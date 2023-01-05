ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Miami

Five Best Sunday Night Football Regular Season Finales in NFL History

Five best Sunday Night Football regular season finales in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It all comes down to Game 271. The 2022 NFL regular season will conclude with one last Sunday Night Football matchup. This week’s edition will take place at Lambeau Field with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions and the NFC’s final wild card spot up for grabs.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Miami

Texans Lose No. 1 Overall Draft Pick After Wild Last-Second Win

Texans lose No. 1 pick after wild last-second win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Houston, we have a problem. A last-second win on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts dropped the Houston Texans out of contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lovie Smith’s team...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Miami

Georgia Wins 2nd Straight National Championship With Historic Rout of TCU

The national title is heading back to Athens. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (15-0) completed an unblemished title defense in dominant fashion on Monday night, crushing the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-2) 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national championship. The triumph at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, made...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Miami

Jaguars Owner Seen Sleeping During Crucial Finale Vs. Titans

Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Miami

49ers Fan Falls From Stands Trying to Catch Brock Purdy's Towel

49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Miami

NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh to Interview With Broncos, Interested in Panthers Job

Report: Former 49ers coach Harbaugh to interview for Broncos job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh could be back in the NFL next season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Denver Broncos plan to interview Harbaugh for their...
DENVER, CO
NBC Miami

NFL Power Rankings: Where All 32 Teams Stand at End of Regular Season

Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears sit at end of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL regular season came to a close Sunday, a day full of both meaningful and useless football games. The Bears closed a book on the first season of the Matt Eberflus era...
NBC Miami

Players Across NFL Show Love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18

Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Miami

Packers' Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions' Medical Staffer

Packers' Quay Walker ejected for shoving Lions' medical staffer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker became the only player to be ejected twice this season following a strange and seemingly unprovoked shove of a Detroit Lions athletic trainer during Sunday Night Football. The Lions...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Miami

NFL Playoffs: 49ers Grab NFC No. 2 Seed, Play Seahawks in Wild-Card Game

49ers lock up NFC's No. 2 seed, will play Seahawks in wild-card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers officially clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco (13-4) will host the...
NBC Miami

Tracking NFL Coaches Fired After 2022 Season

Tracking head coaches fired after 2022 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday marked the end of the 2022 NFL regular season, and some teams are not wasting time when it comes to major changes. One organization fired its head coach mere hours after its Week 18 game,...
NBC Miami

Kliff Kingsbury Fired After Four Seasons With Arizona Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Kliff Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons, the team announced on Monday. In addition, the Cardinals announced that Steve Keim was stepping away from his position as general manager.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Miami

How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won the Super Bowl?

How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy