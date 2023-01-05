Read full article on original website
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In WacoThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGrandview, TX
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Child Contracts Deadly Brain Eating Organism at City Splash PadYana BostongirlArlington, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
American Airlines Penalized For Retaliating Against Employees Who Reported Illness Caused By Fumes in Aircraft CabinsMadocFort Worth, TX
NBC Miami
Five Best Sunday Night Football Regular Season Finales in NFL History
Five best Sunday Night Football regular season finales in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It all comes down to Game 271. The 2022 NFL regular season will conclude with one last Sunday Night Football matchup. This week’s edition will take place at Lambeau Field with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Detroit Lions and the NFC’s final wild card spot up for grabs.
NBC Miami
Texans Lose No. 1 Overall Draft Pick After Wild Last-Second Win
Texans lose No. 1 pick after wild last-second win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Houston, we have a problem. A last-second win on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts dropped the Houston Texans out of contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Lovie Smith’s team...
NBC Miami
Seahawks' Jason Myers Gets Redemption, Drills Game-Winning Field Goal in Playoff Hunt
Seahawks’ Myers gets redemption, drills game-winning FG in playoff hunt originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Seattle Seahawks were a 46-yard field goal away from getting closer to the playoffs. Then they heard the infamous doink. Jason Myers’ potential game-winning field goal as time expired in regulation drifted...
NBC Miami
Fins Extra Point: Miami's Playoff Berth Avoids What Looked Like Colossal Collapse
The writing was on the wall for the Miami Dolphins. After going from 8-3 and the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff standings, the Fins were less than a minute away from potentially having their season come to an end in an epic collapse. Sitting 8-8 on the season...
NBC Miami
Georgia Wins 2nd Straight National Championship With Historic Rout of TCU
The national title is heading back to Athens. The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (15-0) completed an unblemished title defense in dominant fashion on Monday night, crushing the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs (13-2) 65-7 in the College Football Playoff national championship. The triumph at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, made...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NBC Miami
Jaguars Owner Seen Sleeping During Crucial Finale Vs. Titans
Jaguars owner seen sleeping during crucial finale vs. Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Watching the AFC South isn’t always for the faint of heart – or in this case, eyes. That’s what seemingly happened with Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who looked to be dozing off...
NBC Miami
49ers Fan Falls From Stands Trying to Catch Brock Purdy's Towel
49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at...
NBC Miami
NFL Rumors: Jim Harbaugh to Interview With Broncos, Interested in Panthers Job
Report: Former 49ers coach Harbaugh to interview for Broncos job originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh could be back in the NFL next season. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, citing sources, that the Denver Broncos plan to interview Harbaugh for their...
NBC Miami
NFL Power Rankings: Where All 32 Teams Stand at End of Regular Season
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears sit at end of season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 NFL regular season came to a close Sunday, a day full of both meaningful and useless football games. The Bears closed a book on the first season of the Matt Eberflus era...
NBC Miami
Players Across NFL Show Love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18
Players across NFL show love to Damar Hamlin in Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL is wrapping up the regular season on Sunday, and players and teams from across the league are using the day as a chance to celebrate Damar Hamlin. The Buffalo Bills safety...
NBC Miami
Chiefs Hit ‘Ring Around the Rosie' Dance in Amusing Play Vs. Raiders
Chiefs hit ‘Ring Around the Rosie’ dance in amusing play vs. Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Who had the “Ring Around the Rosie” dance in an NFL game on their 2023 bingo card?. Yes, you read that right. During the Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas...
NBC Miami
Packers' Quay Walker Ejected for Shoving Lions' Medical Staffer
Packers' Quay Walker ejected for shoving Lions' medical staffer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker became the only player to be ejected twice this season following a strange and seemingly unprovoked shove of a Detroit Lions athletic trainer during Sunday Night Football. The Lions...
NBC Miami
NFL Playoffs: 49ers Grab NFC No. 2 Seed, Play Seahawks in Wild-Card Game
49ers lock up NFC's No. 2 seed, will play Seahawks in wild-card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers officially clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco (13-4) will host the...
NBC Miami
Jacksonville Jaguars Come From Behind to Clinch Playoff Berth for the First Time Since 2017
The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially the comeback kids. Their most recent comeback? A 20-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans to clinch the AFC South and a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Tennessee opened things up with a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter, but...
NBC Miami
Tracking NFL Coaches Fired After 2022 Season
Tracking head coaches fired after 2022 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Sunday marked the end of the 2022 NFL regular season, and some teams are not wasting time when it comes to major changes. One organization fired its head coach mere hours after its Week 18 game,...
NBC Miami
Kliff Kingsbury Fired After Four Seasons With Arizona Cardinals
Kliff Kingsbury fired after four seasons with Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Kliff Kingsbury is out as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals after four seasons, the team announced on Monday. In addition, the Cardinals announced that Steve Keim was stepping away from his position as general manager.
NBC Miami
How Many NFL Wild Card Teams Have Won the Super Bowl?
How many NFL wild card teams have won the Super Bowl? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Six wild card teams enter the 2022 NFL playoffs looking to make history – the Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins in the AFC and the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the NFC.
