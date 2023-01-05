Eldon Keith Simler, 89, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Kirksville Manor Care Center. The son of the late Arthur Holland and Gracia Ella (Waddill) Simler, he was born August 28, 1933 in Kirksville, Missouri. On June 24, 1956 in Green Castle, Missouri, Keith was united in marriage to Wanda Parmley who preceded him in death on March 6, 2014. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Darrell Simler, and three sisters, Margie Wood, Mavis Young, and Neva Jean Barnhill.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO