Read full article on original website
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
After Firing Three Black Head Coaches in a Row, Houston Texans Can Finally Hire Josh McCown
Josh McCown has waited long enough.
Yardbarker
Steelers QB2 Mitch Trubisky Admits Regret In Decision To Sign So Quickly In Pittsburgh
It hasn’t been a great season for Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mitch Trubisky. After signing a two-year, $14 million deal in the off-season, he was able to win the starting job over Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph in training camp. Despite Trubisky winning the job, it was obvious that the first-round rookie, Pickett, would take over at some point in the season. While he’s remained professional, Trubisky hasn’t been shy about his disappointment in the benching.
theScore
Report: Lovie Smith met with Texans owner to argue for 2nd season
Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith has been meeting with owner Cal McNair to state his case for a second year in Houston, sources told Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Texans reportedly intend to evaluate Smith's future at the end of the season, his first with...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
FOX Sports
Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
Golden State Warriors Are Struggling Because Of Jordan Poole's Biggest Flaw, Claims NBA Analyst
The Golden State Warriors are having issues this season because of a key issue in Jordan Poole's game, says Monte Poole of NBC Sports.
FOX Sports
Packers, Lions and Seahawks, which of these three teams will get the final playoff spot? | FOX NFL Kickoff
The Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks will all battle it out for the final playoff spot on the final day of the season. The FOX NFL Kickoff crew discuss which of these teams they believe will make it in as the seventh seed.
FOX Sports
Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season...
FOX Sports
'Hitting on all cylinders' - Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma break down Vikings' offense in 29-13 victory over Bears
Kenny Albert and Jonathan Vilma broke down the defensive and offensive effort in the Minnesota Vikings' 29-13 victory over the Chicago Bears. Alexander Mattison was key for the offense as he racked up two TD on the ground.
FOX Sports
Is Aaron Rodgers the right QB for the Packers next season? | What's Wright?
The Packers were eliminated from playoff contention after Week 18’s loss to the Lions. Nick explains the decision not to shut things down earlier in the season has come back to bite the Packers. This offseason the Packers must come to a decision on picking up Jordan Love’s fifth-year option which is heavily dependent on the status of Aaron Rodgers returning. Nick believes Rodgers has come short in multiple opportunities throughout his career and explains the Packers have failed in putting themselves in position to be competitive next season.
FOX Sports
NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards
With the NFL regular season coming to a close, FOX Sports' NFL reporters and analysts looked back on the full scope of the last 18 weeks, voting on the most deserving candidates for a wide slate of awards. They also looked ahead to the postseason, predicting which NFC and AFC teams are likeliest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — and which team will ultimately win it.
FOX Sports
Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Doctors who treated Damar Hamlin said the Bills safety was moved to a hospital in Buffalo on Monday, an uplifting sign of the remarkable progress he has made a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
FOX Sports
Michigan All-America RB Blake Corum staying for senior year
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan All-America running back Blake Corum is staying in school for his senior season and putting his NFL dreams on hold. Corum announced his decision on Monday, hours before the national championship game, writing that he had “unfinished business.”. He had a season-ending...
FOX Sports
Why you shouldn't bet against a Georgia three-peat next year
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — On the night Georgia embarrassed Michigan in a College Football Playoff semifinal that ended shortly after it began, the Wolverines coach known for his impenetrable pride waved the white flag before the third quarter had even expired. That's when Jim Harbaugh removed starting quarterback Cade McNamara to save him from the hellacious defense replete with eight soon-to-be NFL draft picks that wrecked the offensive game plan.
Tony Dungy incensed with Texans' decision to fire Lovie Smith
Count Tony Dungy as someone who is not pleased with the Houston Texans’ decision to fire Lovie Smith as coach. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts coach and current NBC Sports analyst took to Twitter Sunday evening to react to the news of the Texans firing Smith after a 3-13-1 finish.
FOX Sports
Clock ticking for Bears with No. 1 pick after brutal season
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — As much as he would have liked to set the NFL single-season rushing record for a quarterback, Justin Fields seemed only mildly disappointed he didn't get the opportunity. A strained hip kept him out of the Chicago Bears’ season-ending loss to the Minnesota Vikings....
FOX Sports
Georgia Bulldogs DOMINATE TCU in the National Championship — RJ Young reacts | No. 1 CFB Show
RJ Young reacts to the Georgia Bulldogs dominating the TCU Horned Frogs in the College Football National Championship. Plus, RJ speaks on whether Stetson Bennett is the best Georgia quarterback of all-time.
FOX Sports
College basketball power rankings: In unpredictable season, steady Houston is No. 1
There's no dominant team. From night to night, the unpredictable keeps happening. College basketball is one big, glorious mystery this season, and it is beautiful. In the last week, eight of our previous top 15 teams in the weekly power rankings lost. For a third consecutive week, we will have a new No. 1. More to come on who that is, but first, some quick takeaways from a crazy week that was in the sport.
Comments / 0