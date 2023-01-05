Read full article on original website
Good News Network
Iron Maiden Wins Royal Mail Seal of Approval With 12 New Stamps
They’ve sold a hundred million records, performed over 2,500 shows in 67 countries, but Iron Maiden’s recent commemorative stamp collection issued by the Royal Mail had the truly legendary heavy metal band “astounded.”. Eight of the stamps are images of the band members playing different shows, while...
Iron Maiden Honored With New Postage Stamp Set
Iron Maiden has been honored with their own set of British postage stamps. The new set is made up of 12 total stamps. Eight feature live performance shots from throughout the band’s career, while the other four display the metal group’s famous mascot, Eddie, as depicted on some of the group's classic albums (Iron Maiden, Senjutsu) and songs ("The Trooper," "Aces High").
Listen to Motörhead's Ace of Spades riff played in the style of Metallica, Rammstein, Iron Maiden and more
Pete Cottrell is the master when it comes to reimagining famous riffs in the style of other legendary bands - so here's Motörhead's Ace Of Spades as you've never heard it before
NME
Morrissey announces London headline show as part of 2023 European tour
Morrissey has announced a London headline show for 2023 – find details below and purchase tickets here. The soloist and former The Smiths frontman will perform at London’s Eventim Apollo on March 19, 2023. The show is part of a European tour that also includes dates in France...
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
musictimes.com
Dave Holland Dead: Rob Halford Reflects on Drummer's Inclusion During Judas Priest's Induction
Rob Halford reflected on his former Judas Priest bandmate, Dave Holland, years after his death. Decades after Judas Priest debuted, the members finally attended their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The current lineup - Halford, Ian Hill, Glenn Tipton, and Scott Travis - welcomed K.K. Downing and Les Binks, who were included in the recognition.
housebeautiful.com
Prince Harry Was "Embarrassed" by His IKEA Furniture After Visiting the Cambridges' Museum-Like Apartment
Prince Harry's book is out tomorrow, January 10, but much of the major talking points have already been leaked. And according to the Daily Mail, Harry chats about this one uncomfortable time he and Meghan Markle visited Prince William and Kate Middleton at their Kensington Palace apartment. "The wallpaper, the...
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Prince Harry Writes That Prince William Was “Drunk” on the Morning of His Wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011
To Harry, William’s wedding day represented “yet another farewell.”
Rock Legend Eddie Vedder Has Been Happily Married for Over a Decade
It's hard to knock Eddie Vedder's musical pedigree at this point. When you're ranked the seventh-best singer of all time by Rolling Stone, it goes without saying that your impact on music as a whole probably knows no bounds. Well, in the case of Eddie and his work with Pearl Jam, it has nabbed him two Grammy Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and a slew of other titles throughout the years.
This is how Nirvana's Nevermind would sound if the songs were written by Iron Maiden, Megadeth, Green Day and more
Steve Welsh has cleverly revisited all the songs from Nirvana's Nevermind in the style of 12 different bands
35 Albums Turning 35 in 2023
A flurry of new albums arrived in 1988 from old-guard legends, hot new talents and the supergroup to end all supergroups. George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne joined forces under the Traveling Wilburys moniker, issuing the triple-platinum, Grammy-nominated Traveling Wilburys, Vol. 1. Each member adopted a humorous pseudonym, but their resulting collaboration was seriously catchy, with the members' brilliant songcraft and production skills on display.
NME
Peter Gabriel shares rousing new single ‘Panopticom’ from forthcoming album ‘i/o’
Peter Gabriel has shared his first single in seven years, ‘Panopticom’. The former Genesis singer and solo artist has teamed up with Brian Eno, bassist Tony Levin, drummer Manu Katché, and guitarist David Rhodes for the track, the first from his forthcoming solo album ‘i/o’. You can listen to it below.
Ozzy admits to being "deeply nervous" about returning to reality TV, says The Osbournes show sent his family "crazy"
Ozzy Osbourne weighs up the cost of the success of TV hit The Osbournes: "The kids paid for it. They all ended up doing drugs"
Ex-Sex Pistol John Lydon is bidding to represent Ireland in Eurovision Song Contest
Former Sex Pistols lead singer John Lydon, better known to many as Johnny Rotten, will compete to represent Ireland in this year's Eurovision Song Contest.
NME
Paul McCartney “nearly run over” while filming on Abbey Road zebra crossing
Paul McCartney was nearly run over while filming on the famous Abbey Road zebra crossing, his daughter has revealed. Mary McCartney, photographer, director and daughter of Paul and Linda McCartney, said the incident happened outside Abbey Road Studios while filming for her new documentary about the world-famous studio, If These Walls Could Sing.
SFGate
Fremantle Unveils New European Leadership Team Comprising Georgette Schlick and Former Paramount Global Exec Jaime Ondarza
The expanding content company owned by German giant RTL has created two new CEO roles. One for Northern Europe, for which it has upped its Amsterdam-based exec Georgette Schlick, the other for Southern Europe, for which it has poached prominent Paramount Global Southern Europe and Middle East chief Jaime Ondarza.
msn.com
Most Valuable Vinyl Records Worth Money
Vinyl record culture has come back from near extinction to 41.72-million vinyl record sales in 2021. That's up 51.4 percent from 27.55 million in 2020 and the 16th consecutive year vinyl album sales grew. While that's a fraction of the world's estimated $16 billion recording-industry revenue (most from cheap digital...
