Cinnaminson, NJ

Comments / 0

 

thesunpapers.com

‘The words are what hit everybody’

Burlington County Parks’ curator Marisa Bozarth took residents behind the scenes of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the Moorestown Library on Jan. 5, noting the contribution of one former South Jersey resident. “Everybody’s familiar with the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Burlington County Library System accepts $1 million in state funding for improvements

Four Burlington County libraries will undergo facilities upgrades with $1 million in state funding secured by State Senator Troy Singleton. The Burlington County Library Commission voted this month to accept the state funds for capital improvements at the Burlington County Library in Westampton and at the branch libraries in Cinnaminson, Evesham and Pemberton Township.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Choir will ‘lift every voice’ during Martin Luther King Jr. event

The Moorestown Ministerium will hold a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration and worship service at First United Methodist Church (FUMC) in Moorestown on Sunday at 3 p.m. The Urban Promise International Choir will sing during the event, and end with “Lift Every Voice.”. “After the worship service, we are...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Burlington County Library offers interactive catalog

What do you do when you’ve read every book by your favorite author? Or when you’ve read a book you loved and want to find something similar? Our library catalog has interactive features that make it easier to find your next great book, audiobook, movie and more. Search...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

