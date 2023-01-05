ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Gamecocks ranked in final AP poll of 2022 season

Although South Carolina did not get the result it was looking for in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to wrap up the 2022 season, it remained ranked in the Associated Press poll that was released after the national championship game. South Carolina finished the 2022 season ranked No. 23 the AP...
COLUMBIA, SC
Countdown to tipoff: Carolina vs. Kentucky

South Carolina will make its way to Lexington on Tuesday to take on Kentucky in Rupp Arena. Tipoff between the two teams is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2 with Karl Ravech and Jimmy Dykes on the call. The Gamecocks (7-8, 0-2) are coming off a...
LEXINGTON, KY
