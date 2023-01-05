Josh Boyer and human side of football | Schad

MIAMI GARDENS — Before deciding to retain defensive coordinator Josh Boyer , Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel considered other options.

For example, he considered hiring Vic Fangio, a veteran with head coaching experience.

McDaniel enjoyed a conversation with Boyer and also bought into the idea that keeping the same system on defense could be beneficial for stability and production.

But the Dolphins' defense has disappointed.

It is true that key injuries to Byron Jones, Emmanuel Ogbah, Brandon Jones, Nik Needham and others have played a role in the poor numbers.

But Boyer himself believes Miami should have been better on third downs and better overall, in general.

In a scheduled weekly availability with reporters on Thursday, Boyer was asked to basically sum up the defensive year, as he probably won't be made available after the season.

And it is possible Miami will be playing its last game of the season on Sunday.

The Dolphins' defense, which was projected to finish in the Top 10 in the NFL in at least some major categories, is ranked:

20th, scoring defense

8th, rushing defense

27th, passing defense

24th, third downs

30th, takeaways

"That starts with me," Boyer said Thursday, asked about a specific touchdown allowed to the Patriots last Sunday, but in a remark that could be generally applied to the entire season.

Boyer is a smart guy. He knows there is a chance McDaniel could replace him after this season.

Boyer wants to be the Dolphins' defensive coordinator. But he understands the cold, harsh realities of the NFL business. Surely he and/or special teams coordinator Josh Boyer could be looking for work.

But Boyer's perspective on life is worth digesting. There's a reason he's risen to this level in his profession, after paying his dues coaching at places like King's College, Dayton, Bryant and South Dakota School of Mines.

Boyer is extremely focused. He's extremely detailed. And he does not waver in how he thinks about the opportunity the game of football has provided him and his family.

And Boyer - who you may or may not think is a great third-down play-caller - does have an excellent perspective on life. And it's worth remembering this guy is not a robot. He's a human being.

Here are some of Boyer's comments from Thursday's availability. And, yes, Boyer was a bit emotional:

"Look, when I was born, I was born with a collapsed lung. The doctors told my mother I wasn't going to live. So, like, from day one, it's just like, you deal with what's in front of you, and you do the best you can. And you know, I'm very fortunate. You know, I mean, I have a beautiful wife, who's fiercely loyal. I have a beautiful 3-year-old daughter who's very strong willed, and a sweet little girl. You know, I have two great parents that I would say broke a cycle of poverty for our family.

"You know, I even like my in-laws. I got great. I get to come to work every day. With guys that are highly motivated, that want to win. They work their ass off, and don't really pay attention to okay, we've had this we've had this we've had this, they just keep working. Like yesterday, we had a very, I would say deliberate, intent practice.

"I mean, they're highly motivated, guys. I think more of like Lou Gehrig on call it July 7, 1939. I feel like the luckiest man on earth. I do. And, you know, and whatever comes my way, I'll be okay. And whatever comes our way, we'll be okay. But we're going to keep moving forward.

"It doesn't even matter if you're a football coach, or whatever you do. And again, I understand like, I love history, I do. So like I think you can learn from the past. But like, I just don't think you can live in the past. And I don't think you worry about the future. I don't think that's a good way to live. And I really, I live, I would say with a fearless peace.

"Because I'm very fortunate that for the things that I have, I'm very fortunate for the opportunities that I have. And whatever happens, regardless of right, wrong or indifferent. I'll be okay. Like, I don't you know, and I think you try to teach that to your players. I think that's part of you know, you know, there's a great saying out there. The only person that I'm competing with is the man I was yesterday.

"And I think when everybody kind of approaches it that way and you know, you get guys to work, you get them to buy in and like and we're all we're human, we're all going to make mistakes. You try to learn from those and do the best you can."

We don't know if Boyer is going to return at Miami's defensive coordinator in 2023.

This year has been trying and regrettable defensive season for the Dolphins.

But regardless of how much of that is Boyer's fault, again, we should 1) Appreciate his how he approaches his job and life and 2) Remember that these coaches are human beings.

Let's hope we have a Happy New Year and a great 2023!

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Josh Boyer and human side of football | Schad