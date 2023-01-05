Read full article on original website
Barbara Alber
4d ago
Oh, that is so wonderful Wyoming’s becoming a slave to our federal government that’s great news. Duh, I wonder how much money our wonderful governor is getting. Remember the federal government doesn’t have any money it’s my money and your money.
2
county17.com
Wyomingites forced to decide between food, housing or health care
For those Wyoming residents who make $38,000 and are part of a family of four (or a household of two making less than $25,000), they may soon qualify for free health care coverage. This is your chance to tell those in charge of our state how important it is to you and your family, your neighbors, colleagues, and friends to see a doctor when you are sick without having to choose between paying for healthcare or groceries. Wyoming’s Legislature will meet starting January 10 and will vote on whether to expand health care through Medicaid for working adults, many of whom are age 50-64, and their families who need it.
cowboystatedaily.com
Human Body Composting Now Legal In Six States, But Not An Option Yet In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ashes to ashes, dust to dust … to compost. That’s not a phrase likely to catch on in Wyoming, at least anytime soon, say Cowboy State funeral industry representatives. Enter The Hereafter As Plant Food. Human composting involves letting...
Douglas Budget
Wyoming Resident Avoids Refund Scam
Saratoga Citizen Warns of Zelle Purchase Scam: If you receive a direct message on a social media app like Facebook from “Joseph” who represents himself in a police uniform with three kids, be extra careful. The Saratoga citizen was selling an item. Joseph said that he was interested and encouraged the citizen to set up a Zelle account to make the transaction. Then he asked for her email address and sent a very real looking email from a Gmail account spoofing Zelle Pay. The email showed that there was an overpayment on Zelle and the rest of the correspondence comprises of Joseph trying to walk the Saratoga citizen through refunding him on Zelle. Beware of Joseph and those who want you to pay on Zelle and other similar apps.
capcity.news
Staffing challenges reach Wyoming’s top offices
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though Wyoming’s five statewide elected officials were sworn in Monday, a handful of key positions in two of their offices remain vacant. While some turnover is normal during a transitional period following an election, according to several officials, both the offices of state treasurer and secretary of state were unable to fill some top posts ahead of new terms that began this week.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislature 2023: Drones, Colorado River Protection High On List
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drones shouldn’t be used to give hunters an unfair edge or snoop into other people’s private spaces, according to bills warming up in the bullpen for the 67th meeting of the Wyoming Legislature, which begins next week. Lawmakers also...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Man Sues For Right To Make His Own M16 Machine Gun
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Wapiti man who wants to make a machine gun is suing the U.S. government for denying his application to do so, saying a federal anti-machine gun law violates his Second Amendment right. Jake Stanley DeWilde filed a federal complaint in...
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Emily Reed, Wyoming Migration Initiative
Emily Reed, research scientist and communication specialist for the Wyoming Migration Initiative, spoke about how the migration of big game species is so important to our state. But also, how important it is for ranchers and people who own private land, to take on the responsibility to help these animals have clear, safe migratory patterns. Emily is also a co-producer on the three-part film series, My Wild Land, which takes a look at three different ranches and what they are doing to help migratory animals.
Record amount of fentanyl seized by feds in Utah, other Western states
A record-breaking amount of doses of fentanyl were seized last year across several rocky mountain states and federal officials reported purchasing the potentially deadly drug is becoming easier.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!) Situated in the western part of the country, Wyoming is known for its wide-open spaces and rugged terrain. From the rolling hills of the Great Plains to the towering peaks of the Rocky Mountains, the state’s geography is diverse and varied. But no matter where you go in Wyoming, you can experience some seriously chilly temperatures, especially during the winter.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislator To Introduce Bill Prohibiting Employers From Microchipping Workers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A state lawmaker who pushed doing away with daylight saving time, fiercely fought COVID-19 vaccine mandates and has never shied away from challenging legislative leadership has a new attention-grabbing bill up his sleeve. State Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, submitted legislation Wednesday...
mybighornbasin.com
WDE & PTSB Launch Teacher Retention & Recruitment Taskforce with Call for Members
Following the establishment of the Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship last fall, the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) and the Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board (PTSB) turn their attention to the creation of a Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force, a recent report states. “With the Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship up and rolling,...
Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Fremont County from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in honor and memory of Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr. The post Wyoming state flags to fly at half staff Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
mybighornbasin.com
Wyoming’s Winter: As Scheduled or Off the Rails?
While snowpack is building across Wyoming, the long-range forecast for Winter 2022-2023 isn’t exactly matching up with the current weather – or is it?. The current winter season has already been a roller coaster in many ways. Yet, as the season progresses, the temperatures and conditions experienced don’t seem to match the long-range forecast for the region.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we as celebrating a nice occasion.
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds causing extreme blow over risk, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light and high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Hike Some Wyoming Nonresident Hunting Tags More Than 200%
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill pending in the Wyoming Legislature would dramatically hike fees for nonresident hunters wanting to get first crack at some coveted Cowboy State hunting tags. Another bill would broaden the authority of Wyoming Game and Fish Department wardens to go...
proclaimerscv.com
$1,500 Tax Rebates Will Be Sent To Residents in Colorado in 26 Days
There is less than a month before people who resides in Colorado who have filed their 2021 taxes get their government support with some extra money for them. the Colorado Cash Back program will lend taxpayers who issued their 2021 taxes by the 17th of October by the 31st of January. Qualified married couples will receive $1,500.
sweetwaternow.com
Wyomingites Encouraged to Test Homes for Radon
CHEYENNE — Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer and the “State of Lung Cancer” report reveals that it is detected at high levels in too many homes in Wyoming. During January for Radon Action Month, the American Lung Association urges everyone to test their home for radon.
Poorest City In Wyoming? Lame Study Gets It Wrong
Among the four places in Wyoming with available data and populations of at least 25,000, Laramie ranks as the poorest. The typical Laramie household earns $47,463 a year, compared to the statewide median household income of $65,304. (Center Square). Wow, that reporter DID NOT do any homework. As with most...
Who Will Be The Newest Proprietor Of One Of Montana’s Greatest Places?
Everyone from Central Montana that has ever driven to Billings or Lewistown the route natives take has stopped at Eddie's Corner. It is such a Montana "landmark" it even has their own Facebook page. Eddie's Corner is etched into my childhood memories going from the farm in Choteau up to...
