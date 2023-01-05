Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ktvo.com
Kobe Brown's 18 points help No. 20 Missouri beat Vandy 85-82
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- — Kobe Brown scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, DeAndre Gholston scored 17 points and No. 20 Missouri beat Vanderbilt 85-82. D'Moi Hodge also had 17 points and Noah Carter scored 16 as Missouri improved to 7-0 all-time against Vandy at home. Liam Robbins...
ktvo.com
Terry Dwane Stewart, 73, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Terry Dwane Stewart, 73, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Macon Health Care Center in Macon, Missouri. The son of the late Andrew and Eliza Jean (Beall) Stewart, he was born April 1, 1949 in Kirksville, Missouri. On May 18, 1979 in Kirksville, Missouri, Terry was united in marriage to Marsha Ann Seavey.
ktvo.com
Eldon Keith Simler, 89, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Eldon Keith Simler, 89, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Kirksville Manor Care Center. The son of the late Arthur Holland and Gracia Ella (Waddill) Simler, he was born August 28, 1933 in Kirksville, Missouri. On June 24, 1956 in Green Castle, Missouri, Keith was united in marriage to Wanda Parmley who preceded him in death on March 6, 2014. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Darrell Simler, and three sisters, Margie Wood, Mavis Young, and Neva Jean Barnhill.
ktvo.com
Memphis man hurt in rear-end crash on Highway 136
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was hurt in a rear-end crash Monday morning. It happened at 8:15 a.m. on Highway 136 in Memphis, about one-tenth of a mile west of the Highway 15 intersection. State troopers say a car driven by James McQuoid, of Memphis, was stopped...
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman injured in Sullivan County rollover crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured in a weekend crash in Sullivan County. It happened around 6:00 p.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 6, about one and a half miles west of Humphreys. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a car driven by...
ktvo.com
Former Kirksville woman killed in Illinois car crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Family friends have started an online fundraiser for a northeast Missouri native killed in a car crash in central Illinois. The tragedy happened last Thursday afternoon six miles south of Springfield. The coroner identifies the victim as LaDonna Rude, 42, of Pawnee, Illinois. Rude grew up...
ktvo.com
Kirksville's Oscar Mayer plant recruiting employees from Guam, Hawaii
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri food processing plant is having a hard time hiring enough employees, so it's looking for workers thousands of miles away. Kirksville's Kraft Heinz plant, which produces various Oscar Mayer products, has implemented a program to recruit employees from the American territory of Guam and the state of Hawaii.
ktvo.com
Decision on how to tax solar projects in Missouri not expected soon
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — After multiple meetings on how to tax solar projects in Missouri, the issue may not be resolved as soon as some would like. The top three recommendations from the tax force's report include:. A single, uniform and fair method of assessing such projects. All commercial...
Comments / 0