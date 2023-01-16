ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Is Your 2022 Power Artist? Vote in Final Round of Power Artist – Fan Choice Bracket

By Katie Atkinson
 3 days ago

As Billboard prepares to unveil its annual Power 100 list in less than a month — ranking the music executives making the biggest impact across an ever-changing industry — we thought we should put some power in the fans’ hands too. Looking back on the past year in music, who is your 2022 Power Artist?

Billboard has launched the brand-new Power Artist 2022 – Fan Choice bracket , in which music listeners pick the music star who made the biggest impact last year. In the bracket below, we’re now down to the Top Two artists who dominated Billboard ‘s 2022 year-end charts , making huge moves in streaming, touring, radio, album sales and beyond.

In the seifinal round, we lost Dua Lipa and Doja Cat and narrowed things down to our final, legends-only match-up: Nicki Minaj vs. Beyoncé .

Final-round voting is open now in the bracket below and will close Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. ET . The winner of this inaugural bracket will be revealed in Billboard ’s 2023 Power Issue alongside the executive Power List. Will your favorite artist go all the way?

Alongside the Power Artist 2022 bracket, Billboard is also adding a peer-voted award to its annual Power 100 ranking of the music industry’s most influential executives. This new Power Players’ Choice Award will honor the executive whose peers believe he or she had the most impact across the music business over the past year. Voting opened last week to all Billboard Pro members. For more information, go here . Both the 2022 Power Artist and the Power Player’s Choice Award will be unveiled in the Billboard Power Issue.

So who will be crowned the first fan-voted Power Artist? Only you can decide. Vote in the bracket below. (Reminder: Voting closes on Wednesday.)

‘Follow the Leader’: Korn Releases Makeup Palette to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Breakthrough Album

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Korn is dipping into the makeup business to celebrate the upcoming 25th anniversary of the multiplatinum-selling album Follow the Leader. The Grammy-winning collective teamed up with HipDot to release an exclusive “Follow the Leader” CD-style makeup palette earlier in the week. The $22 palette features soft matte, shimmer and glittery eye shadows sprinkled among eight different shades named after a track from the album. The shade collection includes...
Billboard

Jack Antonoff Says He & Taylor Swift ‘Never’ Expected ‘Anti-Hero’ to Hit No. 1 on Hot 100

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” holds at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart this week, logging an eighth total week on top. The achievement also marks the superstar’s longest Hot 100 reign, surpassing “Blank Space,” which stayed at the summit for seven weeks in 2014-15. To celebrate, Swift’s co-writer and producer Jack Antonoff took to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Jan. 17) to share a film-style photo of the two pouring drinks. “Remembering right before anti hero came out Taylor saying it’s her favorite song lyrically and that’s why it’s [the] first single,” he wrote under the picture. “But it’s a...
