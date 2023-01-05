The Pittsburgh Steelers ended the season playing as well as any team in the NFL. They capped off their 2022 regular season with a victory over the Cleveland Browns, pushing their winning streak to four games. While that wasn’t enough to push them into the postseason, everyone within that building has to be excited about the direction they are heading after winning six out of their last seven games and finishing 9-8.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO