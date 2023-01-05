ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case

Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
MOSCOW, ID
SFGate

San Francisco police search for suspect after 4 people shot, 1 fatally

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police investigators are searching for a homicide suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man and the shootings of another man and two women in the city's Mission District early Friday morning. Homicide investigators have developed information to identify the suspect as Christopher...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Victor

Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service

The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CBS Chicago

Police find woman, 24, shot to death, toddler unharmed inside car in Joliet alley

JOLIET, Ill (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Joliet Sunday morning. A 2-year-old girl was also discovered unharmed in the backseat. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. Upon arrival, they found the woman in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat, unharmed.Detectives and evidence technicians were called to the scene and an investigative canvas of the area was completed. A representative from the Will County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. She has been identified as 24-year-old Maya Smith, of Joliet, and an autopsy determined she died of multiple gunshot wounds.Her 2-year-old daughter was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a precautionary medical evaluation. The child was released to the custody of other family members, police said.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.
JOLIET, IL
SFGate

Teacher shot by 6-year-old known as devoted to students

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by a 6-year-old student is known as a hard-working educator who is devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family, according to fellow teachers and city officials. John Eley III, a...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
SFGate

Police Ask For Witnesses Of Wednesday Hit And Run

PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help identifying the people involved in a hit and run collision Wednesday afternoon. A 45-year-old Petaluma man was struck at about 5:43 p.m. as he crossed Sonoma Mountain Parkway just north of East Washington Street, police said in a statement on Friday.
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Police Seize Nearly $10,000 Of Alleged Stolen Goods From Two People At Motel

Santa Rosa police say they found nearly $10,000 in stolen goods when doing a probation check Sunday on two people at a local motel. At 10:20 a.m., three officers contacted two subjects in a motel room in the 2000-block of Cleveland Avenue. Claudia Gonzalez-Ortega, a 31-year-old transient from Santa Rosa, was on probation for an attempted robbery and possession of burglary tools conviction in 2021.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

3 ex-Oregon state workers sentenced in $6M theft scheme

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Three former Oregon Department of Transportation workers have been sentenced for a long-running theft and reselling scheme estimated to have cost taxpayers about $6 million. Ex-employees John Tipton, Frank Smead Jr. and Autumn Arndt, as well as Smead’s wife, Marta Smead, were sentenced to...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

