New 32-story condo building could add to Austin's skyline
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-based developer has filed paperwork related to a potential new high-rise in Downtown Austin. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Pearlstone Partners filed a site plan to be reviewed by the City of Austin for a 32-story residential tower at Lavaca and West 14th streets. Plans are still preliminary, but the building could house up to 220 condominium units.
4 development stories to follow in 2023 in Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto
A proposed 12-acre mixed-use development at 21101 FM 685, Pflugerville, has another chance to move forward. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) In December, several actions were taken that Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto residents should keep their eye on in 2023. Hutto adopted new water and wastewater master plans; Williamson County experts...
KVUE
Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15
The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
Arte Texas unveils new Cesar Chavez mural in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday afternoon, a group of Austin artists unveiled a new mural in East Austin of labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez. The mural is located at 1204 E. Cesar Chavez St., near the corner of Waller Street. East Austin art collective Arte Texas...
KVUE
Driverless tech sparks concerns in Austin
Driverless technology has been cruising the streets of Austin as companies test out autonomous vehicles. But new video is raising concerns about how the cars act.
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San Antonio, I stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
kut.org
Blue Cross, Ascension dispute could leave thousands paying out of pocket for care in Austin
An impasse in negotiations between one of the largest insurers in Texas and one of the largest hospital systems in Austin could mean gaps in coverage for thousands of Central Texans. Blue Cross Blue Shield and Ascension Hospitals are renegotiating rates for health care costs paid by the insurer ahead...
How Austin shoppers are saving money on groceries with an app
Plenty of people are struggling to feed their families as food costs remain at wallet-sapping levels.
Austin woman celebrates 100th birthday
James Izenetta Overton Bryant, affectionately called Netta, turned 100 on Jan. 2 and celebrated this past weekend with the Davis, Overton, and Franklin families.
Health Alliance for Austin Musicians helping hundreds more musicians get health care
AUSTIN, Texas — Last month, Central Health approved to increase funding by $1 million to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM). This will help an additional 500 local artist enroll in health coverage. "We have money that we can spend now," said Rachel Blair, HAAM's chief operating officer....
New study names San Antonio top Texas city for green space, beating out Austin
While Houston and El Paso were close behind SA, Austin didn't even break the list's top 20.
Flatbed truck crashes into northeast Austin business, nothing stolen
AUSTIN, Texas — A flatbed truck crashed into a building and fled the scene in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department received a call to SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in northeast Austin, located at 8701 Cross Park Drive. The owner of the shop stated that a flatbed truck had crashed through the window of the business.
'We tried and we negotiated as much as we could' | Another local business priced out of South Congress
AUSTIN, Texas — Because of rent increases, it's the end of an era for yet another classic Austin business. South Congress Books is closing its doors at its current location on South Congress Avenue and moving to another part of town. The bookstore spent nearly 12 years on the street.
KVUE
South Congress Books priced out of spot on popular Austin street
For many, South Congress Books kept a local flare alive on the popular street. But after newly announced rent increases, the store is being priced out.
dailytrib.com
Bella Sera gets OK to expand original Marble Falls location
The Marble Falls City Council on Jan. 3 approved a right-of-way abandonment that will allow Bella Sera Italian Restaurant to expand the building and rework the parking lot at its original site, 1125 U.S. 281. Improvements include adding more than 3,000 square-feet of interior space and making the parking lot...
Austin handing out free winter weather supplies
If homeowners have a pipe burst, it’s essential to halt the flow of water by shutting off the main supply.
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
3 Texas Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'
Lawmakers have released evidence pointing to how a number of Texas key players helped with the planning, instigation, and execution of the 'insurrection' that took place on January 6.
Man shot, dies in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting in Southeast Austin has left one person dead Tuesday morning. At 4 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) were called out to the scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive. Once on the scene, medics encountered a man in his 30s that had been shot.
KVUE
