Related
Cameo Elementary in Clovis evacuated due to ‘fire alarm activation’
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — According to an announcement from Clovis Municipal Schools (CMS), Cameo Elementary School was evacuated on Monday morning. CMS detailed that at around 8:55 a.m. MT on Monday a fire alarm was activated at Cameo School, resulting in the school’s evacuation. Emergency responders, CMS noted, were on the scene and determined that […]
NM Department of Transportation announced repair projects on US 60/84 and NM 209
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico Department of Transportation District Two office (NMDOT) announced that construction on Cannon Air Force Base US 60/84 and NM 209 bridges begin Monday, Jan. 9. According to an NMDOT press release, deck repairs and replacements on two bridges begin on Monday and roadways will be restricted to 11 […]
New Mexico shooting suspect was lured by group of men
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Investigators say Ian Downs, a New Mexico man charged in a shooting was trying to meet up with a 14-year-old girl with developmental disabilities at the time. He told police he shot in self defense when he wounded a man in Clovis on New Year’s day. According to court documents, the shooting […]
Texas man accused in New Mexico shooting has charges dropped
Clovis police are still investigating, and the District Attorney's Office said charges could be filed in the future.
SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING INCIDENT VICTIM IDENTIFIED
The Clovis Police department has sent out an updated press release regarding the shooting incident on Sunday evening. It states, shortly before 9:30 P.M. on January 1st, 2023; the Clovis Police Department, Dispatch Center received a call reporting 4–5 gunshots in the area of Wilmington and Northglen Streets in Clovis New Mexico.
Clovis man murder charge filed for dismissal after investigation
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, announced that his office filed a “dismissal without prejudice” on Michael Downs on Jan. 4. According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Downs was initially charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon but the charges were amended after the victim later died. Officials […]
Clovis man arrested after dog poop left at NMSP office
A Clovis man has been arrested by State Police for the not-so-pleasant package he left at their door last month: dog poop.
