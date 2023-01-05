Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Taylor Heinicke emotional after perhaps his final game as a Commander
FedEx Field was a good place to be for fans of the Washington Commanders on Sunday after the home team blew out the Dallas Cowboys, 26-6, in the season finale. In addition, it was perhaps the final game of Daniel Snyder’s 23-year tenure as owner. Lost in the excitement...
theScore
Report: Lovie Smith met with Texans owner to argue for 2nd season
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second year in Houston, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Texans reportedly intend to evaluate Smith's future at the end of the season, his first with...
Lovie Smith likely fired from Houston Texans, but he’s trying to buy another year
David Culley could soon have something in common with Lovie Smith. Culley, of course, was the Houston Texans’ head coach
Ron Rivera shares insight on Sam Howell as Washington QB1 next year
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera learned last week that his team had been eliminated from playoff contention. He learned this week that his team may have a new quarterback for the 2023 season. The Commanders came through with a 26-6 victory over the archrival Dallas Cowboys in their Week...
Dallas Cowboys Sign Veteran Defensive Back for Playoff Push
The Dallas Cowboys have not been shy about trying to upgrade their offense with veteran additions as they attempt to make their first run to the Super Bowl since 1995. Now, Jerry Jones has bolstered his defense with an experienced signee, as well. The Cowboys signed 10th-year cornerback Xavier ...
The Drive: Hall of Famer John McClain makes bold statement about Texans
Senior Texans columnist John McClain expects this to be Lovie Smith’s final game as Texans head coach, stresses the importance of the No. 1 overall pick.
Augusta Free Press
Washington’s season is over because Ron Rivera still can’t figure out QBs
The Washington Commanders are done, and it’s because coach Ron Rivera couldn’t get out of his own way. Washington was the seventh and final NFC playoff team until Rivera decided to go with Carson Wentz at QB last week for a pivotal home game with the miserable Cleveland Browns, and Wentz threw three picks in the 24-10 loss that eliminated the Commanders from playoff contention.
Updated AFC playoff picture after wins by Chiefs, Jaguars
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots. Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed. For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
NFL Analysis Network
Giants’ Brian Daboll Downplaying Lack Of Playoff Experience
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll wasted no time in changing the culture of the franchise. After years of being the laughing stock of the NFL, the Giants are back on track after Schoen was hired away from the Buffalo Bills and he selected Daboll to become his first head coach.
NFL Analysis Network
Bears Are First Team Ever To Do This Through A Whole Season
The 2022 season was a rough one overall for the Chicago Bears. After starting the season off by winning two out of their first three games, they went 1-13 the rest of the way. Chicago ended the season on a 10-game losing streak, earning the No. 1 overall pick in the process as the Houston Texans won their season finale against the Indianapolis Colts.
Steelers Are Biggest Winners Of 2023 NFL Draft Order Shakeup
The Pittsburgh Steelers ended the season playing as well as any team in the NFL. They capped off their 2022 regular season with a victory over the Cleveland Browns, pushing their winning streak to four games. While that wasn’t enough to push them into the postseason, everyone within that building has to be excited about the direction they are heading after winning six out of their last seven games and finishing 9-8.
Lions’ Kerby Joseph Is First Player Ever To Accomplish This Feat
The Detroit Lions are a team that is on the rise. There is a lot of young talent to get excited about, one of whom is safety, Kerby Joseph. They may not have made the playoffs this season, but they took a major step forward with their development, finishing with their first winning season since 2017.
NFL Analysis Network
Arizona Cardinals Fire Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury After 4 Seasons
The Arizona Cardinals are going to be making some major regime changes this off-season. After committing to the duo of head coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim just 10 months ago, they have decided to move on. Kingsbury was fired on Monday after the Cardinals finished up a...
'The Pistons Pulse': How close were our preseason predictions? Can defense be fixed?
Apple Podcasts | Spotify • Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa) • Producer: Wes Davenport ...
Ted Cruz predicted TCU would win by 90 in the CFP National Championship game. Georgia beat them by a record 58 points.
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz entered Monday evening like many Texans, hopeful that TCU Horned Frogs could pull off a stunning upset of the Georgia Bulldogs, the defending national champions, in the College Football Playoff National Title Game. "Getting pumped for the game tonight! #frogsby90," Cruz wrote on Twitter before the...
