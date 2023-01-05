Read full article on original website
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV
Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
Man arrested after he was allegedly seen loading blanket with woman’s body into car in Washington
SEATTLE — A man has been arrested after he was allegedly seen loading a blanket with a woman’s body into a car in Seattle, Washington. Seattle Police Department said, according to KIRO, that on Sunday just after 4:40 p.m., officers were called out to the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest. A neighbor reportedly called about seeing a man loading a woman’s body wrapped in a blanket into the back of an SUV and proceed to drive away.
KOMO News
Burglar kicks man out of First Hill apartment, barricades himself for hours
SEATTLE — A man left his First Hill apartment Saturday evening to pick up a delivery, and when he returned, an unknown man was inside his unit. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Spring Street in Seattle. According...
KOMO News
Seattle police search for New Holly carjacker who pointed gun at man
Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who pointed a gun at a man in New Holly on Sunday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man on the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South started his car remotely around 5:30 a.m., then went back inside his home. When he returned outside, he saw a man entering his vehicle on the driver side, police said.
Police searching for suspect after man stabbed in ‘unprovoked’ altercation in Lake City
SEATTLE — A man is recovering from multiple stab wounds after he was approached and attacked near Cedar Park on Saturday evening, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just after 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northwest, where they spoke with the victim.
The Suburban Times
K9 and WSP Aviation Capture
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Watch as deputies get assistance from a Tacoma Police K9 and WSP Aviation to track down and arrest an assault suspect. This video shows you the great teamwork, skills and professionalism displayed by our deputies and the other police officers who assisted us. Thank...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle Police investigate after Capitol Hill bar window shot in more nightlife gun violence at the base of Pike/Pine
Someone reportedly shot through the window of Still Liquor in a bout of nightlife gun violence Saturday near Pine and Melrose at the base of Capitol Hill. There were no reported injuries but Seattle Police reported the window and at least one nearby vehicle suffered bullet damage as shell casings were found in the street in front of the Pine Minor apartment building. 911 callers reported the shots fired after an altercation in the street just after 11 PM.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Surveillance footage released of Sheriff’s Deputy charged with retail theft
EVERETT, Wash., January 9, 2023–Jeremie Zeller, a now former Snohomish County Deputy, is facing charges of a Class B felony for organized retail theft after allegedly stealing approximately $1,000 in products from an Everett Home Depot – where he was working as a security guard via the Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
KOMO News
Fentanyl ruled cause of death for Tacoma student who died days after fight last spring
q13fox.com
Seattle woman sentenced in 1997 case of dead infant in gas station bathroom
KOMO News
Woman stabs man in Seattle's Lake City area
SEATTLE — A woman reportedly stabbed a man in the Cedar Park neighborhood in the Lake City area on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the stabbing occurred on the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northeast just after 4:30 p.m. The man told police he was walking in the north Seattle neighborhood when a woman approached him and began screaming at him, SPD said.
Suspicious death investigation underway in Algona after man found dead in vehicle
ALGONA, Wash. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Algona on Sunday, according to the Algona Police Department. At about 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South after receiving a report of a person...
Tukwila Police respond to organized retail theft ring in Southcenter District
Tukwila Police Officers assigned to the Southcenter District recently encountered a group of suspected Organized Retail Theft (ORT) members haphazardly loading up shopping carts with random merchandise at a department store. Police say that the suspects were not accustomed to the level of customer service that Tukwila officers provide for...
Seattle, Washington
Barricaded Burglar Arrested in First Hill Neighborhood
Seattle Police responded to a man who was kicked out of his own apartment by an unknown male in the 800 block of Spring Street in the First Hill neighborhood. When officers arrived just after 07:30 p.m. Saturday, the male victim reported he went to retrieve a delivery and when he returned to his apartment an unknown male was inside.
KOMO News
Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run near West Seattle Bridge appears in court
SEATTLE — The driver charged with fleeing the scene after fatally striking a cyclist near the West Seattle Bridge last summer appeared before a King County judge Monday morning. Mohamed Yusuf, 20, is charged with vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run for the July 15 crash that killed 63-year-old Robert...
Man fatally shot in Marysville last week identified
After an early morning standoff in Granite Falls on Jan. 3, a man was arrested in connection to a homicide in Marysville, according to the Marysville Police Department. On the evening of Jan. 3, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 7200 block of 47th Avenue in Marysville. According...
q13fox.com
TACOMA, Wash. - The Pierce County Medical Examiner determined that an 11-year-old who died earlier this year died as a result from fentanyl in her system, not due to an altercation at school for which she was hospitalized. On May 20, 11-year-old Lenyia Swansey-Faafiti was involved in an "altercation" with...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mill Creek police searching for 3 involved in home invasion
MILL CREEK, Wash., January 7, 2023—On Friday, Jan 6, at 9:55 p.m., the Mill Creek Police Department (MCPD) responded to a home invasion robbery in the 4100 block of 134th Pl. SE, Mill Creek. Several units from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and Lynnwood Police Department (LPD), including a K9 unit, assisted Mill Creek Officers.
thejoltnews.com
Lacey woman arrested on 2 warrants, charged with 2 more
A Lacey woman initially arrested on two drug-related warrants was charged with two more after police yielded methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl in her coat pocket. Lacey police arrested Kiley Brynn Hanratty, 30, on December 22 after an officer observed a red Honda Accord with no license plates parked behind the Super 8 Motel on College Street SE.
Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication
