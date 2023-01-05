Read full article on original website
Related
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene Says First Priority for House Republicans Is To Repeal Recruitment of 87,000 IRS Agents
MTG delighted that Kevin McCarthy is finally House Speaker. Following the debacle within the House of Representatives last week, that saw repeated inconclusive votes to nominate the new Speaker of the House, Republican Kevin McCarthy was finally voted into the position on Saturday January 7.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
Russia's Only Aircraft Carrier Can't Even Propel Itself: Ukraine
The Admiral Kuznetsov is being renovated, but it has been beset with problems.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Tv20detroit.com
Aid chief: Taliban decrees against women paralyzing NGO work
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An aid agency chief has told The Associated Press that the Taliban's “internal debates and extreme decrees” are paralyzing humanitarian work in Afghanistan. The head of the Norwegian Refugee Council was speaking in an interview with the AP after he arrived in the...
Biden's Bolsonaro dilemma
Thousands of supporters of far-right former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Brazil's three branches of government on Jan. 8, vandalizing and looting the Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential palace. Brazilian authorities arrested about 1,500 rioters over the next 48 hours and said they plan to prosecute at least 1,000 of them. But the former president this mob was rioting for was not in Brasilia, the capital, with them — or even in Brazil. Bolsonaro spent the last two days of his presidency and first week of 2023 in Florida, where he arrived on Dec. 30. It's not clear when — or...
Tv20detroit.com
Harry's new memoir draws anger and protests in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Protesters in southern Afghanistan have gathered following Prince Harry's claim in his new memoir that he killed 25 people while serving in the country. Around 20 faculty and students on Sunday demonstrated at a local university in Helmand, the province where British forces were largely...
Peru mourns growing protester death toll, as govt seeks confidence vote
LIMA (Reuters) - A three-day mourning period began in southern Peru on Tuesday after 17 more people were killed in the most violent day of protests since they began in December over the ousting of former President Pedro Castillo.
California Congresswoman Katie Porter Announces Run For U.S. Senate In 2024
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) announced on Tuesday that she is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024. Porter, who has gained a media profile for her hard-hitting questioning of House committee witnesses, while often using a whiteboard to explain complicated topics, is seeking the seat currently occupied by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). Feinstein, who has served in the Senate since 1993, has not yet revealed her plans, but there has been widespread speculation that she will not run again. “California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold so-called...
Tv20detroit.com
Bosnian Serbs award Putin with medal of honor
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The Bosnian Serb separatist leader has awarded Russian President Vladimir Putin with the highest medal of honor for his “patriotic concern and love” for the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia. Bosnian Serb president Milorad Dodik says “Putin is responsible for developing and strengthening cooperation and political and friendly relations" between Republika Srpska and Russia. He made the comments at the awards ceremony in the Bosnian Serb stronghold of Banja Luka on Sunday. Dodik visited Putin in September in Moscow and has maintained close ties with the Russian president despite Russia's war in Ukraine. The medal will be presented to Putin during the next meeting between the two.
Rep. Katie Porter seeking Feinstein’s Senate seat in 2024
Democratic Rep. Katie Porter of California said Tuesday she will seek the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a fellow Democrat and the oldest member of the chamber. “Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington,” Porter said in a video posted on Twitter....
NOAA: Ian, drought supercharged US weather extremes in 2022
DENVER (AP) — Costly weather disasters kept raining down on America last year, pounding the nation with 18 climate extremes that caused at least $1 billion in damage each, totaling more than $165 billion, federal climate scientists calculated Tuesday. Even though 2022 wasn’t near record hot for the United...
Comments / 0