FOX Sports
CFP championship game odds: TCU vs. Georgia best bets
Are you ready to bet on the College Football Playoff National Championship?. The Georgia Bulldogs are currently a 12.5-point favorite over the TCU Horned Frogs at FOX Bet, with the total set at 62.5 points. Oddsmakers are essentially giving Georgia an 80% chance to win the game, so TCU’s price...
FOX Sports
TCU's CFP title game run came at a perfect time for Big 12
LOS ANGELES (AP) — TCU's unlikely run to the College Football Playoff championship came at a most fortuitous time for the Big 12. “If you think about where this conference was 18 months ago, and the uncertainty and the lack of stability and you fast forward to today, it’s a game changer for us,” Commissioner Brett Yormark told AP at Saturday's CFP media day.
FOX Sports
Bears land No. 1 draft pick after Texans win late; top 14 picks determined
Houston spent a majority of its season on the losing end — but on Sunday, the Texans earned a win at the most unfortunate time. Less than a minute away from securing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans scored a late touchdown and two-point conversion in Indianapolis to knock off the Colts, 32-31.
FOX Sports
Michigan vs. Michigan State Highlights | CBB on FOX
The Michigan State Spartans took care of business at home in the first game of this high stakes rivalry this season. The Spartans beat the Wolverines, 59-53, after Malik Hall added 15 points off the bench for Michigan State. A.J. Hoggard contributed 15 points and six assists. The win gets Michigan State to 3-1 in Big Ten play, and 11-4 overall. Michigan drops to 3-1 in conference, and 9-6 overall.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
FOX Sports
Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
FOX Sports
Falcons beat Tom Brady for first time as Bucs pull starters to avoid injuries
ATLANTA — For the Bucs, Sunday's regular-season finale against the Falcons had the awkward feel of a preseason game: key starters sitting out or getting pulled early, an outcome that ultimately didn't matter and a postgame need to look ahead and not back in any way. "Everything will be...
FOX Sports
Packers, Lions and Seahawks, which of these three teams will get the final playoff spot? | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will all battle it out for the final playoff spot on the final day of the season. The FOX NFL Kickoff crew discuss which of these teams they believe will make it in as the seventh seed.
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild-Card Weekend odds: Lines for every playoff matchup
Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, both 14-3, get a well-deserved weekend off as the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend will be held this upcoming Saturday through Monday. And there's an intriguing first-round matchup as the Dallas Cowboys play on the road against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. The Cowboys are seeking their sixth Super Bowl title but their first since the 1995 season. Brady is after his eighth Super Bowl title.
FOX Sports
Georgia Bulldogs DOMINATE TCU in the National Championship — RJ Young reacts | No. 1 CFB Show
RJ Young reacts to the Georgia Bulldogs dominating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football National Championship. Plus, RJ speaks on whether Stetson Bennett is the best Georgia quarterback of all-time.
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: In unpredictable season, steady Houston is No. 1
There's no dominant team. From night to night, the unpredictable keeps happening. College basketball is one big, glorious mystery this season, and it is beautiful. In the last week, eight of our previous top 15 teams in the weekly power rankings lost. For a third consecutive week, we will have a new No. 1. More to come on who that is, but first, some quick takeaways from a crazy week that was in the sport.
FOX Sports
Texans fire Lovie Smith after Week 18 win cost HOU #1 pick in the NFL draft | FIRST THINGS FIRST
The Houston Texans fired Lovie Smith after just one season at the helm. The firing came on the heels of the Texans losing the #1 overall pick in next year's NFL draft by virtue of defeating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. Nick Wright, Greg Jennings, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss.
FOX Sports
What does the future hold for TCU? | Number One College Football Show
FOX Sports' RJ Young breaks down what could happen in the future for the TCU Horned Frogs. They came from a 5-7 overall record in 2021 to be competing for a title against the reigning Georgia Bulldogs. So what is in store for them next season?
FOX Sports
Nick says Jaguars will 'not lose again until they face Chiefs in Divisional Round' | What's Wright?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and 'Prince that was Promised' (Trevor Lawrence) defeated the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South title and No. 4 seed. They will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round and Nick Wright is all-in on the prince, even saying that the Jags will not 'lose again until they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead in the Divisional Round.' Watch as Nick breaks down what makes Lawrence the QB he is, along with why he trusts him over Justin Herbert.
FOX Sports
Why you shouldn't bet against a Georgia three-peat next year
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — On the night Georgia embarrassed Michigan in a College Football Playoff semifinal that ended shortly after it began, the Wolverines coach known for his impenetrable pride waved the white flag before the third quarter had even expired. That's when Jim Harbaugh removed starting quarterback Cade McNamara to save him from the hellacious defense replete with eight soon-to-be NFL draft picks that wrecked the offensive game plan.
FOX Sports
Is Georgia the new Alabama? 'We're starting our own thing over here'
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The aftermath looked like championships often do. Confetti flew everywhere while fans belted out "We are the Champions" and the locker room was filled with celebratory cigar smoke and rap music. Every single Georgia player knows the words to "Faneto" by Chief Keef and "No Flockin" by Kodak Black.
FOX Sports
College football odds: Georgia opens as favorite to win 2023-24 CFP title
The Georgia Bulldogs are your college football national champions for the second year in a row! Georgia proved why it opened the season as the betting favorite to win it all at FOX Bet, dismantling TCU 65-7 in the CFP championship game – the most points a team has scored in championship game history.
FOX Sports
Michigan All-America RB Blake Corum staying for senior year
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum is staying in school for his senior season and putting his NFL dreams on hold. Corum announced his decision on Monday, hours before the national championship game, writing that he had “unfinished business.”. He had a season-ending...
FOX Sports
Do Patriots have a QB problem with Mac Jones? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes discuss whether it’s a good idea for the New England Patriots to stick with Mac Jones next season. Nick explains the Patriots have a quarterback problem and would have made the playoffs if they had stuck with Bailey Zappe for the remainder of the season. Wildes disagrees and explains the coaching staff set Jones up for failure.
FOX Sports
TCU's Garrett Riley waited his turn, now can win title that has eluded Lincoln
LOS ANGELES — In the great state of Texas, size is always relative. But when describing the town of Muleshoe, tucked just inside the border with New Mexico, tiny is an apt descriptor for a town that flirts with having 5,000 people and whose lone public school trends toward the bottom in the state’s second-smallest classification for 11-man high school football.
