Park Street Bridge in Alameda closed due to injury crash

ALAMEDA, Calif. ( KRON ) — The Park Street Bridge leading into and out of Alameda has been closed due to an injury crash Thursday. Harbor Bay Parkway from Doolittle to Maitland and Island Drive northbound no. 2 lane from Robert Davey to Maitland are both closed, according to a tweet from the City of Alameda.

A photo accompanying the tweet shows a vehicle that’s flipped upside down on the bridge. It’s not known how many people were injured in the crash or if it was related to ongoing wet weather conditions.

The Park Street Bridge is one of four vehicle bridges leading in and out of Alameda.

