White House Park Bludgeoner, Victim ID'd By Metropolitan Police

The body was found in Ellipse Park Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Carol M. Highsmith

New details have been released by Metropolitan Police Department detectives following the homeless-on-homeless crime that left a man beaten to death in a park near the White House.

Daniel Simon, 41, has been located by members of the United States Secret Service Uniformed Division and arrested for the murder of 52-year-old Michael Jones, officials announced on Thursday, Jan. 5, following an investigation into his death.

Neither man has a fixed address, according to police.

Secret Service members and the Metropolitan Police Department were called to Ellipse Park shortly before 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, when a jogger saw a man he believed could be in need of medical attention and flagged down an officer.

When the officer went to check on the man - later identified as Jones - he found that he was already dead, launching an extensive investigation.

According to investigators who were able to obtain video of the incident, the two men were involved in an altercation at the park shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Based on the video, officials said that a person of interest, Simon, was identified and was taken into custody shortly after the investigation began.

Police officials say that Jones was known by some business owners in the area, and that he may have been beaten to death by Simon using a metal pipe, which was recovered at the crime scene.

Jones' body had apparent blunt force trauma, according to police. His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the exact cause of death.

