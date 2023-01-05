Read full article on original website
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Washington Examiner
Biden administration admits it killed thousands of jobs by canceling Keystone Pipeline
President Joe Biden’s decision to kill the Keystone Pipeline on his first day in office cost the U.S. economy 59,000 jobs and $9.6 billion in economic growth, according to a study released last month by his own Energy Department. The proposed 875-mile pipeline would have safely transported up to...
Washington Examiner
Biden should deport Prince Harry to kick off immigration crisis crackdown
As Joe Biden finally heads to the southern border for the first time, not just in his presidency but his entire political career, a prominent and privileged immigrant to the States has bragged about violating U.S. immigration law. Amid a historic immigration crisis plaguing the country, Prince Harry almost surely lied to immigration authorities about his prevalent use of Schedule I drugs and Schedule II narcotics.
Washington Examiner
With visit, Biden makes things worse on border
WITH VISIT, BIDEN MAKES THINGS WORSE ON BORDER. Republicans have spent two years demanding that President Joe Biden visit the U.S.-Mexico border. They wanted Biden to face the real-world consequences of his border policy and the burden it has placed on people not only in the border states but around the country. Now, the GOP has gotten its wish; Biden visited the border at El Paso, Texas, on Sunday. But there is bad news: The president used the occasion of his border visit to make things even worse.
Washington Examiner
Address inflation and protect Social Security, public demands of new Congress: Poll
The people laid out the priorities they want the new Congress to have in 2023 and beyond as the Democrats' hold on the Senate got stronger and the House of Representatives flipped to a Republican majority. Both Democrats and Republicans believe Congress needs to prioritize fixing inflation, reducing crime, and...
Washington Examiner
Sorry, higher taxes are necessary
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) last May warned that the federal deficit was high by historical standards. The federal deficit is on autopilot to reach 6.1% of GDP annually in nine years. That is optimistic, as the existing federal deficit approaches 100% of GDP . Under a realistic scenario, debt...
Washington Examiner
For Democrats, everything is now an insurrection
Like toddlers who have discovered a new word, Democrats and their media allies have decided that everything they don’t like is an “insurrection.”. The latest example of this came on MSNBC. After 20 Republicans temporarily held out from voting for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to become the speaker of the House in order to extract concessions about the rules of the House, Jonathan Capehart declared that the five-day holdout “was a continuation of that insurrection,” referring to the Jan. 6 riot. Bobblehead Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) assured him that he wasn’t being crazy and was, in fact, correct.
Washington Examiner
No 'Sister Souljah moment' for Biden at the border, but an attempted makeover
President Joe Biden didn’t have a "Sister Souljah moment" at the border, but he did try another tactic of former President Bill Clinton: triangulation. Biden could have aggressively pushed back against elements of the Democratic Party who appear to regard most immigration enforcement as morally suspect if not wholly illegitimate, as Clinton once denounced a rapper who spoke casually about killing white people during remarks to Jesse Jackson’s Rainbow Coalition.
Pope Benedict wanted a simple funeral. There’s no evidence he asked that Biden not attend
Newsmax: "Pope Benedict XVI and the Vatican requested that President Biden not attend Benedict’s funeral." Here's why: After Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died at age 95 on Dec. 31, 2022, the Vatican said his express request was that his funeral be kept simple. But conservative outlet Newsmax claimed that...
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden, 'vacationer in chief'
First, it appeared hard to believe that any president could vacation as much or spend as many nights away from the White House as former President Barack Obama. Then, former President Donald Trump topped him with visits to his resorts in New Jersey and Florida, especially during the traditional summer and Christmas breaks.
What Happened To The Truth?
The entire Trump presidency was rooted in lies, and those lies have added to the persistent chipping away at democracy.
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Potemkin trip to the southern border
Days before President Joe Biden visited El Paso, Texas, this afternoon, local and federal authorities began clearing out migrant encampments. Federal agents said this was a response to community complaints of rising crime, but it is more likely that the president's impending visit and the need to avoid embarrassing photos was decisive.
Washington Examiner
Desperate for battlefield success in Ukraine, Russia’s Wagner Group trades bodies for bullets in Bakhmut
IN DONBAS, ECHOS OF VERDUN: After weeks of stalemate in a bloody triangle of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, Russia’s Wagner Group claims to be making headway in its attempt to encircle Bakhmut with its army of mercenaries and prisoner conscripts. But the artillery duel has been so deadly that it has prompted comparisons to the infamous “meat grinder” of World War I, the 1916 Battle of Verdun, in which German forces waged a brutal, 10-month campaign of attrition with the intent of “bleeding the French white.”
