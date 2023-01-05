Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
San Francisco police search for suspect after 4 people shot, 1 fatally
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) San Francisco police investigators are searching for a homicide suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man and the shootings of another man and two women in the city's Mission District early Friday morning. Homicide investigators have developed information to identify the suspect as Christopher...
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Police find woman, 24, shot to death, toddler unharmed inside car in Joliet alley
JOLIET, Ill (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in Joliet Sunday morning. A 2-year-old girl was also discovered unharmed in the backseat. Around 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street. Upon arrival, they found the woman in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back seat, unharmed.Detectives and evidence technicians were called to the scene and an investigative canvas of the area was completed. A representative from the Will County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead. She has been identified as 24-year-old Maya Smith, of Joliet, and an autopsy determined she died of multiple gunshot wounds.Her 2-year-old daughter was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department for a precautionary medical evaluation. The child was released to the custody of other family members, police said.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Investigation Unit at 815-724-3020. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org/.
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
Woman found dead in Northern California recycling truck
The woman has not been identified publicly pending contact with her next of kin.
Teacher shot by 6-year-old known as devoted to students
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia teacher who authorities say was shot by a 6-year-old student is known as a hard-working educator who is devoted to her students and enthusiastic about the profession that runs in her family, according to fellow teachers and city officials. John Eley III, a...
Police Ask For Witnesses Of Wednesday Hit And Run
PETALUMA (BCN) Police in Petaluma are asking for the public's help identifying the people involved in a hit and run collision Wednesday afternoon. A 45-year-old Petaluma man was struck at about 5:43 p.m. as he crossed Sonoma Mountain Parkway just north of East Washington Street, police said in a statement on Friday.
Police Seize Nearly $10,000 Of Alleged Stolen Goods From Two People At Motel
Santa Rosa police say they found nearly $10,000 in stolen goods when doing a probation check Sunday on two people at a local motel. At 10:20 a.m., three officers contacted two subjects in a motel room in the 2000-block of Cleveland Avenue. Claudia Gonzalez-Ortega, a 31-year-old transient from Santa Rosa, was on probation for an attempted robbery and possession of burglary tools conviction in 2021.
Police Arrest Bakersfield Man, Allegedly With Meth And Fentanyl For Sale
Santa Rosa police on Sunday evening arrested a man allegedly possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine for sale. An officer patrolling near retail outlets at about 5:10 p.m. questioned a man in a "suspicious" vehicle on the 800 block of Hopper Avenue, police said in a statement. The officer found that the...
3 ex-Oregon state workers sentenced in $6M theft scheme
OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — Three former Oregon Department of Transportation workers have been sentenced for a long-running theft and reselling scheme estimated to have cost taxpayers about $6 million. Ex-employees John Tipton, Frank Smead Jr. and Autumn Arndt, as well as Smead’s wife, Marta Smead, were sentenced to...
