Gainesville, FL

mainstreetdailynews.com

Community gathers for wreath laying ceremony

Over 100 people from around Florida gathered at the Rosewood Cemetery for the Remembering Rosewood Wreath Laying Ceremony on Sunday afternoon. People filed into rows of fold-out chairs to remember and honor the lives lost 100 years ago during the 1923 Rosewood Massacre. . “The ceremony is about remembering the tragedy...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville

The 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Faire returns to Gainesville for three straight weekends starting Saturday. The city of Gainesville’s longtime event returns for the second year at 9409 SW Archer Road and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays starting Jan. 14-15. “The Hoggetowne...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

UF’s Carnes honored with track dedication

Following a dedication ceremony on Saturday, the Jimmy Carnes Track at the Alachua County Sport and Events Center will begin operations next week by hosting the 10th Annual Jimmy Carnes Indoor Track and Field Meet. Sports events will continue through 2023 at the Celebration Pointe complex, and speakers said the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
flcourier.com

Remembering a dark moment in Florida’s history

ROSEWOOD – Lizzie Robinson Jenkins’ living room walls are covered in neat rows and columns of early 1900s history. Tables are littered with artifacts from her aunt including frayed handkerchiefs and a metal coin purse — family heirlooms almost lost to hate. The 84-year-old’s expression changed as...
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Area gas prices rise in new year

Gas prices rose slightly for the second straight week of the new year. According to Monday’s AAA report, the national average per gallon rose seven cents in the past week to $3.28. In Florida, gas prices rose just one cent from $3.28 to $3.29 and $3.31 to $3.33 in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A fire in Trenton led to a person being arrested

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 1 person was arrested after a fire in Trenton on the morning of January 8th turned into an arson case. Around 10 a.m., Gilchrist County emergency crews were called to 6-19 NE Second Avenue in Trenton. When they got to the scene, the first half of...
TRENTON, FL
WCJB

Deputies: Man holds woman against her will at Gainesville Hotel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman ran to the lobby of a hotel she was staying at in Gainesville to ask for help after she was held against her will in one of the rooms. According to the arrest report, Richard Nico, 45, and the victim went to the La Quinta Inn on Northwest 69th Terrace. On Saturday, the two got into an argument, at which point, Nico held her down and refused to let her leave for hours.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Driver hits Clay County Deputy Vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A driver at Clay County hit a Deputy vehicle causing the hood of the car to completely bend. Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook page a car with great damages and then their deputies car also damaged. Based off their post, the...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GNV man receives 20 years for shooting at police

A Gainesville man who shot at police officers received a 20-year mandatory sentence on Monday for shooting at officers following an October 2021 cross-town chase. According to a State Attorney’s Office press release, D’armani Demetrius Devon Ward, 21, entered a plea deal. Eighth Circuit Court Judge William E. Davis sentenced Ward to 20 years in the Florida Department of Corrections. He will be released on Oct. 4, 2041.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Police arrest 42-year-old Gainesville man for Gamma Phi Beta burglary

A 42-year-old Gainesville man was arrested and booked at the Alachua County Jail Friday for burglary of dwelling and petit theft at a UF sorority house. Eric Raymond Burns broke into the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority House Monday night and ate a pint of Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream and a bag of M&M’s from the kitchen.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Library West temporarily closed due to water damage

Library West will remain closed into the beginning of the Spring semester after a break in the water line caused an estimated 60,000 gallons of water to flood the library’s first, second and third floors for several hours, according to a UF press release. Damaged areas will be closed indefinitely past Jan. 9.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead. A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday. The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane. The front...
MARION COUNTY, FL

