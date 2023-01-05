What Idaho murders affidavit reveals about investigation leading up to Bryan Kohberger's arrest

Read full article on original website
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Surviving Roommate of Idaho Murders Saw Masked Killer in the Home, According to AffidavitNikMoscow, ID
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger was addicted to heroin, says former friend as ‘reason for killings’ revealed
A HIGH school friend of Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger has claimed he had addiction issues and offered a clue as to why he may have committed the crime. The friend of the suspect - who only wished to go by her first name, Bree - spoke to CBS News in the latest episode of 48 Hours, aired on Saturday.
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
Louisiana girl, 7, dies after pit bull attack; dog's owner arrested
A 7-year-old girl died Friday after being attacked by a pit bull in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, authorities said. The dog's owner has been arrested. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reports that the attack occurred at about 6:30 p.m. local time Friday. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries, the sheriff's office said. She was not immediately identified.
CBS News
Gunfire inside Edina's Southdale Center leads to brief lockdown
EDINA, Minn. – Shoppers and employees inside a Twin Cities mall were forced to shelter in place Monday afternoon after someone fired a handgun inside the complex. Edina police say it happened at about 12:11 p.m. near the Hennepin County Service Center, which is located inside the mall. Chief...
CBS News
6-year-old in custody after shooting teacher in Virginia, police chief says
MIAMI-- A 6-year-old boy is in police custody after he shot a teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, Friday afternoon, Police Chief Steve Drew said in a news conference. "The individual is a 6-year-old student. He is right now in police custody," Drew said. "We have been...
Chilling text revealed after American architect, his fiancée & two family members disappeared in Mexico on Christmas
AN AMERICAN architect and his fiancée still haven't been found nearly two weeks after they went missing in Mexico. Jose Gutierrez, 31 — who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio — flew to the Mexican state of Zacatecas to celebrate the holidays with his fiancee Daniela Marquez, 31. The...
Woman found dead on shore of Lake Michigan in 1997 is identified
After more than a quarter of a century, authorities have identified the remains of a young woman whose body washed up on the shore of Lake Michigan. On Monday, Michigan State Police announced that 26-year-old Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, of Chicago, accidentally drowned before her unclothed body was discovered on October 27, 1997. Police said the only identifying item on the woman when her body was discovered was a single earring, the only lead police had for years.
Sneak peek: The Idaho Student Murders
Four college students are found stabbed to death in their home. Police say the suspect had studied the criminal mind. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant reports Saturday, Jan 7 at 10/9c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Former Assistant Director of FBI Intelligence discusses Idaho student murders
Former Executive Assistant Director of Intelligence with the FBI Joshua Skule joined CBS News to discuss the investigation into the murders of four University of Idaho students.
Never-before-seen photos and details about the man accused of murdering four Idaho college students
Under a dark Idaho sky, investigators flew Bryan Kohberger to the college town of Moscow. Police delivered him to the Latah County Jail. On Jan. 5, in an orange jumpsuit, his face vacant, the 28-year-old made what will likely be his first of many appearances in this court. He stands...
Inmate caught on video running from police in Texas while being taken to jail
A Texas inmate who escaped a police van was caught on video running away from officers and then being apprehended. Timothy Chappelle was being taken to a different jail by a Smith County Sheriff's Office detention officer in Tyler, Texas, on Jan. 3, when he kicked out the passenger side window and cage of the van, the sheriff department's public information officer Larry Christian told CBS News.
12-year-old girl fatally stabs 9-year-old brother as parent slept in Oklahoma home, police say
The stabbing took place late Thursday at a home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. After the attack, police say the girl woke up a parent.
Woman found dead in New Hampshire over 50 years ago identified; authorities now looking for her killer
Investigators have identified the body of a woman found over 50 years ago in New Hampshire as a Massachusetts resident who was supposed to see her family off at the airport as they prepared to move to Texas, but never showed up. Forensic testing and assistance from the DNA Doe...
CBS News
Police warn of two Englewood carjackings
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning residents of two recent carjackings in the city's Englewood neighborhood. In both incidents someone approaches the victims on the street and threatens them with a black handgun, demanding the victim's vehicle. The carjacker then flees the scene with the victim's vehicle, police said.
A 6-year-old allegedly shot his first-grade teacher. An expert on school shootings examines the rare case and what could be ahead
David Riedman is a Ph.D. student in criminal justice at the University of Central Florida and creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database. Barely a week into the new year, a 6-year-old boy allegedly shot his teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, becoming one of the youngest school shooters in the nation's history. While details of the case are still emerging, his teacher remains hospitalized with serious injuries. David Riedman, creator of the K-12 School Shooting Database, discusses the relative rarity of school shooters under age 10 and the likely aftermath of the event.
Georgia special grand jury investigating 2020 election finishes its work
The special grand grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who was overseeing the panel, issued an order...
Ex-Girardi CFO denied bond in $10-million 'side fraud'
Tom Girardi's former CFO will remain in jail while defending himself on a federal wire fraud charge.
Man who killed 8 people along NYC bike path "proud of his attack," prosecutor says
A man who killed eight people along a New York City bike path five years ago left behind a "scene of destruction and horror" where "screams filled the air" before telling an FBI agent he was proud of the destruction he caused and wished the flag of his terrorist group could be put in his hospital room, a prosecutor said at a trial's start.
Woman found dead in load of recycling picked up by truck in Northern California
Police are investigating Monday after a woman was found dead in a load of recycling picked up by a truck in Northern California. The body was discovered Thursday morning at the Samoa Resource Recovery Center in Humboldt County, according to the Eureka Police Department. Trucks deliver loads of recycling to...
CBS News
