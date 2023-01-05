Read full article on original website
b93radio.com
Showdown Likely Over Administrator Wolf’s Proposed Termination During Special Meeting Monday
The Sheboygan Common Council will hold a special meeting at around 5:15 p.m. on Monday to consider a resolution by Alderpersons Felde and Filicky-Peneski terminating Todd Wolf as City Administrator. Accounts vary as to the particulars of whatever issue, or issues, prompted the move, but an attorney was hired by the City to investigate the matter, and following the report of those results to the city, the Third Special Common Council Meeting was set to decide Wolf’s fate.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Health Department Releases the 2022 Community Health Assessment
The Manitowoc County Health Department has released the 2022 Community Health Assessment (CHA). This report helps define the health of a community by exploring successes, gaps, and barriers that exist in Manitowoc County and assists in the identification of priorities, and leads to the subsequent creation of a Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP).
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan County Human Trafficking Task Force to Wear Blue This Week to Raise Awareness
Human trafficking remains a major issue that tends to slide under most people’s radar. According to the Human Trafficking Institute, seven federal human trafficking cases were filed in 2021, with 14 defendants being convicted. The Sheboygan County Human Trafficking Task Force is looking to raise more awareness of the...
seehafernews.com
League of Women Voters to Host Mental Health Workshop Later This Month
The League of Women Voters of Manitowoc County will be hosting a mental health workshop later this month. The program entitled “Mental Health in the Workplace” will be held at Orion Energy Systems, located at 2210 Woodland Drive in Manitowoc, on Thursday, January 26th. The program is being...
seehafernews.com
City of Manitowoc Warns Residents Not to Over Salt Sidewalks
Winter weather means slick sidewalks, which means people are using salt to help keep their grip while walking. While this is a common practice, the City of Manitowoc is warning of the dangers of oversalting in the winter months. Dan Koski, the Director of Public Infrastructure for the City said...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - January 8, 2023
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday January 8, 2023. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillman used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Fish and Game Protection Association to Host Annual Meeting in January
The Manitowoc County Fish and Game Protection Association has announced the date of its annual meeting. The group is inviting the public out to City Limits Bar and Banquet Hall on County Road CR on Thursday, January 26th. The guest speaker at the event will be DNR Pollinator Conservation Coordinator...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DOT announces multi-day closure of bridge in Oshkosh, cites reason why
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Another closure to a bridge in Oshkosh will affect traffic for the upcoming week, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) made the announcement on Thursday. WisDOT’s Bureau of Structures announced the multi-day closure of the Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will begin at 8 a.m. on Monday,...
seehafernews.com
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review
– Throughout the month of January, the Manitowoc Public Library will be holding employment assistance workshops with the Department of Workforce Development. Click here to learn more about the collaboration. – The City of Manitowoc’s Parks & Recreation Divisions are excited to share a draft of the 2023 City of...
WSAW
Argument at Forest County hotel leads to massive drug investigation
CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - Two people are in custody in the Forest County Jail following a large-scale drug investigation. Initially, deputies responded to a hotel for the report of a man and woman fighting during the early morning hours of Jan. 2. While speaking with the suspects one of the deputies observed drugs on the bed in plain view. A search of the hotel room was performed and evidence located included fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
1490wosh.com
15 counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,727,951 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,969 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s Total Dec. 30 Total. Total Positive Cases 1,727,951 1,722,593 (+5,358) Fully Vaccinated 3,606,992 (61.8%) 3,606,830 (61.8%)
94.3 Jack FM
Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
doorcountydailynews.com
Kewaunee man jailed with sixth OWI
Michael Reinke of Kewaunee will find himself in front of a judge this week after being pulled over for operating a vehicle under the influence on Friday. The Wisconsin State Patrol pulled over Reinke for a moving violation on County Road AB at Cherneyville at approximately 9 p.m. After the trooper noticed that he might have been impaired, Reinke went through the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently arrested for operating while intoxicated (OWI). A blood sample was taken as a result of the arrest. If convicted, it would be Reinke’s sixth OWI offense, with the last coming in 2018.
wearegreenbay.com
Two arrested after dispute leads to drug bust at northern Wisconsin hotel
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people were taken into custody after authorities in Forest County responded to a hotel where witnesses allegedly overheard fighting. According to a press release, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at around 12:17 a.m., the Forest County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a male and female were fighting at a hotel.
94.3 Jack FM
Oshkosh School District to Decide New Elementary School’s Name
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – “Menominee” was the most popular choice in a recent survey on what to name the Oshkosh Area School District’s new elementary school. The current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building will be torn down and replaced by a new elementary school. The new school will welcome students from Merrill Elementary, Washington Elementary and Webster Stanley Elementary in the fall of 2024.
seehafernews.com
Jeanette L. Mrotek
Jeanette “Jenie” L. Mrotek, age 92 years young, a Manitowoc resident, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at her home. She was born January 4, 1931 in Manitowoc, daughter of the late John and Julia (Nedvecki) Pozorski. Jenie attended Lincoln High School, graduating with the class of 1948. On September 23, 1950, she married Joseph S. Mrotek at St. Mary Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He preceded her in death on November 22, 2017. She was employed with Mirro Aluminum until her retirement, then worked at Rex Clean. Jenie was a woman of many talents, and was an excellent seamstress, both professionally and at home. In her younger years, she bowled in Manitowoc Leagues and also enjoyed deer hunting. She loved playing and watching Wisconsin sports teams, and was active in playing baseball and volleyball well into her 70’s. Jenie enjoyed camping all of her life, and when her grandchildren were younger, would take them all on a two-week camping trip every year. She was a great cook and baker, and would provide her family with homemade desserts at every meal. Jenie also enjoyed cross-stitch, and playing sheepshead with her children and grandchildren. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Parish also a past member of the rosary and altar society of St. Mary’s. Above all, she loved her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s biggest fan, as she attended all of their sporting events. Jenie was very active, independent, and energetic up until her last day. Every year for the last 72 years, Jenie hosted the family Christmas party, which was a fun time for all. She will be missed for her great sense of humor and her love of having a good time.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Sheboygan County sends one to the hospital
MOSEL, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a Sheboygan County hospital after a residential fire in the Town of Mosel. According to a release, on Monday, January 9, 2023, Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Department received a 911 call for a structure fire on Deerfield Lane. Upon arrival,...
wpr.org
Family-owned Manitowoc company incorporates sustainability into new facility
A small, family-owned company in northeast Wisconsin had sustainability in mind when it finalized an expansion last month. Dramm Corp. in Manitowoc recently opened its new headquarters and production facility. The company has about 100 employees, and produces equipment, fertilizers and water treatment systems for professional greenhouses and home gardeners.
radioplusinfo.com
1-9-23 fdl police investigating domestic incident
Fond du Lac police are asking for the public’s help following a domestic incident over the weekend. A 39 year old Fond du Lac woman fled her South Main Street apartment to the police after hours lobby and was transported to St. Agnes Hospital with non life-threatening lacerations to her neck and arms. Police are looking for the suspect, a 46 year old Fond du Lac man. A preliminary investigation suggests the individuals are known to each other and this is an isolated incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police.
