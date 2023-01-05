Read full article on original website
Chainsaw Man Prizes Give Makima and Power Playboy Bunny Makeovers
Here we go again. Chainsaw Man may be done with season one, but the fandom is not letting Makima or Power out of its sights. After all, it looks like new merchandise for the girls is on the way, and it promises to turn the pair into Playboy bunnies. As...
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Shows Off Power's Best Look
Chainsaw Man really took off with fans in the past year thanks to the success of the anime adaptation's debut last Fall, and now one awesome cosplay is reminding fans why it was such a hit by showing off one of Power's best makeovers in the series! Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was already a massive hit with fans thanks to the introduction to characters like Denji and Power, but this was even truer when they made their debut in the anime. Taking these characters to a whole new level, fans are anxiously waiting to see the characters making their return in future episodes.
Resident Evil 4 Remake Might Bring Back One of the Franchise's Best Characters
The remake of Resident Evil 4 is one of 2023's most highly-anticipated games. After all, the 2005 original is often considered one of the greatest video games of all-time. The game features some of the most beloved characters in the franchise, including Leon S. Kennedy and Ada Wong. The original version of the game did not feature series antagonist Albert Wesker, but it seems the villain might be playing some kind of role in the remake. According to the game's IMDB page, Wesker will be voiced by Connor Fogarty, the same actor that voiced him in Dead by Daylight's Resident Evil content.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Hits a Home Run With Nobara
Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up to come back for Season 2 of the anime's run later this year, and now one awesome cosplay is really hitting it out of the park by highlighting one of Nobara Kugisaki's best looks from the anime's first season! The first season taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series was one of the biggest instant successes of the last few years as fans were quickly drawn to the main characters at the center of it all. Nobara provided a much different kind of heroine that fans were used to, and now she's one of the most anticipated returns in the upcoming season.
Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Suits Up as James Gunn’s Batman in DCU Fan Art
Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as DC Studios co-CEOs, everything has been in flux. Henry Cavill was once again forced to exit his role as Superman and Gunn is penning a new film following the Last Son of Krypton. The new Superman film will follow the character as he comes to Metropolis for the first time. Patty Jenkins also announced her exit from Wonder Woman 3 and Gal Gal Gadot's future as the character may or may not be in doubt. Batman, on the other hand, is a stickier situation due to the Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson The Batman franchise. Pattinson's Batman is in a totally separate universe and is expected to stay that way, so the DC Universe is in need of a Batman. One fan seems to have an idea for who should be the DCU's Batman and it's a Supernatural star. An artist recently released a new piece of fan art that shows Jensen Ackles as the Dark Knight for the DCU.
Dungeons & Dragons Movie Character Is Descendent of Iconic Forgotten Realms Legend
Toys for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie has revealed a key connection between one movie character and one of the most iconic characters of the Forgotten Realms. According to the description of a new action figure found on Amazon, Justice Smith's character Simon the Sorcerer is a descendent of the famed wizard Elminster Aumur. Simon is also described as a half-elf in the description. Simon's action figure comes with several accessories, including a mysterious helm which seems to be a key item in the movie.
Inside Job Cancellation Sparks Viral Petition For Its Renewal
It looks like Netflix is at it again. This week, reports confirmed the worst kind of news as Inside Job has been axed. The popular animated series was expected to move into season two after its finale, but alas, that is no longer the case. Series creator Shion Takeuchi confirmed the comedy has been canceled, and the news has sparked a viral petition to renew the cult favorite.
Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 2 Episode Count Revealed
Don't Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro is back and toying with fans all over again with the new airing Season 2 of the series as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule, and the series is celebrating by revealing how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for! The anime taking on Nanashi's original manga series was a pretty sizable success among fans when it debuted a couple of years ago, so the fact that a second season was in the works was pretty much a no-brainer. With the anime back in action, Season 2 is already looking to be just as fun.
Starfield Fans Disappointed by New Xbox Report
Starfield fans have found themselves disappointed this week by a new report that has come about in association with Xbox. While Starfield was originally supposed to launch in late 2022, Bethesda ended up eventually delaying its upcoming RPG to an undetermined time in the first half of 2023. Since then, not much else about Starfield has been shared by both Bethesda and Xbox, which has left fans dying to learn more. And although Xbox itself might be holding a notable new event of some sort soon, it doesn't sound like this showcase will share anything new about Starfield.
Magnum P.I. Season 5 Debuts First Teaser After Being Saved From Cancellation
Magnum P.I. just debuted the first look at the show after it got saved from cancellation by NBC and Peacock. It was a long road here, but the co-production deal between Universal and CBS Studios ended up saving the show. Last year, in May, the show got cancelled and the Internet erupted with calls to bring the show back. Well, both sides hit the negotiation table and there was a deal hammered out. For a second there, it looked like USA Network might enter the fray as the entity to save Magnum. But NBC decided that it's streaming service could use another beloved show with instant name recognition. Now, fans can look forward to getting their fix on February 19 on both the network and Peacock. Check out the new teaser for yourself down below!
My Hero Academia Reveals the Gnarly Blowback of Izuku's Gearshift
My Hero Academia is setting the stage for the final phase of the final war between the heroes and the villains, and the newest chapter of the series is revealing the gnarly blowback side effects hitting Izuku Midoriya after using his newest Gearshift quirk! Ahead of this final battle with Tomura Shigaraki and All For One, the second user within One For All teased that the final quirk should only be used when the time is right and Deku had no real options left. Well, now that he's used it we are getting to see why it was so dangerous.
This Rare Anime Action Figure Just Sold at Auction for $200k
These days, there are few things hotter on the market than collectibles. From high-tech gear to nostalgic throwbacks, fans are willing to shell out plenty of money for items that align with their fandom. Of course, this goes double for anime fans as some of the industry's best toys were kept exclusively in Japan. And now, one old-school action figure just exceeded expectations with a whopping $200,000 USD price tag.
Toonami Co-Creator Addresses Recent Fan-Art Controversy
Toonami is one of the biggest names in the U.S. anime space and for good reason. The program helped usher anime into the West decades ago, and it continues to provide a space for the ever-growing medium on cable. If you want an anime fix, Toonami is the place to go on the weekend, and fans have followed the program for ages. But following a recent controversy, Toonami's co-creator Jason DeMarco is now addressing fans.
New Batman Game Announced
A new Batman game will hit tabletops later this year. Chaos in Gotham City is a new Batman-themed trick-taking game in which players try to collect Chaos Points while trying to avoid collecting Batman points. The game uses a deck consisting of 40 cards, which has four suits and are numbered from 1 to 10. At the start of each round, a trump suit is determined and players try to take tricks to claim location cards by playing the highest card of a chosen suit, although many higher cards come with a Batman point attached. At the end of a round, players count the number of Batman points on all the cards they've collected. The player with the most Batman points doesn't score any Chaos Points, but everyone else collects points. Gameplay continues for a number of rounds equal to the number of players, and the player with the most Chaos Points wins. Players can also use their special Villain card to help manipulate play in their favor.
Ant-Man and the Wasp Fans Freaking out Over MODOK's MCU Look
Marvel's Organism Designed Only for Killing will soon join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The latest trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was finally released Monday night, confirming the character's appearance in the sequel. Not only did Marvel Studios confirm the villain's involvement, but the character also happens to be played by Corey Stoll. If you think back a few years, Stoll was the actor behind Darren Cross' Yellowjacket who seemingly died during the final battle of Ant-Man.
Xbox Boss Seemingly Teases Big News for This Week
It looks like a notable Xbox boss has teased that big news associated with the video game brand might be coming about later this week. To close out 2022, Xbox ended on a pretty rough note. While one of the only major Xbox exclusives of the past year, Pentiment, launched in late 2022, Xbox didn't have anything else to say about what could be lying in wait for fans in 2023. Luckily, if a new tease is to be believed, it sounds like this won't be true for much longer.
WWE Raw: Uncle Howdy Pulls a "Dark Knight Rises" While Confronting Alexa Bliss
Uncle Howdy made his first appearance on Monday Night Raw this week, confronting Alexa Bliss for her actions from last week. Bliss cut a promo while standing on top of the commentary table, heavily indicating that she was reverting back to her dark persona from 2020-21. She claimed to be the one in charge and the true face of evil, not Wyatt or Uncle Howdy. After reveling in what she did to Bianca Belair last week, Bliss was interrupted by the imagery of a playground, the Wyatt logo and her actions at WrestleMania 37.
The Last of Us Movie Nearly Cast Fan-Favorite Actress for Ellie
Before it was a TV series, The Last of Us was very nearly a movie and almost cast a fan-favorite actress for the role of Ellie. After the meteoric success of The Last of Us on PS3, Hollywood began trying to figure out how it could adapt it and bring the beloved story to an even wider audience outside of games. It didn't take long for a movie with Sam Raimi at the helm to get greenlit, but unfortunately, it fell apart. Eventually, it turned into an HBO series that seems to be on track to do the series justice, even with the various changes it has made to bring it to life.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Making Major Change Next Month
Game Freak is making a major change to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that will take effect starting next month. While the latest mainline installments in the Pokemon series have proven controversial, largely due to the myriad of issues and design shortcomings that plague the pair of exclusive games, they are the fastest-selling Pokemon titles to date. In other words, a huge number of people have played them and will continue to play them. If you fall into the latter category, this new change may be of interest to you.
No Man's Sky Creator Makes First Game Free for Everyone
Before creating No Man's Sky, Sean Murray and Hello Games released Joe Danger on PlayStation 3 back in 2010. The game has released on a number of platforms in the years since, and now Joe Danger is playable through browsers for free! According to Murray, the game is playable on Mac/PC/Chrome/Linux, and players can expect improved visuals, mouse and keyboard support, and more. While Joe Danger is drastically different from No Man's Sky, fans of the latter game might be interested in playing the former to see how Murray and Hello Games got their start!
