Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop
(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
Video shows border agents, police arresting migrants sleeping outside church shelter in El Paso ahead of Biden's visit
In the week before President Joe Biden’s trip to El Paso, Texas, Customs and Border Protection officers, as well as El Paso city police, began arresting migrants sleeping in the streets outside a Catholic church shelter and bus station, according to new video obtained by NBC News. In the...
NBC News
Biden moves to the middle on the border, immigration and infrastructure
WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... President Biden, in Mexico City, holds a bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and then attends a dinner with him and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. ... Newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces challenging vote on rules package. ... Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., apologizes to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., over heated confrontation during chaotic speaker votes. ... And the gold-standard polls got it right in 2022, while the others did not.
Biden visits southern border ahead of North American Leaders’ Summit
President Biden traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since taking office as he prepares to meet with the leaders of both Mexico and Canada in Mexico City to discuss the ongoing crisis at the border. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez breaks down whether the president is facing criticism over his trip to the border and explains the mains goals of the North American Leaders’ Summit.Jan. 9, 2023.
Rep. Cuellar: The politics of the border has shifted Biden to the center
Congressman Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) joined President Biden in El Paso yesterday. He discusses the situation at the Southern border and how he plans to work with Republicans in the new Congress. Jan. 9, 2023.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
Supreme Court again declines to take up appeal from GOP-led states seeking to intervene in case over 'public charge' immigration policy
The Supreme Court declined once again on Monday to take up an appeal from a group of Republican-led states seeking to intervene in a case challenging the Trump-era "public charge" immigration policy, a version of which the Biden administration has abandoned.
White House Told Mayor Adams No to His Billion Dollar Request - He was Not Their Priority
With New York City supporting migrants who were bused from a Republican state, a Democratic state, and migrants who made their way to the city, Mayor Eric Adams is struggling. He recently announced he needed $1 billion to help the migrants.
Pope Benedict wanted a simple funeral. There’s no evidence he asked that Biden not attend
Newsmax: "Pope Benedict XVI and the Vatican requested that President Biden not attend Benedict’s funeral." PolitiFact's ruling: False Here's why: After Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died at age 95 on Dec. 31,...
Biden makes first trip as president to U.S.-Mexico border as administration imposes restrictions
President Joe Biden traveled to El Paso, Texas, on Sunday to assess enforcement operations at the U.S.-Mexico border — his first trip to the border since taking office — just days after his administration announced new restrictions on asylum seekers amid record numbers of migrants attempting to cross into the U.S.
More than 1,000 people detained in connection with attack on Brazil's capital
Brazilian authorities have detained an estimated 1,500 people in connection with the attack of government buildings Sunday by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The 1,500 people include those formally arrested in the vandalism and those detained for questioning, Brazil Minister of Justice Flávio Dino said Monday. Police stopped 40 buses as part of the response and broke down an encampment of pro-Bolsonaro supporters outside a military building.
Biden prioritizes immigration in second half of presidential term with 'Three Amigos' summit
President Biden is focused on immigration reform following a visit to the southern border and heading into his visit to Mexico for the "Three Amigos" summit, reports NBC News Correspondent Mike Memoli. “What the White House has been trying to illustrate is that this is beyond one president’s ability to tackle here within the U.S.,” Memoli said.Jan. 9, 2023.
U.S. cannabis industry may be linked to international organized crime, officials say
An explosion of marijuana farms supplying legal and illegal markets may be linked to international criminal organizations, authorities say. NBC News’ Jacob Soboroff continues his reporting on the growing cannabis industry and its potential connection to human trafficking.Jan. 10, 2023.
MTP NOW Jan. 9 — House prepares for rules vote; Biden visits Southern border
The House of Representatives prepares to come into session for the first time since Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was elected speaker of the House. President Joe Biden travels to Mexico for the “Three Amigos” summit after visiting the Southern border over the weekend.Jan. 9, 2023.
Biden meets with Mexico’s president amid growing border crisis
President Biden met with Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as he faces mounting pressure over his handling of the growing migrant crisis. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on the criticism Biden is facing from lawmakers on both sides.Jan. 10, 2023.
Thousands march to demand the prosecution of Brazil rioters
Thousands of protesters have marched through the streets of Brazil demanding the prosecution of rioters who stormed government buildings in support of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Calling for those responsible to be brought to justice, crowds chanting "No amnesty!" marched late Monday in a loud display of support for...
Biden speaks with Lula da Silva after Brazilian Capitol attack
President Biden spoke with Brazilian President Lula da Silva over the phone to invite him to Washington, D.C., in February to discuss a wide-ranging agenda following the recent attack on Brazil’s Capitol. NBC News’ Mike Memoli has more. Jan. 10, 2023.
Jeffries: House Democrats are 'proud' to be one of most diverse caucuses in U.S. history
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the first African American to lead a party in Congress, discusses the diversity of the Democratic caucus during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.Jan. 8, 2023.
White House cooperating with DOJ review of classified Obama-Biden documents
The White House is responding to a new report that a federal prosecutor is looking into classified documents from the Obama-Biden administration that were found at a vacant Biden office space. NBC News’ Mike Memoli reports. Jan. 10, 2023.
Full Jeffries: GOP infighting could foreshadow America 'held captive’ to ‘extreme' agenda
House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) talks about the potential consequences of the House Republican standoff in electing a speaker, the House Democrats’ agenda in the new Congress and his relationship with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during an exclusive interview with Meet the Press.Jan. 8, 2023.
