Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Washington Examiner
California Gov. Gavin Newsom slams GOP: They 'kidnap migrants' and 'demonize Mickey Mouse'
California Gov. Gavin Newsom used his second-term inaugural address at the state Capitol to take swipes at leading nameless Republican politicians. “They’re promoting grievance and victimhood, in an attempt to erase so much of the progress you and I have witnessed in our lifetime,” Newsom told the crowd on Thursday. “They make it harder to vote and easier to buy illegal guns."
Washington Examiner
Diamond from Diamond and Silk dead, Trump announces
Ineitha Lynnette "Diamond" Hardaway from the Diamond and Silk conservative political blogging duo has died, former President Donald Trump announced Monday. Hardaway became famous alongside her sister Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson for her unabashed support of Trump and conservative political punditry. The two sisters made appearances at multiple Trump rallies and had a friendly rapport with the former president.
Washington Examiner
Gingrich predicts McCarthy will have more success than McConnell despite messy start
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) would have more success than his senate counterpart, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Gingrich drew on his past experiences as speaker of the House in an interview with John Catsimatidis on Cats Roundtable on Sunday to predict what McCarthy's future in the position could be like after a dayslong election in which the California Republican had to make many concessions to secure the speakership. Despite the rough start, however, Gingrich saw the potential for a productive future for McCarthy.
Washington Examiner
Listening tour: Larry Hogan is running focus groups around the country. He thinks the base is over Trump
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is conducting focus groups of Republican voters around the country as part of his not-yet-official 2024 presidential campaign, the governor confirmed on Monday night in a farewell interview with the Washington Examiner. The focus groups are trying to determine how Republican...
Washington Examiner
The fun is just beginning for Kevin McCarthy
After an excruciating 15 votes, Republicans have finally agreed, barely, and selected Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) as House speaker, the only Republican in Washington who apparently wanted the job. Good for him. He has fulfilled his lifelong ambition. That’s the good news. The bad news is that this might be...
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'
First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
Washington Examiner
'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents
Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
Washington Examiner
With visit, Biden makes things worse on border
WITH VISIT, BIDEN MAKES THINGS WORSE ON BORDER. Republicans have spent two years demanding that President Joe Biden visit the U.S.-Mexico border. They wanted Biden to face the real-world consequences of his border policy and the burden it has placed on people not only in the border states but around the country. Now, the GOP has gotten its wish; Biden visited the border at El Paso, Texas, on Sunday. But there is bad news: The president used the occasion of his border visit to make things even worse.
Washington Examiner
Liberal Media Scream: James Comer nails Chuck Todd’s biased views
This week’s Liberal Media Scream is the first proof that there is a new sheriff in town, a House GOP majority that is eager to point out the biased and often hypocritical views in the media. In our spotlight is Rep. James Comer (R-KY), incoming chairman of the House...
Washington Examiner
No 'Sister Souljah moment' for Biden at the border, but an attempted makeover
President Joe Biden didn’t have a "Sister Souljah moment" at the border, but he did try another tactic of former President Bill Clinton: triangulation. Biden could have aggressively pushed back against elements of the Democratic Party who appear to regard most immigration enforcement as morally suspect if not wholly illegitimate, as Clinton once denounced a rapper who spoke casually about killing white people during remarks to Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition.
Washington Examiner
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow defends Joe Biden after classified documents found at private office
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow defended President Joe Biden after classified documents from his days as vice president were found at a private office. Maddow, speaking on her show on Monday evening, discussed the discovery of the files at a Biden-aligned foreign policy-centric think tank and drew comparisons with former President Donald Trump's classified documents controversy.
Washington Examiner
For Democrats, everything is now an insurrection
Like toddlers who have discovered a new word, Democrats and their media allies have decided that everything they don’t like is an “insurrection.”. The latest example of this came on MSNBC. After 20 Republicans temporarily held out from voting for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to become the speaker of the House in order to extract concessions about the rules of the House, Jonathan Capehart declared that the five-day holdout “was a continuation of that insurrection,” referring to the Jan. 6 riot. Bobblehead Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) assured him that he wasn’t being crazy and was, in fact, correct.
Washington Examiner
Texas Republican slams Biden for border invite snub: 'I'm not this crazy extremist'
EL PASO, Texas — Texas Republican lawmakers who represent districts on the Mexican border were furious that the White House chose to exclude them from President Joe Biden’s visit despite inviting three Democrats along for the trip. Reps. Tony Gonzales and Monica De La Cruz told the Washington...
Washington Examiner
Biden pledges help during border visit that GOP dismissed as 'fake photo op'
EL PASO, Texas — President Joe Biden walked away from his inaugural visit to the U.S.-Mexico border vowing to send federal law enforcement the help needed — a claim that Republicans tore apart as feigned interest. Biden spent three hours in El Paso, where he met with various...
Washington Examiner
El Paso faith and community leaders plead with senators over growing border crisis
EL PASO, Texas — Volunteers at humanitarian organizations at the border fear being arrested and prosecuted for sheltering and feeding homeless illegal immigrants who have been camped outside a church in downtown El Paso for weeks to avoid deportation. Exasperated leaders from the Annunciation House and Catholic Diocese of...
