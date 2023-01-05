Read full article on original website
Related
Police drain pool at home of missing Massachusetts mom
Authorities who are desperately searching for missing mother Ana Walshe have turned their attentions to the pool behind the former home that she shared with her husband Brian Walshe.
Popculture
Ron Jeremy Unlikely to Stand Trial in Rape Cases After Severe Medical Diagnosis
Former adult film performer Ron Jeremy is unlikely to stand trial after he was diagnosed with "severe dementia." The 69-year-old Jeremy's trial on 30 counts of sexual assault was scheduled to start later this month. However, mental health experts called by prosecutors and Jeremy's defense team said he suffers from dementia and there is no reason to believe he is faking the condition, Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Paul Thompson wrote in a letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times on Friday.
Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger was addicted to heroin, says former friend as ‘reason for killings’ revealed
A HIGH school friend of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has claimed he had addiction issues and offered a clue as to why he may have committed the crime. The friend of the suspect - who only wished to go by her first name, Bree - spoke to CBS News in the latest episode of 48 Hours, aired on Saturday.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Comments / 0