Cleveland arrives at $90 million price tag for new police headquarters
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city of Cleveland is proposing a maximum price of $90 million for the new Cleveland police headquarters, which will require the renovation of an historic building on Superior Avenue. Mayor Justin Bibb on Monday introduced legislation to City Council that would allow the city to...
Avon antique shop makes way for future development
AVON, Ohio -- A Colonial Revival-style home, built in 1910 at 36290 Detroit Road, is scheduled for demolition, making way for two modern buildings that will house a bank and a medical office. Most local people will remember the site as Countryside Antiques, an historical place in its own right,...
Welo to run for sixth term as South Euclid mayor
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Mayor Georgine Welo, the city’s longest-serving mayor, has announced that she will seek a sixth term of leading South Euclid. Welo, who has begun the process of gathering signatures on her election petitions for the fall ballot, said after Monday’s (Jan. 9) City Council meeting that she believes she has work to complete.
Akron Municipal Court to offer weddings at Hale Farm and Village, Summit Metro Parks, other venues through March
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Municipal Court is partnering with eight local organizations to offer weddings for couples during January, February and March. Participating organizations have donated their space for the weddings. The locations are: Jilly’s Music Room; Springfield Township’s Centre on the Lake; Hale Farm and Village; A Princess for a Day Micro-Venue; Akron Civic Theatre; Dontino’s Italian Restaurant; Summit Metro Parks; and the Rialto Theatre.
PLANetizen
Study: Cuyahoga County Suburbs Ready for TOD
RTA Rapid Transit provides service to Cuyahoga County on four rail lines and three bus rapid transit lines. | upungato / RTA train. “New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD,” reports Steven Litt for Cleveland.com.
Akron to be part of ‘Antiques Roadshow’ tour stop this year
AKRON, Ohio – Akron is a scheduled stop as part of the “Antiques Roadshow” tour. Historic venues in each city will be revealed closer to the event dates. Guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their collectibles by experts from leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.
Bed bugs in Northeast Ohio: New list ranks Cleveland-Akron among highest in country
CLEVELAND — Um. Gross. When it comes to bed bugs, Northeast Ohio is among the worst locations in the country. That's according to the “Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List” from Orkin, which was released in a new report Monday morning. Cleveland-Akron has landed at No. 4,...
Man fatally shot by sister’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio - A man died after he was allegedly shot by his sister’s boyfriend Thursday in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, according to police. Thomas McGrath, 38, was shot about 7:30 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found McGrath on the ground next to his vehicle in the 2000 block of West 81st Street, north of Lorain Avenue. McGrath was shot in the groin, police said.
Hazardous waste incinerator in Lorain eligible for expansion under new Ohio law
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Aging hazardous waste incineration plants in Ohio that have been barred from expansion for three decades could start growing again under a new policy Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law last week. Ohio has four such incinerators – large industrial facilities that burn hazardous and...
Winning Powerball lottery ticket worth $2 million sold in Northeast Ohio: See where the ticket was sold
VERMILION, Ohio — Check your tickets!. Although nobody hit the $320 million jackpot in the Powerball drawing for Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, the Ohio Lottery says a $2 million ticket was sold in Northeast Ohio. The winning ticket, which matched 5/5 numbers, was sold at the Get-Go in Vermilion.
Bond issue for new Brunswick fire station headed to May 2 ballot
BRUNSWICK, Ohio --- The final step to place a $12 million, 20-year bond issue for the construction of a new fire station on the May 2 ballot was taken by Brunswick City Council Jan. 9. “There are going to be a lot of decisions we need to make as residents...
Man fatally shot at store on Cleveland’s East Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was killed Sunday on the city’s East Side. Ezjehn Moss, 22, was shot about 1:55 p.m. in front of In & Out Beverage & Deli on Lakeview Road and Durant Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Moss was shot in the head, and he suffered from several gunshot wounds to the body.
cleveland19.com
Strongsville teenager accused in double fatal accident must remain behind bars
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 18-year-old Strongsville woman accused of killing two people in a July car accident must remain locked up at the Juvenile Detention Center, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court officials ruled Friday. Mackenzie Shirilla’s attorney had requested she be released while her case goes through the court system....
2 Cleveland homicides under investigation
CLEVELAND — Two homicides that took place last week are under investigation by Cleveland police. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The first homicide took place on January 5 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Officers responded...
cleveland19.com
Massillon 18-year-old turns himself in for murder of Akron woman
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Massillon male turned himself into Akron police on Saturday for the fatal shooting of a woman in April 2022. Akron police said Darrion Rackley and multiple others were shooting at each other and the victim was caught in the cross fire. This happened around...
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
Medina City Council considers parking permits for downtown residents
MEDINA, Ohio -- City officials discussed parking permits for downtown residents at this week’s City Council meeting. “The city currently owns and controls seven public (parking) lots and two garages. Looking through our code, we don’t really have a lot in there which addresses either one. So, this request includes a few amendments,” Community Development Director Andrew Dutton said Monday (Jan. 9).
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
thelandcle.org
Proposed Lincoln Heights development gets initial go-ahead, including 1.5 acre public park
A large piece of land on Cleveland’s near west that is slated for apartments and townhomes will include a 1.5 acre public green space, according to information presented to the Cleveland Planning Commission on Friday, Jan, 6. The Lincoln Heights Apartments and Townhomes, to be located at 1850 Brevier...
Cleveland.com
