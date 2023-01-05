Read full article on original website
A spectacular stay awaits at these Texas Hill Country resorts and hotels
It's never too early to plan your next getaway.
This Stunning Forest In Texas Transports You To A Hidden Jungle Oasis & It's Free To Visit
You can find almost every biome in the massive state of Texas, except for the frozen tundra — although that can now be arguable after the recent winter storms. Contrary to wintery landscapes, there is a national forest located a few hours away from Houston, TX that looks like a tropical green jungle. One visit here will help you realize just how incredible the Lone Star State nature truly is.
Top 10 Texas Ghost Towns You Can Not Visit in 2023 Because They Are Abandoned!
So, technically you can probably visit these abandoned Texas Ghost Towns! But, be warned that when you get there, there won't be much. Abandoned and alone are two words always associated with Ghost Towns. Yes, in today's talk these Texas towns have been GHOSTED! Known as 'Ghost Towns' these Texas towns have pretty much been left to rot away. Let's take a look at 10 towns in Texas that have that eerie abandoned feel! Let's countdown what this video says are the Top 10 Ghost Towns in Texas!
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
These eateries were ranked the best BBQ spots in Texas: report
Eating in the state of Texas is just as important as high school football, except it's year-round and you can do it seven days a week compared to Friday nights and the occasional weekend playoff game.
scenicstates.com
7 Must-Visit Texas Beach Towns This Year
Many people visit the Lone Star State for the live music, rodeos and ranches, sports, authentic Tex-Mex food, and NASA, but it isn’t particularly famous for over 20+ Texas beach towns. This year, I’m encouraging you to consider visiting at least one of the many beach towns in Texas....
brady-today.com
Texas State Parks Celebrating 100 Years with Special Events throughout 2023
AUSTIN— The Centennial Celebration of Texas State Parks kicked off on Jan. 1 with First Day Hikes at every state park in Texas. To commemorate 100 years, every state park will host at least one special event during the 2023 Centennial year. In January, state parks in North Texas and on the coast will host rainbow trout kid fishing events. Everyone is invited to join in the fun.
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
What Would Texans Leave Texas For? Surprise, It’s The Mountains
I love when I get emails informing me on how and what Texans think. Usually, they're way off the mark and are pretty funny. Hardly ever the kind of thing I'd take seriously. Except for this morning. A new study just came out, and the results uncovered something interesting. What...
Ready To Ghost Hunt In The New Year? 3 Places In Texas You Are Most Likely To Have A Ghost Encounter
I don't get it, I don't understand it, I will never be about that life, but not everyone is like me. Some folks are thrill-seekers and I simply live through them. I hear their stories, take their word for it, and vow, per usual never to visit any place that may be haunted, like ever. If you happen to be one of these ghost adventurers or hunters, then this list is definitely for you!
This $35 Million Texas Home is a Luxe Waterfront Palace
Texas is home to many stunning homes with beautiful designs and views. This property in Austin is no exception. Take a look inside this $35 million estate with a boathouse, zero edge pool, a private villa, and more. 30+ Photos of a Luxe Waterfront Texas Palace. This stunning home is...
Forbes reports these are the best cities in Texas to live in
DALLAS (KDAF) — Living in Texas can be the simplest form of life or can be the most complex thing you’ve ever done in your life, but one thing’s for sure, once you’re here, you may never want to leave. This is especially true if you...
Central Texas 2022 Review: The Most Interesting Stories Of The Year
The year of 2022 continued the growth of the area of Central Texas. With more individuals moving to the state, there were many new Texans introduced to what the area has to offer. That includes me, who first moved to the area in April of this year. Throughout the year...
URGENT! Two $1 Million Texas Quick Picks Will Soon Be Worthless
That is the deadline. More specifically, 5 pm on January 25, 2023, is the deadline. Somewhere in Texas, there are two Quick Pick lottery tickets that are each worth $1 million. However, that money becomes null and void unless properly claimed by the cut-off time just mentioned. These two tickets...
If You’re Sleepy, Is It Legal To Sleep In Your Car In Texas?
Let's say you're on a road trip of epic proportions. You have big plans to explore and experience all you can in the Lone Star State. What happens along the way if you get tired one night and feel the need to catch a few winks? Do you pull over and take a nap?
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready
TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
Darkest mornings of winter have arrived in Texas
The winter solstice may mark the shortest day of the year, but the latest sunrises and earliest sunsets of the year don't line up and fall on December 21st.
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
Don’t Take Photos at These East Texas Locations Because its Illegal and Dangerous
Its a story that we don't hear very often but we always have to ask "Why?" That would be about someone getting killed or seriously hurt because they got hit by a train. And sometimes we'll see a photoshoot of someone posing on or around a train track that look spectacular. Problem is, at least in Texas, that kind of picturesque picture taking is illegal.
