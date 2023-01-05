Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Carl D. Snyder
Carl D. Snyder, 65 of Norwich, went home to be with his wife on January 6, 2023. Carl was born on October 15, 1957 in Zanesville, Ohio. He is the son of the late Ernest and Geneva (Garrett) Snyder. Carl worked as an equipment operator for Oxford Mining until his retirement in October 2022. He was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, and enjoyed playing cards and golfing.
WHIZ
Larry D. McPherson
Larry D. McPherson, 84, of Zanesville, passed away at 12:37 p.m. Sunday January 8, 2023 at Genesis Hospice-Morrison House. He was born on May 22, 1938 in Mt. Pleasant, Ohio, a son of the late Leroy F. and Mary Etta (Zinn) McPherson. He retired from AEP after 40 years of service. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran serving from 1958-1964. He is survived by his wife Sherry (Stitt) McPherson. One daughter Lori. Special grandson Eric. Two other grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one son Larry McPherson II and thirteen siblings. Per Larry’s request, no services will be held at this time.
WHIZ
Mary Joyce Bradley
Mary Joyce Bradley, age 80, of Zanesville, passed away 11:34 AM, Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. She was born Friday, January 1, 1943, in Bellaire, OH the daughter of Joseph Bakosh and Kay (Santavicca) Bakosh. She was married on Saturday, July 13, 1963, to George P. Bradley, Jr. who survives. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, the American Legion Post #29 Auxiliary, American Legion Rider’s Club, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Erie #302. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Eric (Portia) Bradley of Dover, OH; Rick Bradley of Ocean Springs, MS and Erin Tuttle of Zanesville; five grandchildren, Garrett and Hunter Bradley, and Clade, George and Christian Tuttle; one sister, Linda Hatfield of Zanesville; two sisters-in-laws and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 4-8 PM on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home, 935 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH. A funeral service will be held 11 AM on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the funeral home with Fr. Martin Ralko officiating. To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
WHIZ
Dolores “Dee” Theisen
Dolores “Dee” Theisen was born on March 27, 1954 to Edwin and Gloria (Huey) Ripple in Zanesville, Ohio. She resided on “The Farm” at 4995 Stiers Lane with her partner of 25 years, Mike Jarrett. Dee was a generous, kind, selfless lady who never complained. She was a beautiful soul who had the unfailing ability to make everyone she encountered feel loved. Dee enjoyed the outdoors, dancing, playing cards, and going to the beach. However, what she enjoyed most was spending time with her family and friends and being on the farm. She is survived by her fiance Mike Jarrett; her siblings Diana (Gerald) Hayes and Danny (Carol) Ripple; her three daughters and three step-sons Treasa Himmelspach, Angela (Michael) Warren, and Missy (Kevin) Tyson, Shawn (Valerie) Jarrett, Stoney (Kristie) Jarrett, and Bobby (Brandi) Jarrett; her grandchildren Olivia (Brian), Tori (Billy), Chase (Ally), Audri (Kevin), Ariel (Christian), Slade (Brook), Seth, Logan, Lacey, Mathew, Jacob, Lilli, Jade, Hunter, and Saige; her great grandchildren Emmy, Piper, Sage, Ryder, Ayla, and Brax; her aunt Patty Huey; and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Gloria Ripple; her brother, David Ripple; her sister, Kay Williams; her nephew, Andrew Williams; and her nieces Devin Hager, Destiny Hankinson, Ana Zink, and Amara Ripple. Dolores Theisen was surrounded by family when she passed away on January 6, 2023. She will be forever remembered for her caring, giving nature and loving heart. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday January 10, 2023 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home 5765 Gladstone Drive White Cottage where funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday January 11, 2023 with Lexi Theisen officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery with a reception to follow at Newton Township Fire Department 5490 Maysville Pike, Zanesville, Ohio.
WTAP
A Belpre man is dead following a boat fire in Northern Kentucky
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A Belpre man passed away on December 30, 2022, following a boat fire that day in Northern Kentucky. Lonnie Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire. He was 81 years old. Bennett was the longtime owner of Bennett tax service in Belpre and...
WHIZ
Dorothy Eleanor Slonaker
Dorothy Eleanor Slonaker, 91 of Zanesville, peacefully went to be with the Lord on January 7, 2023, at Altercare of Zanesville. She was born on January 4, 1932, in Millfield, Ohio, daughter of the late Worth Ray Peyatt and Cecil Hale. Dorothy was an in-home nurse for most of her life, in which she retired. While living in California, she ran a foster home of her own, where she fostered 12 boys. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, but above all, she enjoyed her time spent with her family.
WTAP
Little Hocking Fire Department loses member to cancer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 2020 is when firefighter Bill Harter started with the Little Hocking FD. “He started running squad with us and like I said this was when COVID was really bad and no one really knew how to protect yourself well. Bill was right in there with us and we ran squad and he went on every one of the runs he could possibly go on,” Fire Chief Mike Chevalier said.
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this week
A popular store chain with hundreds of locations in the region is opening another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, the popular convenience store and fueling station chain Sheetz will host the grand opening of its newest Ohio location in Columbus.
WHIZ
Grant Writing Etiquette
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Library System offers all sorts of free informational and self improvement classes throughout the year that teach better ways of doing daily tasks and broaden people’s skill sets. Muskingum County Library System Grant Writer Jeffrey Cornett will teach an Introduction to Grant Writing class that will explain what grants are and why they are important.
WHIZ
James “Greg” Simmons
James G. “Greg” Simmons age 65, of Caldwell, OH formerly of Monticello, IN passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at his residence. He was born September 29, 1957 in Monticello, a son of the late James H. and Ellen R. Sharp Simmons. Greg loved the arts. He was...
WHIZ
EPA grant awarded to Zanesville for storm sewer project
ZANESVILLE, Ohio–Zanesville is receiving a zero-interest loan from the EPA for a storm sewer project. The EPA awarded Zanesville with approximately $6 million to separate combined storm and sanitary sewers. This will allow storm water to go directly into the rivers, and sanitary water to be treated. Mayor Mason says there are plans to restore the surface in a more attractive manor than how it was before. Mayor Mason explains what streets will be impacted by this upcoming project.
Body found in Perry County roadway
ROSEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in the roadway in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said Monday. The body was found lying on the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road at approximately 12:36 p.m. The man had apparently been shot, the sheriff’s office said. The […]
wchstv.com
Police: Reward upped to $65,000 for information regarding missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police said reward money for information regarding the disappearance of a 28-year-old Wood County woman has been upped to $65,000. Gretchen Fleming of Vienna was last seen Dec. 4 leaving the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in Parkersburg. She was reported missing Dec. 12.
WHIZ
Edmund “Ed” Charles Bowman
Edmund “Ed” Charles Bowman, 94 of Zanesville died at 3:00 PM Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Genesis Hospice Morrison House. He was born August 20, 1928 in Zanesville the son of James and Sylvia Brown Bowman. Ed was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, graduated...
WHIZ
Nashport Man Sentenced in Death of H.S. Student
A Nashport man charged in the 2021 death of a local high school student received a maximum sentence of eight years in prison Monday. 22-year-old Mason Buck previously pleaded guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information containing one second-degree felony count of corrupting another with drugs. Detectives from the...
wtuz.com
OVI Citation, Dover Ambulance Received Minor Damage
Mary Alice Reporting – On January 6th, at 8:00 pm, central dispatch was advised that a vehicle had struck a Dover Fire Department ambulance. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the incident that happened on I-77 southbound and deputies found the involved vehicle at the Marathon Bellstores located outside the Village of Strasburg.
WTAP
Police chase involving motorcyclist Saturday evening
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to officials, law enforcement from Parkersburg Police Department were chasing a motorcyclist North on I-77 and then lost the driver Saturday evening. Officials said the chase started in Parkersburg, West Virginia and headed into Ohio, but say the chase has ended. Those are all of...
WTAP
Man wanted for aggravated robbery seen at gas station in Coolville
COOLVILLE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The man who the Meigs County Sheriffs Department says robbed another person at gunpoint was seen in his truck at a Go Mart in Coolville. Law enforcement are still looking for Michael Atkinson after he allegedly held a person at gun point in Tuppers Plains. Atkinson allegedly stole money and an additional firearm before fleeing in what was described as an older model single cab truck spraypainted black, which can be seen in the photo above.
WHIZ
West Muskingum Girl’s Continue Hot Stretch, Upset New Lexington
NEW LEXINGTON, OH- Earlier this afternoon we had the battle of 1 vs 2 in the MVL small school division for girl’s basketball. West Muskingum is riding hot, can that recent success continue against an 8-0 in league New Lexington team?. First quarter of action Aubri Spicer drives and...
Body found at Ohio recycling facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A body was found at a Rumpke recycling facility in north Columbus on Thursday morning. Authorities responded to the scene at 1191 Fields Ave. on Thursday after a call at 10:28 a.m., according to the Columbus Division of Police. The body was pronounced dead at 10:37 a.m. Rumpke operations have been […]
