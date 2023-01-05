ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ

92.7 WOBM

Eagles & Giants Still Playing; Jets Still Futile

The NFL’s regular season concluded on Sunday and for many that means a significant life-style change. If you’re a fan of the Steelers, Packers, Patriots, Raiders and yes the Jets you no longer have to plan your Sundays around what time they are playing because their next game won’t be until September. By the way the Jets have now gone 12 consecutive seasons without making the playoffs which is the longest such streak in all of pro football. That’s futility with a capital “F.”
GLENDALE, CA
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore

Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
The many mysteries that have washed up on NJ beaches

A 30-ton whale washed up dead on the beach in Atlantic City. It was a 33-foot humpback discovered around 8 a.m. Saturday. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center which showed up to measure and take samples says they don’t know what killed it. Testing will be done. It’s the fourth...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Habit Burger Grill is Opening a New Location in East Brunswick NJ!

Sink your teeth. into this! If you love a good, casual burger that's still freshly made and packs a lot of flavor, here's some good news if you live in Middlesex County!. The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based casual fast food restaurant is opening another New Jersey location - this time in East Brunswick, located at 751 Route 18. They'll offically open for business at this location on Friday, Jan 14, according to NJ.com.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Another NJ man sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill

MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit. William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
Man in wheelchair shot on Paterson, NJ street, report says

PATERSON — A man was shot at multiple times as he sat in a wheelchair late Sunday afternoon, according to a local news report. Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Evan Mongiardo said police responded at 5 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street on Paterson's Eastside.
PATERSON, NJ
Murphy’s White House run could begin this week in NJ

Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions. Many...
TRENTON, NJ
Double Grammy nominated rap artist spotted at NJ mall

EAST RUTHERFORD — Yes, sometimes even celebrities can be spotted at the American Dream megamall. This time it was hip hip sensation Meek Mill who went snowboarding Sunday at Big Snow American Dream, North America’s first indoor, real-snow ski and snowboard center. The 35-year-old “Dreams and Nightmares” rapper...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
How Do You Dispose Of A Beached Whale In New Jersey?

Sadly, another dead whale just washed up on the beach here at the Jersey Shore, this time in Atlantic City. Some experts say it is due to rough waters and recent storms although Clean Ocean Action was among 5 groups called in to see why six dead whales washed up on our shores in the last 33 days. The last time I checked, whales are pretty good swimmers so pollution seems more likely don't you think?
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Amazing! The World’s Largest Lightbulb is Located Right Here in New Jersey

I have lived in New Jersey my whole life and I did not know that the world's largest lightbulb is located here. To be honest, I really didn't think about the world's largest lightbulb, but once it came to my attention I had to know more. I think anytime we hear about things labeled "world's largest" we have a curiosity to see what it is, even lightbulbs. So let's shed some light on the subject lol yes I did just type that.
EDISON, NJ
