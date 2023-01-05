ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 2

Related
The Center Square

Biden skips border, meeting with local residents, media in El Paso stop

(The Center Square) – On his first trip to the southern border since he’s been in office, President Joe Biden met with Democratic officials in El Paso but didn’t actually visit the border, where record apprehensions are taking place. He also didn’t visit the downtown area overrun by homeless migrants, meet with local residents, make formal remarks or speak with reporters. After the president arrived at the airport, reporters waited to speak with him and expressed their expectation to hear him give remarks, The Center...
EL PASO, TX
NBC News

Biden moves to the middle on the border, immigration and infrastructure

WASHINGTON — If it’s Monday ... President Biden, in Mexico City, holds a bilateral meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and then attends a dinner with him and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau. ... Newly elected Speaker Kevin McCarthy faces challenging vote on rules package. ... Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., apologizes to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., over heated confrontation during chaotic speaker votes. ... And the gold-standard polls got it right in 2022, while the others did not.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

Biden visits southern border ahead of North American Leaders’ Summit

President Biden traveled to the U.S.-Mexico border for the first time since taking office as he prepares to meet with the leaders of both Mexico and Canada in Mexico City to discuss the ongoing crisis at the border. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez breaks down whether the president is facing criticism over his trip to the border and explains the mains goals of the North American Leaders’ Summit.Jan. 9, 2023.
The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

More than 1,000 people detained in connection with attack on Brazil's capital

Brazilian authorities have detained an estimated 1,500 people in connection with the attack of government buildings Sunday by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro. The 1,500 people include those formally arrested in the vandalism and those detained for questioning, Brazil Minister of Justice Flávio Dino said Monday. Police stopped 40 buses as part of the response and broke down an encampment of pro-Bolsonaro supporters outside a military building.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

Biden meets with Mexico’s president amid growing border crisis

President Biden met with Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador as he faces mounting pressure over his handling of the growing migrant crisis. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on the criticism Biden is facing from lawmakers on both sides.Jan. 10, 2023.
NBC News

Thousands march to demand the prosecution of Brazil rioters

Thousands of protesters have marched through the streets of Brazil demanding the prosecution of rioters who stormed government buildings in support of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Calling for those responsible to be brought to justice, crowds chanting "No amnesty!" marched late Monday in a loud display of support for...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

573K+
Followers
64K+
Post
375M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy