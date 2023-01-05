Read full article on original website
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social ServiceVictorNewport News, VA
A 6-year-old in custody after shooting and wounding his teacher with a handgunMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Virginia elementary school kid talks about terrifying lockdown after 6-year-old accused of shooting teacherMalek SherifNewport News, VA
6-Year-Old Student in Custody After Shooting Teacher at Virginia Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseNewport News, VA
Teacher In Critical Condition After Being Shot By 1st GraderStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Virginia Beach pantry gives struggling service members access to meals & more
The shelves are stocked with everything you'd expect to in a store, but the shoppers at Patriot's Pantry are exclusively active-duty military members and their families. And they don't pay a dime.
'Abby is a warrior' | Community vigil extends show of support for Richneck teacher hurt in shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News school teacher is being hailed a hero for her actions inside Richneck Elementary School, after police said a 6-year-old boy pulled out a gun and intentionally shot her on Friday. Abby Zwerner, 25, was hit in the chest and hand by a...
‘How are you going to keep us safe?’: Richneck Elementary 3rd grader has a message for America
As Richneck Elementary School students await their return to the building next week, one 3rd grader has a message for Newport News Public Schools and the country.
More than 700 kids in Virginia wait to be adopted; not enough foster families
According to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, more than 700 children in the commonwealth are waiting to be adopted.
‘Hard Times’ for skate shop not lasting long as owner recovers from store damage
Hard Times Skate shop is facing a hard time. The day after Christmas, owner Tony Herndon returned to his shop on Afton Parkway to work a few hours. When he entered, water was pouring from the ceiling. In an update, he said he has received a lot of support, and hopes to reopen as soon as Friday.
Fun without booze? Local sober bar offers atmosphere without alcohol
Sober bars provide a social environment without the pressure to drink alcohol. Legally Different offers mocktails, similar to traditional alcoholic beverages, to customers.
Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s first free-standing casino is set to open in Portsmouth on Sunday, and as workers put the finishing touches on the construction, the city is preparing for both the benefits and the new challenges the casino will bring. “Safety and security of the facility and the surrounding area has been one […]
Richneck Elementary 3rd grader speaks out about school safety
10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Richneck Elementary 3rd grader speaks out about school …. 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. New Portsmouth police chief to be sworn in Tuesday. Navy officer accused of child sex crimes to face …. ShotSpotter contributes to New Year’s arrest, firearm …...
'This is unbelievable,' Emotions high as community searches for Codi Bigsby
Emotions were high as organizations "Six Women and a Notebook", "United We Stand", and "Building Back Black" came together with locals of the area to search for Codi Bigsby.
Helping children cope in the aftermath of Richneck Elementary School shooting
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The circumstances surrounding the shooting at Richneck Elementary in Newport News are now leading to tough questions for parents and teachers. Newport News police said a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher inside a first-grade classroom. “For children, it is really hard to understand,” said Dr....
King Crab Juicy Seafood Closes In Williamsburg After Less Than A Year In Business
WILLIAMSBURG-King Crab Juicy Seafood on Richmond Road in Williamsburg appears to have closed after less than a year in operation. King Crab Juicy Seafood is a chain seafood restaurant popular for its Cajun Seafood boils. The restaurant first announced plans to open its Williamsburg location in July 2021 in the space formerly occupied by an Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill at 1640 Richmond Rd. King Crab Juicy Seafood, which also has locations in Virginia Beach and in Richmond, first opened its Williamsburg restaurant in February 2022.
Rivers Casino Portsmouth delays grand opening
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — If you were ready to set your bets on January 15 during the grand opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, you'll have to wait a bit longer. Kelli Webb, a spokesperson for Rivers Casino Portsmouth, announced Tuesday that the grand opening ceremony for the facility has been pushed back to January 23.
Chesapeake Regional Medical Center approved for cardiac surgery center
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Greater access to life-saving measures can be expected for Hampton Roads residents after the Virginia State Health Commissioner approved an application from Chesapeake Regional Medical Center to allow open-heart surgery. “This project is a necessary and logical expansion of the current cardiac offerings at Chesapeake Regional,”...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC DISPLAY CITY OF PORTSMOUTH HOME AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN PROGRAM ALLOCATION PLAN
The US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded the City of Portsmouth $1,540,476 of HOME American Rescue Plan (ARP) program funds to undertake activities that must primarily benefit qualifying individuals and families who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, or in other vulnerable populations. Notice is hereby...
Richneck Elementary School in Newport News closed all week after student shot teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Richneck Elementary School in Newport News will be closed from January 9 through January 13 to allow students and staff time to process and grieve. On January 6, a teacher was seriously hurt and considered to be in critical condition after being shot by a 6-year-old student.
VB crash with serious injuries at Laskin Rd. and Fremac Dr.
Sunday night, Virginia Beach Police responded to a crash with serious injuries. Police tweeted about the crash at Laskin Road. and Fremac Drive just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday.
No charges likely against 6-year-old who shot Newport News teacher: Expert
The Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew says a 6-year-old is being held in a medical facility after he's accused of shooting his teacher.
Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students
On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique, free virtual learning option for students. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx …. On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique,...
Newport News community gathers for ‘Stop the Violence’ rally to search for solutions to stop gun violence
The 2nd Annual Not My Child Stop the Violence Rally opened the floor to allow the audience to talk directly to city leaders.
Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) Notices
HRT Route 47 Alert: Churchland Bridge Closures – The HRT Route 47 will need to detour during the Churchland Bridge closures listed above. Full details at gohrt.com/alert/route-47…. HRT January 2023 Service Changes. Effective: Sunday, January 15, 2023. Route 6 South Norfolk will terminate at Robert Hall and service to...
