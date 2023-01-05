Read full article on original website
Dreamy Eyez81
4d ago
Too bad he didn't take himself out....one less idiot to deal with on the road. Best wishes and a speedy recovery to the elderly man that was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
San Antonio's top ranked pizza restaurant opens second locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
This popular San Antonio business is offering $2 million in student grants. Check to see if you can applyAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Woman hospitalized after head-on crash involving suspect on the run from police
SAN ANTONIO — A police chase involving a young suspect ended in a head-on crash that sent an innocent woman to the hospital Sunday morning. It unfolded along the 7500 block of the Highway 90 access road, just before noon. Now the driver is behind bars and facing multiple charges.
KSAT 12
Driver killed in Northeast Side crash along with 2 siblings failed to yield to SUV, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say it appears a driver who was killed in a Sunday night crash along with two of her siblings failed to yield the right of way to the other vehicle. The car carrying the three family members was T-boned by an SUV on...
KSAT 12
Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after crash into Northeast Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s was detained on suspicion of DWI following a crash into a Northeast Side home early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. at a home in the 14000 block of Greenjay Drive, not far from Higgins Road and Uhr Lane.
KSAT 12
Woman, 4-month-old baby hospitalized after crash on far South Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A driver attempting not to hit a dog on the road jerked the wheel and crashed on the city’s South Side, leaving a woman and 4-month-old passenger hospitalized, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 1:36 a.m. Sunday in the 13800 block of Somerset...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver hospitalized in critical condition after rollover crash near IH-10
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was hospitalized in critical condition after a rollover crash on the city’s Northwest Side, said San Antonio police. The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. in the 950 block of IH-10 West Access Road. Police said a driver in a black Honda traveling Northwest...
KSAT 12
3 siblings out running errand killed in rollover crash on city’s Northeast Side, relatives say
SAN ANTONIO – A crash on the city’s Northeast Side has killed three members of a family, all siblings, according to relatives. The crash happened after 10 p.m. Sunday on Thousand Oaks, just east of Perrin Beitel Road. San Antonio police say all three of the people who...
Vigil held for three siblings killed in crash
SAN ANTONIO — Tragedy for a San Antonio family. According to a family member, three siblings were killed in a car crash on the northeast side. Monday night, family and friends met at the spot where the three lost their lives. Family say 22-year-old Evelyn Flores, 17-year-old Ivan, and 10-year-old Julian were the ones tragically killed at Thousand Oaks near Nacogdoches.
KSAT 12
Man taken to hospital after shooting on far Northeast Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was rushed to an area hospital after he was shot on the city’s far Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. Sunday in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane, near Thousand Oaks Drive. It’s unclear what led...
KSAT 12
Car crashes during street race on Loop 410, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after a driver crashed into a guardrail while street racing on the city’s Northwest Side. At 2:09 p.m. on Saturday, a Tesla and Chevrolet Corvette were racing westbound on the main lanes of NW Loop 410, said SAPD. Witnesses told police the...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Two arrested after firing shots, evading arrest on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man and another person were arrested Friday night after firing shots and evading arrest on the city’s Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Police responded to shots fired at 8:15 p.m. at the intersection of Evers Road and Callaghan. Upon arrival, officers...
foxsanantonio.com
Person shot in Walmart parking lot, police think 'isolated incident'
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been shot in the parking lot of a Northeast Side Walmart. The shooting occurred around 5:45 p.m., Sunday, on the 4331 block of Thousand Oaks Drive. According to the police, one person was shot and is currently in critical condition. Police say the...
KSAT 12
Loved ones hold vigil to honor siblings killed in Northeast Side crash
SAN ANTONIO – Friends and loved ones gathered at a vigil Monday to support a grieving family who lost three siblings in a crash on the Northeast Side over the weekend. The crash on Thousand Oaks Drive and Alamo Blanco Street on Sunday was just blocks away from the siblings’ home.
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigate shooting that left two people dead
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting that left two people dead on the far west side of town. The incident happened at the 7000 block of Calle Fincias at around 9 p.m. Police say that a vehicle was observed leaving the location with several reports of gunshots...
KSAT 12
Man dies after being stabbed on East Side, suspect on the run, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 41-year-old man is dead after being stabbed once in the chest during an argument, and San Antonio police are working to track down the suspect responsible. The stabbing happened at 8:35 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Pine Street, said SAPD. Two men were...
KTSA
San Antonio Police searching for missing 13 year old
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a 13 year old girl who has been missing since Friday. Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street. Joclynn is 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has black hair and...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for missing 13-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl. SAPD is searching for Joclynn Alize Maldonaldo, who was last seen in the 200 block of Stark Street and has not been contacted since Friday. Joclynn is 4 feet,...
KSAT 12
New video shows intensity of fire that displaced Converse family, spread to multiple homes
SAN ANTONIO – New video shows the intensity of a fire that destroyed a local family’s home in Northeast Bexar County. The fire happened Sunday afternoon in the 8900 block of Twincreek Farm in Converse. Neighbors said they heard a loud bang and looked outside, and the home...
KSAT 12
Man, woman arrested for shooting man found dead on side of Atascosa County road, sheriff says
ATASCOSA COUNTY – A man and a woman have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose body was found on the side of the road in Atascosa County. David Castleberry, 25, and Clarissa Guillen, 21, both of San Antonio, have been charged with murder, Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said in a news conference on Friday.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed after forcing his way inside apartment near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was fatally shot after San Antonio police said he pushed his way inside another man’s apartment near downtown. The incident happened around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Tulipan Walk Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s...
KTSA
Man in critical condition following shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are searching for the shooter who sent a man to the hospital after opening fire on the northeast side Sunday afternoon. KSAT-12 reports that the shooting happened just before 5:30 P.M. in the 12600 block of Uhr Lane. Police arrived to find the victim, man in his 20’s or 30’s, with a gunshot wound to the torso.
Comments / 3