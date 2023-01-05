For most of the season, it looked like the Pittsburgh Steelers were headed toward a very disappointing year as the team lost seven of its first 10 games and looked more like team that would be contending for the No. 1 overall pick than a team that would be contending for a playoff spot. But even though the Steelers did ultimately miss the playoffs, they finished the year strong and preserved an insane streak for head coach Mike Tomlin.

