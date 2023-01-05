ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
theScore

Report: Lovie Smith met with Texans owner to argue for 2nd season

Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second year in Houston, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Texans reportedly intend to evaluate Smith's future at the end of the season, his first with...
HOUSTON, TX
Augusta Free Press

Washington’s season is over because Ron Rivera still can’t figure out QBs

The Washington Commanders are done, and it’s because coach Ron Rivera couldn’t get out of his own way. Washington was the seventh and final NFC playoff team until Rivera decided to go with Carson Wentz at QB last week for a pivotal home game with the miserable Cleveland Browns, and Wentz threw three picks in the 24-10 loss that eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention.
WASHINGTON STATE
NFL Analysis Network

Giants’ Brian Daboll Downplaying Lack Of Playoff Experience

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll wasted no time in changing the culture of the franchise. After years of being the laughing stock of the NFL, the Giants are back on track after Schoen was hired away from the Buffalo Bills and he selected Daboll to become his first head coach.
NEW YORK STATE
NFL Analysis Network

Bears Are First Team Ever To Do This Through A Whole Season

The 2022 season was a rough one overall for the Chicago Bears. After starting the season off by winning two out of their first three games, they went 1-13 the rest of the way. Chicago ended the season on a 10-game losing streak, earning the No. 1 overall pick in the process as the Houston Texans won their season finale against the Indianapolis Colts.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Are Biggest Winners Of 2023 NFL Draft Order Shakeup

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended the season playing as well as any team in the NFL. They capped off their 2022 regular season with a victory over the Cleveland Browns, pushing their winning streak to four games. While that wasn’t enough to push them into the postseason, everyone within that building has to be excited about the direction they are heading after winning six out of their last seven games and finishing 9-8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Analysis Network

Arizona Cardinals Fire Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury After 4 Seasons

The Arizona Cardinals are going to be making some major regime changes this off-season. After committing to the duo of head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim just 10 months ago, they have decided to move on. Kingsbury was fired on Monday after the Cardinals finished up a...
ARIZONA STATE

