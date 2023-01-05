Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Dumas: New year, same disappointment for Detroiters
A recent Facebook discussion about the status of Detroit outside of downtown and Midtown revealed deep-seated frustration with how things are versus how they are presented: Residents were crying that their neighborhoods — littered with abandoned homes, empty lots and broken dreams — are forgotten. New residents have rosy perceptions of the city and adequate resources to enhance their urban gems.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit 'Hockey Doc' set to be in court this week
Zvi Levran, known as "Hockey Doc" in youth hockey circles in Metro Detroit, is scheduled to appear in court this week on 25 sexual assault charges. Reports of sexual abuse started coming forward in October of last year when a 19-year-old man accused Levran, 66, of sexual assault. A court appearance scheduled in West Bloomfield for Monday was adjourned after Levran's defense attorney Joseph Lavigne asked the judge for more time to subpoena records about another medical provider mentioned in the medical records of a complainant.
Detroit News
Detroit police: Juveniles cause large increase in carjackings in 2022
Detroit — While violent crime overall decreased in Detroit in 2022, carjackings rose 21%, Detroit Police Department officials reported Monday in their year-end crime statistics report. This spike in carjackings came largely from juveniles, Detroit Police Chief James White said during the Monday press conference. He said he wants...
Detroit News
Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower
Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
Detroit News
Three arrested after report of drag racing in Highland Park
Michigan State Police arrested three individuals just after midnight on Sunday in connection with reports of dozens of vehicles drag racing in Highland Park. The Jackson residents were reportedly riding in a Dodge Charger and were speeding down Woodward Avenue with multiple other Chargers when they were seen by police, the Michigan State Police Second District in Metro Detroit said in social media posts on Sunday morning.
Detroit News
'Problem solver' prepares to lead Oxford schools amid shooting fallout
Oxford — Vickie Markavitch has arrived at new jobs with a tremendous amount of work to do on Day One. The former special education teacher turned superintendent was tapped in 2004 to take the helm and calm the upheaval at Oakland Schools after the intermediate school district's board fired its superintendent amid claims he paid more than $680,000 in secret buyouts and used staff development money for personal flying lessons.
Detroit News
Ex-Flint fire chief sues, alleges rejecting fatal blaze cover-up led to ouster
Flint’s former fire chief is suing the city and its mayor, alleging he was terminated last year after refusing to lie about a fatal house fire and how his crewmembers responded. Ousting Raymond Barton, a lifelong resident who had led the city Fire Department since 2016, “violated his federal...
Detroit News
Body buried in Detroit identified as missing woman
Authorities have identified a body found partially buried last week in east Detroit. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the remains are those of Alyssa Itchue, a representative confirmed to The Detroit News on Monday. Other details, including the cause of death, were not released. In November, the...
Detroit News
Ohio car chase ends in fatal crash in Monroe County
Dundee — A police car chase that crossed state lines ended in a fatal crash at the intersection of West Monroe Street and Tecumseh Street on Friday night, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The chase started in Ohio when the male driver of a...
Detroit News
Oak Park closes two schools after weekend shooting
Two Oak Park schools were closed on Monday following a weekend attack on a student who was shot multiple times after a high school varsity basketball game. Oak Park Schools officials announced that Oak Park High School and Nova Academy, which educates students in grades 3-12, would be closed Monday as the district and police continue to investigate the incident, according to a district statement on Twitter.
Detroit News
Second threat targets Richmond Community Schools
Authorities are investigating another threat involving Richmond Community Schools, the district announced Monday, which followed a threat that led a recently hired middle school dean to resign. A staffer received a threatening email on Friday that "indicated they would be harmed if they did not quit their job," Superintendent Brian...
Detroit News
Detroit News boys high school basketball rankings: Jan. 8
Muskegon (4-0) North Farmington (6-1) Orchard Lake St. Mary’s (4-2) Grand Rapids Christian (4-1) Grand Rapids Catholic Central (3-3) Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills (6-0) Grand Rapids Northview (4-2) Port Huron Northern (6-0) Warren Lincoln (4-3) Flint Hamady (6-0) Grand Blanc (4-2) Benton Harbor (3-1) (tie) Detroit Loyola (7-0), Chelsea...
Detroit News
Monday's high school basketball scores
Detroit Cass Tech 72, Detroit Denby 2: A’liyah Forris led with 17 points, seven steals and three rebounds, while Kayla Mount added 12 with five rebounds and seven steals, and Ari Parker had 11 with six rebounds and eight steals for Cass Tech (4-4, 2-0 Detroit PSL). Denby is now 0-3, 0-2.
Detroit News
Macomb County woman charged with murdering her ex-boyfriend
A Bruce Township woman was arraigned for the murder of her ex-boyfriend Monday. Investigators believe Tyisha Wadlington, 35, got in an argument with her ex-boyfriend on Nov. 18 in her home, resulting in his fatal shooting, according to a news release from the county prosecutor's office. Wadlington was arraigned in...
