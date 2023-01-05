ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cruel and unusual or constitutional? State Supreme Court to hear arguments about methods of imposing the death penalty in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the execution method of four death row inmates at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. South Carolina Department of Corrections and Governor Henry McMaster filed an appeal to a circuit court judge's ruling last year that said four death row inmates cannot be executed using the electric chair or firing squad.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
South Carolina Teachers Are Quitting in Record Numbers

(TNS) — South Carolina teachers are leaving the profession at record rates and there aren’t nearly enough recent college graduates to replace them. For years, state lawmakers have publicly grappled with how best to reverse, or at least stem, the growing tide of educator shortages, but simple fixes have proved elusive.
Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to impeach President Biden in November: "It will be easy," she tweets

Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican House of Representatives congresswoman for Georgia's 14th district asserted in a November 2021 tweet that impeaching Biden "will be easy" and that he will be impeached "with proof." She also made reference to her 'NO' vote against Nancy Pelosi’s push to impeach President Trump, calling it a "political assassination attempt" with "zero evidence" (source).
Lawmakers discuss upcoming legislative agenda

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 2023 legislative session begins on Tuesday and lawmakers are preparing to start discussing more than 300 pre-filed bills. Representatives from the House, Senate gathered at the State House to share key points of discussion as they gear up for the session. Education, criminal justice reform,...
Gov. McMaster proposes teacher bonuses for upcoming budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster recently announced his budget proposal for the 2023-2024 fiscal year and it includes several line items for education including more money for teachers. The budget set aside $132.5 million for the teacher retention line item that is meant to provide a $2,500 bonus...
