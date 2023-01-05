What expanding the playoffs to 8 teams would mean for the Vikings

There's a report saying the NFL could add an extra playoff team this year after the Bengals-Bills game was canceled.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the NFL is considering adding an eighth team to the playoff field in the AFC and NFC. Doing so would eliminate the need to replay the Bengals-Bills game that was canceled Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest.

Florio wrote Thursday :

One possibility would be to add an eighth team to the playoff field in the AFC. This would eliminate the bye for the No. 1 seed. To ensure competitive balance, there would have to be eight teams in the NFC, too. The NFL Players Association would have to agree to a temporary expansion of the playoff field.

Florio says the idea would eliminate the first-round bye for the No. 1 seed in each conference. But what would it mean for the first round of the playoffs if the Vikings finish as the No. 3 or, less likely, the No. 2 seed?

If Minnesota stays at No. 3, they would still be locked into a first-round game against the New York Giants. If they were to jump to No. 2, it would still mean they'd face the Packers, Seahawks or Lions. So again, no changes in that scenario.

Nothing really changes for Minnesota other than one more chance for a team to knock out the Eagles and eliminate the potential of the Vikings having to go back to Philly for the NFC championship.

If the playoffs started today with eight teams, the first-round NFC games would be:

1) Philadephia vs. 8) Detroit

2) San Francisco vs. 7) Seattle

3) Minnesota vs. 6) NY Giants

4) Tampa Bay vs. 5) Dallas

That's if the playoffs started today. After Week 18 we'll know who's in and out for sure, but the Packers have the cleanest path to the No. 7 seed because all they have to do is beat Detroit and they clinch the 7 seed.

Adding an eighth would help eliminate the issue that arose when the NFL put the Seahawks-Rams game in the 3 p.m. window ahead the Packers and Lions on Sunday night. If the Seahawks win the Lions are eliminated, so it would be a huge benefit to the Packers.

In an 8-team field the Seahawks could win and the Lions would still have something to play for, ultimately making the Sunday night game between Green Bay and Detroit a showdown for the last spot in the NFC playoffs.

