Seattle, WA

Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV

Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
SEATTLE, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man arrested after he was allegedly seen loading blanket with woman’s body into car in Washington

SEATTLE — A man has been arrested after he was allegedly seen loading a blanket with a woman’s body into a car in Seattle, Washington. Seattle Police Department said, according to KIRO, that on Sunday just after 4:40 p.m., officers were called out to the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest. A neighbor reportedly called about seeing a man loading a woman’s body wrapped in a blanket into the back of an SUV and proceed to drive away.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police search for New Holly carjacker who pointed gun at man

Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who pointed a gun at a man in New Holly on Sunday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man on the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South started his car remotely around 5:30 a.m., then went back inside his home. When he returned outside, he saw a man entering his vehicle on the driver side, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

K9 and WSP Aviation Capture

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Watch as deputies get assistance from a Tacoma Police K9 and WSP Aviation to track down and arrest an assault suspect. This video shows you the great teamwork, skills and professionalism displayed by our deputies and the other police officers who assisted us. Thank...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Seattle Police investigate after Capitol Hill bar window shot in more nightlife gun violence at the base of Pike/Pine

Someone reportedly shot through the window of Still Liquor in a bout of nightlife gun violence Saturday near Pine and Melrose at the base of Capitol Hill. There were no reported injuries but Seattle Police reported the window and at least one nearby vehicle suffered bullet damage as shell casings were found in the street in front of the Pine Minor apartment building. 911 callers reported the shots fired after an altercation in the street just after 11 PM.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Surveillance footage released of Sheriff’s Deputy charged with retail theft

EVERETT, Wash., January 9, 2023–Jeremie Zeller, a now former Snohomish County Deputy, is facing charges of a Class B felony for organized retail theft after allegedly stealing approximately $1,000 in products from an Everett Home Depot – where he was working as a security guard via the Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Woman stabs man in Seattle's Lake City area

SEATTLE — A woman reportedly stabbed a man in the Cedar Park neighborhood in the Lake City area on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the stabbing occurred on the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northeast just after 4:30 p.m. The man told police he was walking in the north Seattle neighborhood when a woman approached him and began screaming at him, SPD said.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Barricaded Burglar Arrested in First Hill Neighborhood

Seattle Police responded to a man who was kicked out of his own apartment by an unknown male in the 800 block of Spring Street in the First Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived just after 07:30 p.m. Saturday, the male victim reported he went to retrieve a delivery and when he returned to his apartment an unknown male was inside.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally shot in Marysville last week identified

After an early morning standoff in Granite Falls on Jan. 3, a man was arrested in connection to a homicide in Marysville, according to the Marysville Police Department. On the evening of Jan. 3, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7200 block of 47th Avenue in Marysville. According...
MARYSVILLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Mill Creek police searching for 3 involved in home invasion

MILL CREEK, Wash., January 7, 2023—On Friday, Jan 6, at 9:55 p.m., the Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) responded to a home invasion robbery in the 4100 block of 134th Pl. SE, Mill Creek. Several units from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), including a K9 unit, assisted Mill Creek Officers.
MILL CREEK, WA
thejoltnews.com

Lacey woman arrested on 2 warrants, charged with 2 more

A Lacey woman initially arrested on two drug-related warrants was charged with two more after police yielded methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl in her coat pocket. Lacey police arrested Kiley Brynn Hanratty, 30, on December 22 after an officer observed a red Honda Accord with no license plates parked behind the Super 8 Motel on College Street SE.
LACEY, WA
KING 5

Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication

MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
TACOMA, WA

