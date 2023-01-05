Read full article on original website
W.Va. journalist let go after reporting on abuse allegations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia journalist lost her job last month after she reported about alleged abuse of people with disabilities within the state agency that runs West Virginia's foster care and psychiatric facilities. Amelia Ferrell Knisely, a reporter at West Virginia Public Broadcasting, said she was...
3 ex-Oregon state workers sentenced in $6M theft scheme
OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Three former Oregon Department of Transportation workers have been sentenced for a long-running theft and reselling scheme estimated to have cost taxpayers about $6 million. Ex-employees John Tipton, Frank Smead Jr. and Autumn Arndt, as well as Smead’s wife, Marta Smead, were sentenced to...
Why California is getting slammed with storm after storm
What's causing this stormy spell?
California storm kills 2, cuts power; next atmospheric rivers may be worse
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Hundreds of thousands of Californians were without electricity and at least two were killed Sunday during a stretch of storms that are expected to further drench the state this week. Rain and snow continued Sunday morning from the atmospheric river that arrived Saturday and unleashed high-speed...
Thousands evacuated, boy swept away, as strongest atmospheric river yet hits California
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Thousands of residents were ordered to evacuate a seaside community Monday, and a 5-year-old boy was swept away in a creek, authorities said, as the latest in a string of strong storms triggered mudslides and caused widespread flooding across California. The storms Monday caused significant damage...
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
Tuesday Morning News Roundup
Many of California's water reservoirs have been at least partially replenished by the winter storms that have doused Northern California in recent weeks, according to state and local water data. Most of the state's largest reservoirs, including Lake Oroville, the San Luis Reservoir and Lake Sonoma remain below their historical...
CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...The Warner Mountains in Modoc County and the higher. terrain of Klamath and Lake counties. This includes Highway. 299 at Cedar Pass as...
'We're not done': Russian River forecast to flood amid California storms
Guerneville is no stranger to such disasters.
Next wave of California storm may bring thunderstorms and tornadoes to Bay Area
Another wave of storm activity is expected in the Bay Area Tuesday, bringing a chance for thunderstorms.
Rare Earthship Home Lands on the Market for $1.5M in the SoCal Hills
Earthship homes are usually located in the desert spaces of New Mexico, but we've found a rare example of this eco-friendly residence in Southern California. While these dwellings are often rustic and rough around the edges, an upscale model in West Hills has touched down on the market for $1,495,000.
'Difficult to impossible' travel forecast for Tahoe area amid Calif. storm
A moisture-packed California storm was blasting the Tahoe Basin with snow and rain Monday.
