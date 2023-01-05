Leslie Jordan’s ‘Call Me Kat’ Character Will “Live Forever” Thanks To Goodbye Episode, Says Mayim Bialik

Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans
Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...
Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
The View’s Joy Behar And Sara Haines Seemingly Weigh In On Affair, Suspension Of Other ABC Stars Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes
Joy Behar and Sara Haines seemed to reference fellow ABC stars Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes in a segment of The View.
Musician/Actor Sophie Kauer Thought ‘Tár’ Would Be a Great Way to Showcase the Emotion of Classical Music
As a young Russian cellist in Todd Field’s “Tár,” British musician Sophie Kauer steals her scenes with the formidable Cate Blanchett, playing the equally formidable superstar conductor Lydia Tár. It’s hard to believe that this is her first acting gig, but the 21-year-old musician dove into the character of Olga, an emerging talent who catches the predatory eye of Lydia, and brings street smarts honed by, well, just being a young adult raised on social media, ambition, a knowledge of her own worth and passion for the music. Olga is part of Lydia’s downfall in the film. In real life,...
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Live-Action Series Ordered at Paramount+ From Rawson Marshall Thurber, eOne
A “Dungeons & Dragons” live-action series has been ordered at Paramount+, Variety has confirmed. Rawson Marshall Thurber wrote the pilot for the series and will direct the first episode. Paramount+ has given the show an eight-episode order. The series is a co-production between eOne and Paramount Pictures, with eOne serving as the lead studio. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps. News of the series comes as Paramount Pictures and eOne are preparing to release the live-action film “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” on March 31. The film hails from directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Gilio. More to come… More from Variety'Workaholics' Movie Axed at Paramount+ Weeks Before Filming, Says Adam DeVine: 'We Are Deeply Butt Hurt'Nicole Kidman Cast in Taylor Sheridan's CIA Drama Series 'Lioness' at Paramount+ (EXCLUSIVE)'Top Gun: Maverick' Becomes Paramount+'s Most-Watched Movie in Premiere WeekendBest of VarietyWhat's Coming to Netflix in January 2023What's Coming to Disney+ in January 2023Oscar Predictions: Live Action Short - Alfonso Cuarón and Disney are Early Favorites Among Multiple Non-English and International Titles
Garth Brooks Reveals Pics of His Never-Before-Seen Tattoos Will Emerge After Recent Performance
Although he hasn’t unveiled his new tattoos publicly, country music legend Garth Brooks announced some pictures of his never-before-seen ink may emerge following a recent performance. During his Facebook Live series, Inside Studio G, Garth Brooks tipped off fans about the soon-to-be emerging pics. He said they were taken...
