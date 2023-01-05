The Goodfellas of comedy — Eric D’Alessandro and Vic DiBitetto — are performing at NJPAC on April 15: How to get tix

Read full article on original website
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
‘The Wanderers’ get an education at one of NYC’s iconic music stores: Castellano’s House of Music
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - If music has a home office on Staten Island, that place might very well be Castellano’s House of Music. The long-standing, family-owned shop, with two locations, is a place where generations of Staten Islanders have gone for music lessons and to buy guitars, basses and other instruments.
‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’ Season 6 premieres this month: What to expect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The “Jersey Shore” gang is taking the show on the road. “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” Season 6 will follow Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Staten Islanders Vinny Guadagnino, Angelina Pivarnick and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino fist-pumping all around the continental U.S., according to MTV.
NYC-themed boutique opens at Empire Outlets
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Lola Star was growing up in Detroit, Mich., she blasted disco tunes from a pink boom box while she circled her parent’s basement on roller skates. Dressed in her grandmother’s fringed flapper dress, dreaming of a life as a colorful showgirl, the young, free-spirited Star had ambitions of becoming a roller disco queen and filling the world with happiness. Today, most of those aspirations have come true.
‘Acting Out!’, new youth acting school debuts on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Parents with young aspiring actors who wish to develop their child’s talents need look no further. Steve Stanulis, an actor/director who has worked alongside the likes of stars such as Kanye West and Vincent Pastore, has partnered with Little Victory Theatre to open an acting school for the island’s future academy award winners.
Cool Spaces: The oldest house on Staten Island is in Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of Staten Island residents pass by the oldest house on Staten Island every day without a thought. This humble former Dutch Colonial farmhouse at 1476 Richmond Road in Dongan Hills was built in 1663; it is also one of the oldest houses in New York City.
‘A person who could bring out the best in people:’ Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, reminisces about late comedian a year after his death
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On the one-year anniversary on the death of Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo, the wife of the late comedian, actor and host, reminisces about her “sweet” and “adorable” husband of four years, whom she considered her best friend. In an exclusive essay...
Life Stories: A teacher who made math fun. And he loved comic books. Ron Forman dies. He was 79.
One fateful day in 1967, Ron Forman’s mother, Blanche, went to a dentist’s appointment in Brooklyn. She may only have needed a teeth cleaning, but Blanche left that dentist’s office with more than just plaque-free incisors. She also left with a hunch: that Ann, the attractive, young dental hygienist who had assisted the dentist, would be a perfect love match for her older son.
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
NYC unveils plan to convert vacant office space; could create 20,000 new homes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A series of recommendations unveiled Monday could help create housing for New York City residents, according to a new report from Mayor Eric Adams’ office. The report, called the New York City Office Adaptive Reuse Study, makes 11 recommendations in three general areas that...
norwoodnews.org
New York Lottery Top-Prize Winning Tickets Sold in The Bronx
Representatives from the New York Lottery announced on Sunday, Jan. 8, that there was one $1 million-winning ticket for the Jan. 7 Powerball drawing, and four $50,000 winning tickets, including one ticket which was sold in The Bronx. Officials said the winning tickets were sold at the following locations:. Shop...
Staten Island obituaries for Jan. 7, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Louis M. Barbieri Jr. passed away suddenly on Jan. 5, 2023. The Staten Islander native is survived by his sons Louis and Vincent, as well as his Father Louis Sr.; brothers Mark (Lisa) of Cairo, NY, and John (Rosemarie) of Staten Island. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
‘He will always be with us’: Fallen Staten Island firefighter honored by FDNY in Westerleigh
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Over 150 emergency responders, elected officials, community leaders, friends and family came together at the Engine Company 163/Ladder Company 83 firehouse in Westerleigh on Saturday to honor the late FDNY Lt. Joseph Maiello, a man loved by his community, who dedicated his life to his family and to public service.
Toy drive in Tompkinsville made the holiday happier. Check out photos that will make you smile!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Sean White and Angela Russo of Against Da Grain Barber Shop are relentless when it comes to conjuring up ways to give back to the community. They’ve always lent a helping hand to help those in need, focusing especially on young adults and at-risk teens who they mentor in hopes of leading them on a successful path to a bright future.
Hudson Valley Father, Owner Of New York Pizzerias Suddenly Dies
A beloved father who owned many popular pizzerias suddenly passed away, leaving behind his wife and four children. Mike Provenzale of Westchester County suddenly passed away at the age of 52 just before Christmas 2022. Hudson Valley Father Who Owned Many Pizzerias in New York Passes Away. Provenzale is survived...
Closing! We Say “Good-Bye” to Another Great Place in Ocean County, NJ
Every summer we would frequent this café several times on LBI. It's sad to see another great place closing in Ocean County. The owners recently wrote on their Facebook page saying they are retiring after 20 years on the island. What's the latest great place to close in Ocean...
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.1 billion; here’s how to watch Tuesday’s drawing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Mega Millions jackpot will be at least $1.1 billion come Tuesday’s drawing after no one hit Friday’s winning numbers. The winning Mega Millions numbers in the Jan. 6, 2023, drawing were 3-20-46-59-63; Mega Ball: 13; Megaplier: 3X. The current jackpot — a...
Hate to be a buzzkill, but NYC educators already worried about increasing student weed use (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Call it an unintended consequence. Or a totally predictable outcome. New York City school staffers have reported an increase in student use of marijuana, according to Chalkbeat. And it’s not just high schoolers we’re talking about. Educators told Chalkbeat that they’re seeing more...
NYC traffic deaths drop in 2022, but remain higher than the low seen in 2018, data shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York City’s traffic fatalities have started trending down following three consecutive years of increases, but the number of residents losing their lives on city streets remains well-above the low levels reached in 2018. On Friday, the Department of Transportation (DOT) announced that there were...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Marijuana Use Spills Into NYC Classrooms as Educators Grapple With New Cannabis Landscape
This story was originally published by Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering public education. Sign up for their newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. The Manhattan 16-year-old started smoking weed to get over a bad breakup, initially keeping the habit outside school hours. Soon, though, he was using marijuana to address other mental...
Nurses go on strike at 2 big NYC hospitals
NEW YORK (AP) — Nurses at two of New York City’s largest hospitals went on strike Monday in a dispute over pay and staffing levels after a weekend of negotiations did not produce a deal for a new contract. The walkout involves as many as 3,500 nurses at...
