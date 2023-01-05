The Jacksonville Jaguars and 'Prince that was Promised' (Trevor Lawrence) defeated the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South title and No. 4 seed. They will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round and Nick Wright is all-in on the prince, even saying that the Jags will not 'lose again until they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead in the Divisional Round.' Watch as Nick breaks down what makes Lawrence the QB he is, along with why he trusts him over Justin Herbert.

