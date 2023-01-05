The Goodfellas of comedy — Eric D’Alessandro and Vic DiBitetto — are performing at NJPAC on April 15: How to get tix

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Louis M. Barbieri Jr. passed away suddenly on Jan. 5, 2023. The Staten Islander native is survived by his sons Louis and Vincent, as well as his Father Louis Sr.; brothers Mark (Lisa) of Cairo, NY, and John (Rosemarie) of Staten Island. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO