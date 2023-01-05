Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Habit Burger Grill Set to Open A New Restaurant In East BrunswickMadocEast Brunswick, NJ
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain set to open another New Jersey location next weekKristen WaltersEast Brunswick, NJ
History, Fashion, Culture and The Black TurtleneckBrooklyn MuseAsbury Park, NJ
Township of East Brunswick Celebrates Sister City Agreement with Yavne, IsraelMorristown MinuteEast Brunswick, NJ
Related
Eagles & Giants Still Playing; Jets Still Futile
The NFL’s regular season concluded on Sunday and for many that means a significant life-style change. If you’re a fan of the Steelers, Packers, Patriots, Raiders and yes the Jets you no longer have to plan your Sundays around what time they are playing because their next game won’t be until September. By the way the Jets have now gone 12 consecutive seasons without making the playoffs which is the longest such streak in all of pro football. That’s futility with a capital “F.”
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
Amazing History and Entertainment at New Jersey’s Oldest Theatre in Edison
John W. Griggs was elected New Jersey Governor, Grover Cleveland (New Jersey Native) was President, Oscar Hammerstein opened the Olympia Theatre, the first theatre to be built in New York City's Times Square district (Wikipedia) and the Edison Valley Playhouse was first established. Yes, this all happened nearly 130 years ago in 1895.
The many mysteries that have washed up on NJ beaches
A 30-ton whale washed up dead on the beach in Atlantic City. It was a 33-foot humpback discovered around 8 a.m. Saturday. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center which showed up to measure and take samples says they don’t know what killed it. Testing will be done. It’s the fourth...
3 New Jersey Cities Rank Among The Best In The Country To Call Home
There are a lot of great places to live in New Jersey, but as we enter a new year, aren't you curious to see if you live in one of the top 50 places to live in the country?. Despite the fact that it seems like there's somewhat of a mass exodus from the Garden State in recent years, I'm a fairly new resident, and love it!
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
Closing! We Say “Good-Bye” to Another Great Place in Ocean County, NJ
Every summer we would frequent this café several times on LBI. It's sad to see another great place closing in Ocean County. The owners recently wrote on their Facebook page saying they are retiring after 20 years on the island. What's the latest great place to close in Ocean...
Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours
This was not an easy task. Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.
There is concern about how this winter is eroding some of New Jersey’s beaches
It's been a roller coaster of a winter season so far from single digit temperatures Christmas weekend to highs in the 50's and 60's to open up 2023, and curious as that may be, comes some concern for how the temps and weather conditions are impacting our Jersey Shore beaches.
The Habit Burger Grill is Opening a New Location in East Brunswick NJ!
Sink your teeth. into this! If you love a good, casual burger that's still freshly made and packs a lot of flavor, here's some good news if you live in Middlesex County!. The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based casual fast food restaurant is opening another New Jersey location - this time in East Brunswick, located at 751 Route 18. They'll offically open for business at this location on Friday, Jan 14, according to NJ.com.
Another NJ man sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill
MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit. William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.
The BEST Crumb Cake is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake, any time of the year is just perfect. We have the best here in New Jersey. The best crumb cake here at the Jersey Shore is my opinion, try it you will love it. (In my opinion) Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it...
Man in wheelchair shot on Paterson, NJ street, report says
PATERSON — A man was shot at multiple times as he sat in a wheelchair late Sunday afternoon, according to a local news report. Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Evan Mongiardo said police responded at 5 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street on Paterson's Eastside.
Murphy’s White House run could begin this week in NJ
Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions. Many...
Double Grammy nominated rap artist spotted at NJ mall
EAST RUTHERFORD — Yes, sometimes even celebrities can be spotted at the American Dream megamall. This time it was hip hip sensation Meek Mill who went snowboarding Sunday at Big Snow American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center. The 35-year-old “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper...
How Do You Dispose Of A Beached Whale In New Jersey?
Sadly, another dead whale just washed up on the beach here at the Jersey Shore, this time in Atlantic City. Some experts say it is due to rough waters and recent storms although Clean Ocean Action was among 5 groups called in to see why six dead whales washed up on our shores in the last 33 days. The last time I checked, whales are pretty good swimmers so pollution seems more likely don't you think?
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
Chick Fil A Lawrenceville Finally Adds Curbside Delivery
Oh you're going to love this news. One of you're favorite fast food places in Mercer County has finally added time-saving option. The Chick fil A Lawrenceville on Route 1 North, next to Wawa and McDonalds, just kicked off Curbside Delivery service. The announcement was made on Facebook. Yay. I'm...
New Jersey Department of Agriculture identifies three counties in need of gypsy moth treatment
There are eight towns across the New Jersey counties of Burlington, Cape May, and Ocean where treatment to combat the gypsy moth is being recommended by the State Department of Agriculture. All together, the NJDA said in a statement that there is 5,100 acres of residential and county owned properties...
Amazing! The World’s Largest Lightbulb is Located Right Here in New Jersey
I have lived in New Jersey my whole life and I did not know that the world's largest lightbulb is located here. To be honest, I really didn't think about the world's largest lightbulb, but once it came to my attention I had to know more. I think anytime we hear about things labeled "world's largest" we have a curiosity to see what it is, even lightbulbs. So let's shed some light on the subject lol yes I did just type that.
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
21K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0