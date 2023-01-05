ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Discovery Place Science brings back adults-only series

CHARLOTTE — Discovery Place Science is welcoming back its fan-favorite monthly series for adults this year.

The popular series, Science on the Rocks, is returning for the first time since the pandemic on Jan. 27.

Since being introduced in 2014, the adults-only event has welcomed thousands of guests to the museum in Uptown. The program features music, a cash bar, live science shows, and hands-on science lab activities.

The January event will also give attendees early access to the featured exhibition “Top Secret: License to Spy” prior to its public opening.

Guests must be 21 or older to attend Science on the Rocks, and photo IDs are required at the door.

Tickets cost $22 and are available for purchase at discoveryplace.org.

