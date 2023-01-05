Ronald Britt spent 19 of the last 22 years going through the revolving door of the prison system — using methamphetamine, racking up drug-related criminal charges, returning to the men’s prison in Deer Lodge — until relatively recently. Last February, he said, he decided to “do something different” when he was released on parole. Instead of returning to Billings, where many of his friends and family were also using, he took the advice of his therapist and applied to a residential sober living home in Ronan operated by Never Alone Recovery Support Services.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO