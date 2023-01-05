ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-Cup rebate: Keurig customers have four days to claim money from $10M settlement

By Asher Notheis
T here are only four days left for Keurig fans to claim some extra cash from a $10 million settlement.

The settlement that the Keurig Dr Pepper company is paying for comes after it was sued in 2018 over its recyclable K-Cups. Despite having instructions on how to recycle the Keurig products, the class-action lawsuit claims that the K-Cups "usually still end up in landfills" and that the company failed to tell consumers of "the extremely limited chance that the products will ultimately be recycled," according to CNET .

Recycling companies will not properly recycle K-Cups due to the polypropylene pods being too small and having no value or use to turn them into other materials. The K-Cups are also not recycled due to the ground coffee residue and metal contaminants inside of them.

To take part in this settlement, a K-Cup customer must have purchased K-Cup single-serving coffee pods that were labeled as recyclable in the United States to use at home sometime between June 8, 2016, and Aug. 8, 2022. If a person provides proof of purchase of these K-Cups, one can request a refund of $3.50 for every set of 100 pods purchased and receive a minimum payment of $6 and a maximum of $36. Anyone without proof of purchase can claim up to $5 for every household.

Anyone partaking in this settlement can file a claim by filling out a form online or by printing out the form and mailing it to:

Smith v. Keurig Green Mountain
c/o Kroll Settlement Administration LLC
P.O. Box 225391
New York, NY 10150-5391

Going forward, Keurig Dr Pepper has agreed to include larger descriptions in its packaging of K-Cups to inform customers that the K-Cups are "not recycled in many communities." However, it has denied any wrongdoing in this incident, according to filings.

Lucas Jackson
3d ago

So Keurig will pay 10 million so that folks can get $5 unless they can prove with receipts back to 2016 that they bought a ton of these things in which case they can get $36. Meanwhile the attorneys will bank 3 million! Why do we allow this corruption to continue ?

Robert Sanders
4d ago

proof of purchase of 100 kcups to get $3.50 since 2016? yea, I'm sure people kept all those receipts.

Debby White
4d ago

This is such a stupid lawsuit. People, I swear have NO common sense. Buy the reusable ones. Good grief!!!

