decision coming just weeks after Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders, appointed under outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker, announced her retirement. Beckman, who previously lead the nonprofit organizations and public charities division...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Gov. Healey swears in one of the most diverse cabinets in Massachusetts history

BOSTON -- After an inaugural celebration, the hard work begins at the Statehouse. Gov. Healey and Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll's first order of business on their first full day in office was swearing in their cabinet secretaries. "I think Massachusetts is really going to love this team," said Governor Maura Healey (D-Mass). Women are leading much of the Executive Office. "We just had our first incredibly productive first cabinet meeting, giving us a chance to get to know each other," said Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll (D-Mass). Healey added, "excited, of course, excited there are some firsts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Center Square

New Hampshire lawmakers file pot legalization bill

(The Center Square) – Marijuana advocates are continuing a push to legalize the drug for recreational use in New Hampshire, but the perennial effort faces an uncertain path. A bipartisan bill filed in the state House of Representatives last week would, if approved, legalize recreational pot for adults over 21, and set up a system of regulation and taxation for the drug that would allow retail sales. It's similar to proposals filed in previous legislative sessions, all of which have failed to win approval. ...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?

Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
AUSTIN, TX

