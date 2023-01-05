We’re two years out from “Better Call Saul” celebrating 10 years since its debut (yes, really), which means we’re only two years out from a rash of articles about the “Breaking Bad” prequel and its legacy. Alongside what are sure to be thoughtful ruminations on the series’ ability to expertly mix comedy and tragedy will be countless laments about an inexplicable dearth of awards for said excellence. It’s not a legacy the show wants or deserves — being a mainstay on lists of the biggest snubs in history is not an achievement, nor is it something someone sets out to...

25 MINUTES AGO