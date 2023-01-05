Read full article on original website
Chelsea’s ongoing injury crisis took another terrible turn on Thursday, as attackers Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic were each subbed off early in the first half. Both players joined Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in missing Sunday’s FA Cup beatdown at the hands of Manchester City, and Graham Potter’s issued an update on their statuses.
Riyad Mahrez’s latest free kick goal is as close to perfect as you’ll find, as the Algerian wizard helped Manchester City open up their FA Cup tie versus Chelsea on Sunday at the Etihad Stadium. Mahrez spun an absolutely sparkling effort over the Chelsea wall and just inside...
