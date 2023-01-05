ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Safety a focus at new Rivers Casino Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s first free-standing casino is set to open in Portsmouth on Sunday, and as workers put the finishing touches on the construction, the city is preparing for both the benefits and the new challenges the casino will bring. “Safety and security of the facility and the surrounding area has been one […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Richneck Elementary 3rd grader speaks out about school safety

10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. Richneck Elementary 3rd grader speaks out about school …. 10 On Your Side's Jon Dowding reports. New Portsmouth police chief to be sworn in Tuesday. Navy officer accused of child sex crimes to face …. ShotSpotter contributes to New Year’s arrest, firearm …...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
King Crab Juicy Seafood Closes In Williamsburg After Less Than A Year In Business

WILLIAMSBURG-King Crab Juicy Seafood on Richmond Road in Williamsburg appears to have closed after less than a year in operation. King Crab Juicy Seafood is a chain seafood restaurant popular for its Cajun Seafood boils. The restaurant first announced plans to open its Williamsburg location in July 2021 in the space formerly occupied by an Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill at 1640 Richmond Rd. King Crab Juicy Seafood, which also has locations in Virginia Beach and in Richmond, first opened its Williamsburg restaurant in February 2022.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Rivers Casino Portsmouth delays grand opening

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — If you were ready to set your bets on January 15 during the grand opening of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, you'll have to wait a bit longer. Kelli Webb, a spokesperson for Rivers Casino Portsmouth, announced Tuesday that the grand opening ceremony for the facility has been pushed back to January 23.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Chesapeake Regional Medical Center approved for cardiac surgery center

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Greater access to life-saving measures can be expected for Hampton Roads residents after the Virginia State Health Commissioner approved an application from Chesapeake Regional Medical Center to allow open-heart surgery. “This project is a necessary and logical expansion of the current cardiac offerings at Chesapeake Regional,”...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx Program for students

On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique, free virtual learning option for students. Sunday Sitdown: Hampton City Schools discusses FLEx …. On this week's Sunday Sitdown with Jon Dowding, Hampton City Schools wants families to know about a unique,...
HAMPTON, VA
Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) Notices

HRT Route 47 Alert: Churchland Bridge Closures – The HRT Route 47 will need to detour during the Churchland Bridge closures listed above. Full details at gohrt.com/alert/route-47…. HRT January 2023 Service Changes. Effective: Sunday, January 15, 2023. Route 6 South Norfolk will terminate at Robert Hall and service to...
NORFOLK, VA
