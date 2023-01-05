Thousands of supporters of far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brazil's three branches of government on Jan. 8, vandalizing and looting the Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace. Brazilian authorities arrested about 1,500 rioters over the next 48 hours and said they plan to prosecute at least 1,000 of them. But the former president this mob was rioting for was not in Brasilia, the capital, with them — or even in Brazil. Bolsonaro spent the last two days of his presidency and first week of 2023 in Florida, where he arrived on Dec. 30. It's not clear when — or...

