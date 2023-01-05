Read full article on original website
Iowa secretary of state will file bill to add members to recount board members
(The Center Square) – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is proposing legislation that provides more flexibility for the makeup of recount boards. Recount boards, which currently have three members for counties with 15,000 to 49,000 people, would increase to five members. Counties with more than 50,000 people would have seven-member boards, Pate said in a Jan. 6 news release. Recount board members, apart from one designee from each candidate, would be precinct election officials the judicial district’s chief judge selects.
Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies
DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
Political notebook: After long climb, state tax revenue leveling out
Flattening: Gross revenue to the state treasury in December exceeded the total for the same month a year ago by 5.7% — normally a sign of healthy growth but in this case barely in line with inflation. In making his last report before leaving office on Monday, state Treasurer...
2023 General Assembly kicks off with leadership elections
ATLANTA — The Georgia House of Representatives set an example of efficiency Monday its congressional counterpart could only dream of emulating. Lawmakers elected House Majority Leader Jon Burns, R-Newington, to move up to speaker of the House in just a single ballot and by acclamation. Burns succeeds the late...
Montana’s new efforts to regulate recovery residences
Ronald Britt spent 19 of the last 22 years going through the revolving door of the prison system — using methamphetamine, racking up drug-related criminal charges, returning to the men’s prison in Deer Lodge — until relatively recently. Last February, he said, he decided to “do something different” when he was released on parole. Instead of returning to Billings, where many of his friends and family were also using, he took the advice of his therapist and applied to a residential sober living home in Ronan operated by Never Alone Recovery Support Services.
Property taxes, education top priorities for Idaho governor and legislative leaders at upcoming session
The governor and House and Senate leaders from both parties agreed on two main legislative priorities for the coming session: education and property tax relief. At a legislative preview held Thursday by the Idaho Press Club, Republican leaders also said they want to take a hard look at Medicaid expansion, the Judicial Council process for naming judges, and public safety.
Republican leader hopes to meet with Democrats to work on changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – With the cashless bail portion of Illinois' SAFE-T Act on hold, the future House minority leader would like to see more changes to the legislation. The Illinois Supreme Court announced it will hear the case in March after the elimination of cash bail provision was thrown out by a Kankakee County judge who ruled it unconstitutional.
Teacher finds new way to help children
The guardian ad litem program is committed to finding people who are dedicated to making a difference in children’s lives. The program provides foster children with volunteer advocates who represent their interests during court hearings. One guardian is teacher Dr. Tracy Haigler, who says she’s “excited for the opportunity...
BOB MAINDELLE: Fish were in schools, but kids were not
On their final day off from school as their Christmas holiday break came to a close, four Fort Hood kids from two military families enjoyed both good weather and good fishing, provided to them free of charge by the Soldiers’ Kids Involved in Fishing Fun (SKIFF) program earlier this week.
