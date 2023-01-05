Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
FOX Sports
Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
FOX Sports
Falcons beat Tom Brady for first time as Bucs pull starters to avoid injuries
ATLANTA — For the Bucs, Sunday's regular-season finale against the Falcons had the awkward feel of a preseason game: key starters sitting out or getting pulled early, an outcome that ultimately didn't matter and a postgame need to look ahead and not back in any way. "Everything will be...
FOX Sports
Ridder throws first 2 TD passes as Falcons top Brady, Bucs
ATLANTA (AP) — Rookie Desmond Ridder's first two career touchdown passes powered the Atlanta Falcons to a 30-17 win over the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after Tom Brady added to his imposing list of records. Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season...
FOX Sports
Packers, Lions and Seahawks, which of these three teams will get the final playoff spot? | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will all battle it out for the final playoff spot on the final day of the season. The FOX NFL Kickoff crew discuss which of these teams they believe will make it in as the seventh seed.
FOX Sports
NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards
With the NFL regular season coming to a close, FOX Sports' NFL reporters and analysts looked back on the full scope of the last 18 weeks, voting on the most deserving candidates for a wide slate of awards. They also looked ahead to the postseason, predicting which NFC and AFC teams are likeliest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — and which team will ultimately win it.
FOX Sports
Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season...
FOX Sports
Is Aaron Rodgers the right QB for the Packers next season? | What's Wright?
The Packers were eliminated from playoff contention after Week 18’s loss to the Lions. Nick explains the decision not to shut things down earlier in the season has come back to bite the Packers. This offseason the Packers must come to a decision on picking up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option which is heavily dependent on the status of Aaron Rodgers returning. Nick believes Rodgers has come short in multiple opportunities throughout his career and explains the Packers have failed in putting themselves in position to be competitive next season.
FOX Sports
Bears land No. 1 draft pick after Texans win late; top 14 picks determined
Houston spent a majority of its season on the losing end — but on Sunday, the Texans earned a win at the most unfortunate time. Less than a minute away from securing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Texans scored a late touchdown and two-point conversion in Indianapolis to knock off the Colts, 32-31.
FOX Sports
Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after just one season
HOUSTON (AP) — Lovie Smith was fired as coach of the Houston Texans on Sunday night after just one season in which the team went 3-13-1. It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild-Card Weekend odds: Lines for every playoff matchup
Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, both 14-3, get a well-deserved weekend off as the NFL Super Wild Card Weekend will be held this upcoming Saturday through Monday. And there's an intriguing first-round matchup as the Dallas Cowboys play on the road against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. The Cowboys are seeking their sixth Super Bowl title but their first since the 1995 season. Brady is after his eighth Super Bowl title.
FOX Sports
Texans fire Lovie Smith after Week 18 win cost HOU #1 pick in the NFL draft | FIRST THINGS FIRST
The Houston Texans fired Lovie Smith after just one season at the helm. The firing came on the heels of the Texans losing the #1 overall pick in next year's NFL draft by virtue of defeating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. Nick Wright, Greg Jennings, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss.
FOX Sports
What does Aaron Rodgers' future look like with the Green Bay Packers? | THE HERD
FOX Sports NFL analyst Greg Jennings joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers in 2023. Jennings believes Rodgers will return to the Packers but explains the Las Vegas Raiders are a possible landing spot for the veteran quarterback.
FOX Sports
Packers playoffs spoiled, Aaron Rodgers last game in GB? | THE CARTON SHOW
The Green Bay Packers miss out on the postseason after losing at home to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Despite the Lions already having been eliminated, they played the role of spoiler, keeping Aaron Rodgers away from the playoffs by capitalizing off a interception late in the 4th quarter. Greg Jennings joins Craig Carton to talk about the low points of the game, and what the future for Aaron Rodgers looks like after this loss.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Packers fail to qualify for playoffs, finish 3rd in NFC North | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers missed their chance at the playoffs after losing 20-16 to the Detroit Lions in Week 18. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss.
FOX Sports
Commanders go into offseason that could bring new owner, QB
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Missing the NFL playoffs and searching for a starting quarterback is a familiar position in Washington. This offseason of uncertainty for the team now known as the Commanders features an added twist: the potential of an ownership change. Dan Snyder could sell the team he has owned since 1999, and while Ron Rivera's job as coach and head of football operations is likely safe, the next few months are expected to bring changes from the top down following the end of another mediocre season, which ended with a 8-8-1 record.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Packers eliminated from playoff contention vs. Lions in Week 18 | UNDISPUTED
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers missed their chance at the playoffs after losing 20-16 to the Detroit Lions last night. Rodgers threw an interception with under four minutes remaining and the Green Bay defense was unable to get the ball back as Detroit ran out the clock. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe discuss the Lions win over the Packers on Sunday Night Football.
FOX Sports
Nick says Jaguars will 'not lose again until they face Chiefs in Divisional Round' | What's Wright?
The Jacksonville Jaguars and 'Prince that was Promised' (Trevor Lawrence) defeated the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South title and No. 4 seed. They will host the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round and Nick Wright is all-in on the prince, even saying that the Jags will not 'lose again until they face the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead in the Divisional Round.' Watch as Nick breaks down what makes Lawrence the QB he is, along with why he trusts him over Justin Herbert.
FOX Sports
Who gets the blame for Cardinals firing Kliff Kingsbury? | SPEAK
The Arizona Cardinals have fired Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons, while General Manager Steve Keim will step down from his position to focus on his health. Kingsbury signed an extension through 2027 in the offseason. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss who is to blame for Kingsbury's firing.
FOX Sports
Browns fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods after 3 seasons
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Joe Woods took the fall for the Cleveland Browns falling flat again. Cleveland fired its embattled defensive coordinator on Monday as his group's communication issues and inability to stop the run had a major role in the Browns finishing 7-10 and missing the playoffs for the second straight season.
