Pennsylvania State

Pa. Turnpike rates set to increase in 2023

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

Drivers in Pennsylvania can expect a 5% toll increase for all E-Z pass and Toll By Plate customers this year.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commissions (PTC) announced a 5% toll increase earlier this year. The change will take effect on Jan. 8 at 12:01 a.m.

With this change, the most common toll for a passenger vehicle increases from $1.70 to $1.80 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.10 to $4.40 for Toll By Plate customers. The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor trailer will increase from $13.70 to $14.40 for E-ZPass customers and from $28 to $29.40 for Toll By Plate customers.

PTC CEO Mark Compton explained that the toll increases are necessary to meet the financial obligations of Act 44 of 2007, which requires the PTC to transfer between $900 and $450 million annually to the Commonwealth to support transportation projects statewide.

In the 15 years since Act 44 was passed, the PTC has transferred nearly $8 billion in funding to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, mostly in the form of borrowing that must be repaid over a 30-year period.

E-ZPass customers continue to receive the lowest rates on the PA Turnpike, saving nearly 60% compared to Toll By Plate rates, according to the PTC.. Non-E-ZPass customers can download the PA TOLL PAY smartphone app to create an autopay account and receive a 15% discount on monthly Toll By Plate invoices. All tolls can be paid online by going here .

According to current traffic and revenue projections, the PTC plans to implement future toll increases of 5% through 2025, 4% in 2026, 3.5% in 2027, and 3% annually from 2028 to 2050. The PTC has increased tolls annually since 2009 and has recently partnered with the KUBRA Cash Payment Network to allow customers to pay Toll By Plate invoices and add funds to E-ZPass accounts using cash at popular retailers in PA and across the U.S.

Janet Mcneil
4d ago

What is PA doing with all this money ? Ridiculous. Second highest gas tax. Pensions are probably consuming a large amount. Wonder what percentage it is.

NorthcentralPA.com

