Morning News and Weather Update Jan. 5: KPD arrests burglary suspects, Damar Hamlin improving and mild temps and wind on the way

Morning News and Weather Update January 9: Stolen artifacts recovered in Franklin County, 14-year-old arrested for assault in Kennewick and Monday should be a rainy day
A 14-year-old suspect was arrested in Kennewick on suspicion of several charges, including assault and possession of a stolen car. Five stolen cars, tools and construction equipment, and an artifact and fossil collection were recovered in Franklin County and it should be a rainy day.
OSP investigates a weekend crime spree
PENDLETON – The Oregon State Police acknowledges it has an active investigation into several crimes created in multiple jurisdictions over the weekend. They are looking for Joey Merritt, also known as Joey Nathan Ortega. “We have an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and burglary investigations against Mr. Merritt,”...
Four people in custody after two drive-by shooting in Pasco
Four people are now in police custody after two drive-by shooting just weeks apart. Roberto Anthony Segura from Pasco was killed on August 8th and Christian Uribe was left paralyzed from the chest down. Briana Chavez has the details.
$100,000 in artifacts and fossils found with a cache of stolen cars in Tri-Cities
A driver that would not stop for sheriff’s deputies led them to the stolen property.
Stolen car in Franklin County leads to recovery of $100,000 artifact collection
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies located a car reported stolen out of Connell on SR 20 on January 7. The driver wouldn't stop and according to the FCSO the erratic driving led Deputies to believe the driver may be impaired, so they pursued the car north of Pasco.
Richland man killed by hydroplaning SUV in Umatilla County
UMATILLA COUNTY, Ore. - A 65-year-old man from Richland died in an SUV versus pedestrian crash on Interstate 84 around 4:37 p.m. on January 8, according to a release from the Oregon State Police. The collision occurred around milepost 199 in Umatilla County. A Ford Ranger headed east had rolled...
Tri-Cities Good Samaritan killed when he stopped to help at I84 crash in Oregon
The interstate was wet and slick.
Kennewick police investigating suspected carjacking
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick police are investigating what is believed to be a carjacking at a local playground Saturday. According to a report, it happened just after 4 p.m. at the Playground of Dreams in Columbia Park. Authorities said a man reported he was sitting in his car with his two children when another man walked up to the car...
22 guns seized after assault in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies working with Detectives seized guns and drugs and recovered a stolen car at a home on January 8. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) a felony assault happened at the home where 22 illegally owned guns were seized, along with a large amount of methamphetamine and heroin.
School delays for January 10
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- North Franklin School District: operating on a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday, January 10 due to weather. There is no a.m. preschool and no breakfast will be served. Buses will run on normal Tuesday-Friday routes, but will arrive at stops two hours later than their normal pick-up...
Suspect arrested after family member followed stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Office arrested a wanted man after he was seen in a stolen vehicle by the owner’s family member, according to a post from the Kennewick Police Department. A Subaru Forester had been reported stolen the morning of January 6. The...
Fight in Richland leads to man arrested after an overdose
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Department says they have arrested a man after they believe he was on drugs in the driver's seat of his car. RPD says they responded to the area of 1411 Williams for a disturbance where it was reported that several people were fighting. Officers say they found a man in a car slumped over the wheel covered in drug paraphernalia. RPD says when officers tried to arrest the man, he refused to comply and reached for a loaded gun on his hip. Officers say they quickly secured the man and then he passed out to the drugs. Officers say they gave him Narcan and first aid until medics arrived.
Power outage in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE 1:20 p.m.- Power has been restored. If you are still experiencing …
Officers cut open a safe marked ‘Crime Pays’ to find fentanyl in a ‘No Drugs’ bag
Tri-Cities investigators seized guns, drugs and cash.
Luck Runs Out for Wanted Kennewick Felony Suspect
He may have been able to take advantage of the limited or no-pursuit laws that hinder law enforcement in vehicle chases, but he later got busted riding shotgun. Man pursued by K-9, located hiding under a barbecue. Kennewick Police this week had issued a bulletin indicating they were looking for...
Plueard is jailed on felony charges
WESTON – The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Nickolus James Plueard, 23, for charges stemming from a disturbance early this morning (Sunday) and a break in at 5:30 a.m. today as well. In the first call for service, deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of South...
Sunday Jan. 8 Weather Forecast
Overnight conditions will be fairly dry with small, strong isolated showers over Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater ending just before 10 p.m. Temps will cool down to below freezing tonight in the upper 20s and the low 30s as skies become partly clear overnight. Early tomorrow morning we will see VERY...
Saturday January 7th Weather Forecast
High Wind Warning for Pendleton through Milton-Freewater until 1 p.m. Sunday. Winds are expected to stay 30-40 mph with gusts 50-75 mph anywhere from Heppner through Dayton along those northern foothills of the Blues. Strongest winds will be early Sunday morning as we introduce the second low pressure system up...
Three arrested for warrants, drugs and guns in Benton County
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been running extra patrols on Willamette St in Kennewick for the past few months. Deputies recently obtained a search warrant for 6714 W. Willamette. During the search of the house three suspects were arrested on outstanding warrants. Three...
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
