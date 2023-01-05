Read full article on original website
Climbing To New Heights At Sandstone Ice Festival
SANDSTONE, Minn. — When it comes to winter, we might as well enjoy it if we’re going to live here. That attitude is taken to new heights each year by those who love to climb ice. The 3-day Sandstone Ice Festival happened this weekend. Fox 21 Photojournalist Adam...
FOX 21 Online
Salvation Army Rookie Basketball Association Partners with UMD Basketball for Youth Event
DULUTH, Minn.- In partnership with the Salvation Army Rookie Basketball Association, the UMD men’s and women’s teams hosted a ‘Practice with the Bulldogs’ event at Romano Gym, Monday evening. “Even though it’s just a short practice it’s an opportunity for the kids who are little to...
FOX 21 Online
Playtime Palace Hosts One Year Anniversary
SUPERIOR, Wis. — It was time for kids to have some fun on January 7, as Playtime Palace celebrated it’s one year anniversary. Kids up to the age of six were welcomed. Playtime Palace could be the perfect place to throw a birthday party as they offer a venue for parties to be reserved.
FOX 21 Online
Two Time Grandma’s Marathon Champion Dick Beardsley Reflects on Marathon Experience
DULUTH, Minn.- Grandmas Marathon is just six months away. On Monday night, the Gearing Up for Grandmas event took place. Headlining with works from two-time champion Dick Beardsley, speaking on his experience running in the famed Marathon. “Most memorable marathon. And almost everybody surprise, they think I’m going to say...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Winter Trail-Running Series is in Full Swing
DULUTH, Minn.– Crossing the finish line of a marathon is a great accomplishment, but doing so in freezing weather can prove even more difficult. The Northwoods Winter Trail Championships started back up in 2019… But the races originally began in 1990, and ran for 20 years. Saturday morning...
FOX 21 Online
148th Fighter Wing Held Awards and Retirement Ceremony
DULUTH, Minn. —“The great thing about speaking to you bulldogs is that I don’t ever have to worry about having enough material for my speech,” opened keynote speaker and Assistant Adjutant General of the Minnesota Air National Guard Daniel E. Gabrielli. The 148th Fighter Wing held...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Hockey Climbs Ladder to No. 6 in Latest USCHO Polls
DULUTH, Minn.- Over the weekend the UMD women’s hockey team earned the sweep over the highest scoring team in the NCAA, the Wisconsin Badgers. The latest USCHO polls revealed the Bulldogs have climbed two spots and now sit at No. 6 in the nation. The series sweep was the...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s and Women’s Hockey Start Out New Year Hot
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team hosted Bemidji State, Saturday night for Game Two of the series. The Bulldogs tacked on goals in each period earning themselves the 5-2 win. The UMD women’s team got a big conference win over the No.2 ranked Wisconsin. Anneke Linser, Katie Davis...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police: Man Stabbed Girlfriend, 20, In Lincoln Park
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth police are investigating a stabbing of a 20-year-old woman who they say was caused by her boyfriend. FOX 21 got a tip about this crime and reached out to the police department around 4 p.m. Monday after not receiving a press release about any such crime. Details were eventually released after FOX 21 had to specifically tell the department’s public information officer that the crime was believed to have happened in the morning.
