New 32-story condo building could add to Austin's skyline

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-based developer has filed paperwork related to a potential new high-rise in Downtown Austin. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Pearlstone Partners filed a site plan to be reviewed by the City of Austin for a 32-story residential tower at Lavaca and West 14th streets. Plans are still preliminary, but the building could house up to 220 condominium units.
Violet Crown Clubhouse closing Jan. 15

The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
Arte Texas unveils new Cesar Chavez mural in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday afternoon, a group of Austin artists unveiled a new mural in East Austin of labor leader and civil rights activist Cesar Chavez. The mural is located at 1204 E. Cesar Chavez St., near the corner of Waller Street. East Austin art collective Arte Texas...
Flatbed truck crashes into northeast Austin business, nothing stolen

AUSTIN, Texas — A flatbed truck crashed into a building and fled the scene in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department received a call to SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in northeast Austin, located at 8701 Cross Park Drive. The owner of the shop stated that a flatbed truck had crashed through the window of the business.
Bella Sera gets OK to expand original Marble Falls location

The Marble Falls City Council on Jan. 3 approved a right-of-way abandonment that will allow Bella Sera Italian Restaurant to expand the building and rework the parking lot at its original site, 1125 U.S. 281. Improvements include adding more than 3,000 square-feet of interior space and making the parking lot...
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
Man shot, dies in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting in Southeast Austin has left one person dead Tuesday morning. At 4 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) were called out to the scene of a shooting in the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive. Once on the scene, medics encountered a man in his 30s that had been shot.
