K-Cup rebate: Keurig customers have four days to claim money from $10M settlement

T here are only four days left for Keurig fans to claim some extra cash from a $10 million settlement.

The settlement that the Keurig Dr Pepper company is paying for comes after it was sued in 2018 over its recyclable K-Cups. Despite having instructions on how to recycle the Keurig products, the class-action lawsuit claims that the K-Cups "usually still end up in landfills" and that the company failed to tell consumers of "the extremely limited chance that the products will ultimately be recycled," according to CNET .

Recycling companies will not properly recycle K-Cups due to the polypropylene pods being too small and having no value or use to turn them into other materials. The K-Cups are also not recycled due to the ground coffee residue and metal contaminants inside of them.

To take part in this settlement, a K-Cup customer must have purchased K-Cup single-serving coffee pods that were labeled as recyclable in the United States to use at home sometime between June 8, 2016, and Aug. 8, 2022. If a person provides proof of purchase of these K-Cups, one can request a refund of $3.50 for every set of 100 pods purchased and receive a minimum payment of $6 and a maximum of $36. Anyone without proof of purchase can claim up to $5 for every household.

Anyone partaking in this settlement can file a claim by filling out a form online or by printing out the form and mailing it to:

Smith v. Keurig Green Mountain

c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC

P.O. Box 225391

New York, NY 10150-5391

Going forward, Keurig Dr Pepper has agreed to include larger descriptions in its packaging of K-Cups to inform customers that the K-Cups are "not recycled in many communities." However, it has denied any wrongdoing in this incident, according to filings.