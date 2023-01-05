ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Avon antique shop makes way for future development

AVON, Ohio -- A Colonial Revival-style home, built in 1910 at 36290 Detroit Road, is scheduled for demolition, making way for two modern buildings that will house a bank and a medical office. Most local people will remember the site as Countryside Antiques, an historical place in its own right,...
Cleveland.com

Welo to run for sixth term as South Euclid mayor

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- Mayor Georgine Welo, the city’s longest-serving mayor, has announced that she will seek a sixth term of leading South Euclid. Welo, who has begun the process of gathering signatures on her election petitions for the fall ballot, said after Monday’s (Jan. 9) City Council meeting that she believes she has work to complete.
Cleveland.com

Akron Municipal Court to offer weddings at Hale Farm and Village, Summit Metro Parks, other venues through March

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Municipal Court is partnering with eight local organizations to offer weddings for couples during January, February and March. Participating organizations have donated their space for the weddings. The locations are: Jilly’s Music Room; Springfield Township’s Centre on the Lake; Hale Farm and Village; A Princess for a Day Micro-Venue; Akron Civic Theatre; Dontino’s Italian Restaurant; Summit Metro Parks; and the Rialto Theatre.
PLANetizen

Study: Cuyahoga County Suburbs Ready for TOD

RTA Rapid Transit provides service to Cuyahoga County on four rail lines and three bus rapid transit lines. | upungato / RTA train. “New research by the Cuyahoga County Planning Commission offers fresh evidence that Cleveland and surrounding suburbs would be smart to rezone transit corridors to encourage dense, walkable, transit-oriented development, or TOD,” reports Steven Litt for Cleveland.com.
Cleveland.com

Akron to be part of ‘Antiques Roadshow’ tour stop this year

AKRON, Ohio – Akron is a scheduled stop as part of the “Antiques Roadshow” tour. Historic venues in each city will be revealed closer to the event dates. Guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their collectibles by experts from leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.
Cleveland.com

Man fatally shot by sister’s boyfriend in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A man died after he was allegedly shot by his sister’s boyfriend Thursday in the city’s Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, according to police. Thomas McGrath, 38, was shot about 7:30 p.m., according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Police found McGrath on the ground next to his vehicle in the 2000 block of West 81st Street, north of Lorain Avenue. McGrath was shot in the groin, police said.
Cleveland.com

Man fatally shot at store on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man was killed Sunday on the city’s East Side. Ezjehn Moss, 22, was shot about 1:55 p.m. in front of In & Out Beverage & Deli on Lakeview Road and Durant Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Moss was shot in the head, and he suffered from several gunshot wounds to the body.
WKYC

2 Cleveland homicides under investigation

CLEVELAND — Two homicides that took place last week are under investigation by Cleveland police. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The first homicide took place on January 5 at approximately 7:30 p.m. Officers responded...
cleveland19.com

Massillon 18-year-old turns himself in for murder of Akron woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old Massillon male turned himself into Akron police on Saturday for the fatal shooting of a woman in April 2022. Akron police said Darrion Rackley and multiple others were shooting at each other and the victim was caught in the cross fire. This happened around...
Cleveland.com

Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
Cleveland.com

Medina City Council considers parking permits for downtown residents

MEDINA, Ohio -- City officials discussed parking permits for downtown residents at this week’s City Council meeting. “The city currently owns and controls seven public (parking) lots and two garages. Looking through our code, we don’t really have a lot in there which addresses either one. So, this request includes a few amendments,” Community Development Director Andrew Dutton said Monday (Jan. 9).
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the eastside, the fried chicken at this place is a must. You can get their delicious crispy chicken with one of their breading options: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, and seasoned. Customers especially enjoy the honey crisp breading. Feast on wings, thighs, breasts, and/or tenders. V's offers a selection of sauces such as original BBQ, creamy honey mustard, ranch, BBQ chipotle, creamy hot, and Louisiana hot. They also have a great chicken sandwich featuring three chicken tenders, sliced pickles, and V's sauce between brioche buns.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

